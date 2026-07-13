Faithia Balogun's management debunked viral TikTok claims alleging the actress and filmmaker had passed away

The actress' management confirmed that she is alive and in good health, describing the reports as completely false

Management announced plans to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading the false and defamatory claims

The management of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Faithia Balogun, also known as Faithia Williams, has moved quickly to shut down death rumours that spread rapidly across TikTok, describing the claims as entirely false and without any basis.

In an official statement released by The Hype Agency via the Instagram page of journalist, filmmaker, and media entrepreneur Samuel Olatunji, popularly known as Bigsam, on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Faithia's management team confirmed that the actress is alive, well, and in good spirits.

Faithia Balogun's management reveals she is alive, hale and healthy amid viral death rumours. Credit: faithiawiilliams

Source: Instagram

The agency stressed that there was no truth to any reports suggesting she had died or was battling any illness.

The false reports appear to have originated on TikTok before spreading to other social media platforms, prompting widespread concern among fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

The management urged the public to stop sharing the claims, warning that circulating such content causes unnecessary panic and distress.

"Faithia Balogun is alive, hale, healthy, and in good spirits. There is no truth whatsoever to the rumours of her death or any illness," the statement read.

The agency also appealed directly to media platforms to exercise caution and responsibility before amplifying unverified information about public figures.

Legal action being pursued

Beyond the public denial, the actress' management confirmed it has already begun legal action against whoever was behind the false reports. The statement described the content as defamatory, and management signalled it intends to hold the originator or originators accountable.

Her management also expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out with genuine concern, acknowledging the outpouring of love and support from the actress' fanbase.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Faithia Balogun finally addressed the question many of her fans have been asking about her relationship with her ex-husband, Saidi Balogun.

Relief as Faithia Balogun's management debunks viral death rumours on TikTok. Credit: faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The Instagram post shared by Sam Olatunji debunking Faithia Balogun's death is below:

Celebs, fans react as Faithia Balogun's management speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Actress Funke Etti wrote:

"Jah Michael. God forbid my BP don go up. I swear God will punish that person lagbara olorun. Egbon more beautiful years on earth."

calvintaiwo_oshodi said:

"I reject it for her ijn! My heart literally skipped just now! Back to sender."

azeezatshorunmu_ commented:

"Aye won o ni da . My heart almost left me for a seconds Nothing will happened to her

opeyemijohnofficial said:

"God forbid back to sender."

mgtk_fabrics commented:

"You're covered with the blood of Jesus."

omidan_olayinka commented:

"I always see the person account on TikTok with lot of celebrities RIP , that’s the main content of that page. But so sad no one is doing anything to it."

Saidi Balogun, Faithia's son, Khalid play game

Legit.ng previously reported that Saidi Balogun and Faithia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.

Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow-slapped each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.

Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take on the game being played by the father and son.

Source: Legit.ng