Faithia Balogun's Management Breaks Silence as Death Rumours Spread, Threatens Legal Action
- Faithia Balogun's management debunked viral TikTok claims alleging the actress and filmmaker had passed away
- The actress' management confirmed that she is alive and in good health, describing the reports as completely false
- Management announced plans to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading the false and defamatory claims
The management of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Balogun, also known as Faithia Williams, has moved quickly to shut down death rumours that spread rapidly across TikTok, describing the claims as entirely false and without any basis.
In an official statement released by The Hype Agency via the Instagram page of journalist, filmmaker, and media entrepreneur Samuel Olatunji, popularly known as Bigsam, on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Faithia's management team confirmed that the actress is alive, well, and in good spirits.
The agency stressed that there was no truth to any reports suggesting she had died or was battling any illness.
The false reports appear to have originated on TikTok before spreading to other social media platforms, prompting widespread concern among fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.
The management urged the public to stop sharing the claims, warning that circulating such content causes unnecessary panic and distress.
"Faithia Balogun is alive, hale, healthy, and in good spirits. There is no truth whatsoever to the rumours of her death or any illness," the statement read.
The agency also appealed directly to media platforms to exercise caution and responsibility before amplifying unverified information about public figures.
Legal action being pursued
Beyond the public denial, the actress' management confirmed it has already begun legal action against whoever was behind the false reports. The statement described the content as defamatory, and management signalled it intends to hold the originator or originators accountable.
Her management also expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out with genuine concern, acknowledging the outpouring of love and support from the actress' fanbase.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Faithia Balogun finally addressed the question many of her fans have been asking about her relationship with her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun.
The Instagram post shared by Sam Olatunji debunking Faithia Balogun's death is below:
Celebs, fans react as Faithia Balogun's management speaks
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:
Actress Funke Etti wrote:
"Jah Michael. God forbid my BP don go up. I swear God will punish that person lagbara olorun. Egbon more beautiful years on earth."
calvintaiwo_oshodi said:
"I reject it for her ijn! My heart literally skipped just now! Back to sender."
azeezatshorunmu_ commented:
"Aye won o ni da . My heart almost left me for a seconds Nothing will happened to her
opeyemijohnofficial said:
"God forbid back to sender."
mgtk_fabrics commented:
"You're covered with the blood of Jesus."
omidan_olayinka commented:
"I always see the person account on TikTok with lot of celebrities RIP , that’s the main content of that page. But so sad no one is doing anything to it."
Saidi Balogun, Faithia's son, Khalid play game
Legit.ng previously reported that Saidi Balogun and Faithia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.
Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow-slapped each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.
Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take on the game being played by the father and son.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng