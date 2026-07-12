Saudi Arabia's official tourism portal lists three distinct visa options available to Nigerians looking to enter the country, each with different costs and entry conditions

Saudi Arabia shares conditions for Nigerians applying through an embassy or authorised Tasheer office and how long they can stay

Legit.ng compiled the three visa options available for Nigerians who reside in their country and would want to visit Saudi Arabia

Nigerians planning a trip to Saudi Arabia have three official visa routes to choose from, each suited to a different type of traveller.

According to information published on the Visit Saudi tourism portal, Nigerians who stay in their country can travel to Saudi Arabia through three distinct ways.

Saudi Arabia publishes 3 visa types available to Nigerians and xplains conditions. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Legit.ng highlights the three ways to apply for a Saudi Arabia visa as a Nigerian living in Nigeria, according to the Visit Saudi tourism portal:

Visa from embassy/consulate Visa from Tasheer Office Transit/Stopover visa

Applying Through an Embassy or Tasheer Office

The first option is applying directly through a Saudi embassy, consulate, or an authorised Tasheer Visa Facilitator, which is available to people living in Nigeria. This route can yield either a single-entry or multiple-entry visa, depending on the outcome of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs review.

A multiple-entry visa remains valid for one year from its issue date and permits stays of up to 90 days per visit. Medical insurance is not bundled into the application fee and must be arranged separately through a provider.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to travel alone. Those under 18 may only enter the country when accompanied by a parent, grandparent, or a sibling who is over 18. A passport valid for at least six months beyond the intended date of entry is also required.

Additional documents needed include proof of residence in Nigeria, a return ticket, proof of employment, a bank statement demonstrating financial sufficiency, a flight itinerary, a form of identification, and confirmation of where the applicant will be staying in Saudi Arabia. It is also worth noting that any valid Saudi visa permits the holder to perform Umrah, provided they book an appointment through the Nusuk platform beforehand.

Saudi Arabia Visa: Transit and Stopover Visa Options

The third route caters to travellers passing through Saudi Arabia rather than visiting as a primary destination. A transit or stopover visa allows holders to enter the country for up to 96 hours within a three-month window, on a single-entry basis.

Two airlines currently offer this visa at no charge to qualifying passengers. Travellers who book flights with Saudia Airlines receive the transit visa automatically, with the approved document sent to their email address after booking.

Flynas passengers benefit from the same arrangement. In both cases, while the visa itself is free, an application fee of roughly $10.50 (N14,480) applies, along with medical insurance starting from approximately $3.45 (N4,750).

Travellers using the transit visa for religious purposes, specifically those wishing to visit Makkah or Al Madinah, must schedule their Umrah or Ziyarah appointments separately through the Nusuk platform at nusuk.sa before travelling.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng