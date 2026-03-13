Who is Chris Isaak's wife? All there is to know about his romantic life

Who is Chris Isaak's wife? Chris Isaak has never been married and is considered a lifelong bachelor. He famously describes his longest relationship as being with his band, Silvertone, stating that his career and music have always been his primary focus. Chris has been previously romantically linked with a few women, including Margaret Cho and Carole Lowe.

Key takeaways

Chris Isaak has never been married and is currently single.

He has dated a few women over the years, including Margaret Cho, Carole Lowe and Sonya Chang.

and Isaak prefers to keep his personal and romantic life private .

. His demanding music career and touring schedule have influenced his decision to remain single.

Profile summary

Full name Christopher Joseph Isaak Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1956 Age 69 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Stockton, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father Joseph “Joe” Isaak Mother Dorothy Isaak (née Vignolo) Siblings Nick Isaak, Jeff Isaak Relationship status Single School Amos Alonzo Stagg High School University San Joaquin Delta College, University of the Pacific Profession Singer-songwriter, musician, guitarist, actor Net worth $15 million Instagram @chrisisaak Twitter @ChrisIsaak Facebook @chrisisaak

Who is Chris Isaak's wife?

Chris Isaak, best known for the hit song Wicked Game, has never been married and does not have a wife. He is known for keeping his private life very quiet.

In a 2017 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, he jokingly emphasised that his longest relationship has been with his rock band Silvertone, having worked with some of the members for over 30 years. He said:

The longest relationship I've been in is with my band. My personal relationships have never lasted because my work was always number one. It's not that I never thought about marriage and kids, but I was either busy writing and recording music, acting, or on the road. Kids are like sailboats: they look good on a sunny day and in the distance, but require a lot of maintenance.

Inside Chris Isaak's dating history

Isaak has been linked to several women over the years, but none of these relationships led to marriage. Below is a list of the women the singer has been linked to:

Carole Lowe (early 1970s)

Carole was Isaak’s first girlfriend and high school sweetheart at Stagg High School in Stockton, California. They began dating in the early 1970s when Jared was 17. Carole played a pivotal role in his career by being the first person to give him a guitar. The couple eventually split, largely due to financial instability and the demands of Isaak's early music career.

Isaak has since expressed regret, stating that if he could go back in time, he would have sacrificed his career to marry her. In a 2009 Express article, the singer stated:

She was a d*mn good woman, but I was broke, and she said, ‘What would we live on?’ I said: ‘If I had money, would it make a difference?’ And she said: ‘But you don’t.’ It was funny because we couldn’t see it [the situation] from that point where we were standing in life.

He added:

She was such a nice woman. You know somebody’s nice when everyone likes them. She was a nurse for kids. She got cancer way too young, but I got to see her and be in her life.

Despite their romantic separation, they remained extremely close throughout their lives. When Carole was diagnosed with terminal cancer in her early 40s, Isaak returned to his roots to support her. In March 1999, shortly before her death, Isaak and his band famously visited her home in Sacramento to serenade her and lift her spirits.

In the same 2017 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the famous guitarist opened up about his deep connection with his first love and the heartbreak of her final days. He said:

I didn't experience my first kiss until I got a girlfriend, Carole, at 17. I went to co-ed schools, but was very shy and didn't really feel comfortable making the first move or telling someone I liked them. I am more confident on stage than I am off it.

He continued:

Carole was smart and calm, and I found that attractive. I ended up seeing her many years later in 1999, when she was sick. It was an odd moment. To help cheer her up, I had a florist in Hawaii make her a new lei every day to give her something to look forward to. It gave those visiting her something to talk about other than being sick. She died young and left a six-year-old son behind.

Sonya Chang (late 1980s–early 1990s)

Chris Isaak and Sonya Chang dated for several years, beginning in the late 1980s and ending in the early 1990s. At the time, Chang also served as Isaak’s manager. The couple initially kept their relationship private, and the emotional intensity of their romance and eventual breakup later inspired Isaak’s 1995 platinum album, Forever Blue.

The album even included a vulnerable, handwritten letter from Isaak to Chang, expressing his pain and questioning if she had moved on to someone else. Per The Sydney Morning Herald, the letter read:

Dearest darling, Don't know what to say. I'm in the airport in the morning or else in this cheesy hotel in the middle of the night, and all I think about is you ... Do you sleep with somebody else now? How is that?

Margaret Cho (1994–1995)

Margaret Cho is a renowned American stand-up comedian, actress, musician, author, and fashion designer. She and Chris Isaak were romantically involved from 1994 to 1995, at a time when both were experiencing significant fame, Isaak for his music and Cho for her sitcom All-American Girl.

Margaret Cho has been remarkably candid about her short-lived romance with Chris Isaak. In an interview with New York magazine, Cho shared:

He was very romantic and played songs in bed. He had a ukulele on the wall, and he would pull it off and play it... He was adorable. But I could never relax because I had loved his music for such a long time.

In a separate discussion with Salon, the actress elaborated on the "creepy" sensation of dating someone she had previously idolised:

That was really creepy. That experience was so — not exactly heartbreaking. It’s kind of like fame, in that you put all your dreams, your hopes, your aspirations, on somebody, and you think they’re going to be the greatest thing, if you can just get that person, your life is complete, and then you get that person, and that person is worse than you ever imagined. It’s not his fault. He’s a very nice guy, but he’s not what I pictured or wanted or imagined or anything.

In an October 1995 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Chris Isaak addressed the persistent rumours regarding his dating life, specifically those involving Margaret Cho. He stated that the "brief flirtation" was "blown out of proportion" by the media.

Helena Christensen (early 1990s)

Helena Christensen is a renowned Danish fashion model, photographer, and former Victoria's Secret Angel. She and Chris Isaak were romantically linked in the 1990s after she appeared on the music video for Wicked Game, Chris's popular song.

In a 2015 interview with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Chris Isaak explained that their on-screen romance was simply acting, stating:

Helena is beautiful. Of course, we all saw how beautiful she was, but I thought she was really fantastic because she’s a great actress. She really pretended to like me — we didn’t know each other. I always feel like I have to explain to people: it’s a video, give the girl credit. Helena is a good actress. She wasn’t having s*x with me, she wasn’t my girlfriend, but she put that energy out so strongly that people thought we were really lovers. She’s a very good actress and a very beautiful woman.

In addition, Chris Isaak has been rumoured to have briefly sdated other several high-profile women, including Madonna, Courteney Cox, and Paula Abdul.

FAQs

Who is Chris Isaak? Chris Isaak is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist and occasional actor widely known for his breakthrough hit and signature song Wicked Game. Where is Chris Isaak from? He was born and raised in Stockton, California, United States. How old is Chris Isaak? Chris Isaak is 69 years old. He was born on 26 June 1956. Did Chris Isaak marry? The popular singer has never married and is often described as a lifelong bachelor. Who is Chris Isaak's partner? Chris is currently presumed single and keeps his personal life private. Did Chris Isaak date Margaret Cho? Chris Isaak and the American fashion designer dated briefly in the early 1990s. Does Chris Isaak have a child? The occasional American actor has no children.

Chris Isaak has never married and is currently presumed single. He has largely kept his romantic life private, focusing on his music and acting career. Over the years, he has been linked to several well-known women, including Caroline Rhea, Minnie Driver, Bai Ling, and has been rumoured to have connections with Helena Christensen.

