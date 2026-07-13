MTN Nigeria launches affordable broadband packages to enhance internet accessibility for Nigerians

New bundles offer various data options with 4G and 5G routers at competitive prices

Aim to accelerate broadband adoption and digital inclusion across Nigeria through reliable connectivity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria has introduced a range of affordable broadband packages aimed at helping more Nigerians enjoy fast and reliable internet connectivity for work, education, entertainment, and business.

The new offers combine data bundles with 4G and 5G routers, providing customers with flexible options that suit different internet needs and budgets.

MTN slashes broadband entry costs to a new level amid low costs. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

Broadband packages starting from N9,000

Under the new offering, customers can choose from several broadband bundles bundled with routers.

The entry-level package includes a 30GB Broadband Data Bundle with a 4G Standard Router for N9,000, making broadband access more affordable for households and first-time users.

Customers seeking higher data capacity can opt for the 60GB Broadband Data Bundle with a 4G Premium Router for N14,500.

For heavy internet users, remote workers, and small businesses, MTN is also offering its Broadband Unlimited Standard Plan bundled with a 5G Router for N40,000, delivering faster speeds and uninterrupted connectivity where 5G coverage is available.

MTN: Broadband is now an essential service

Speaking on the initiative, MTN Nigeria's Chief Broadband Officer, Egerton Idehen, said the company remains committed to expanding access to quality internet services while making broadband more affordable for Nigerians.

According to him, broadband has evolved into an essential service that enables people to work remotely, study online, build businesses, create digital content, and stay connected with family and friends.

He noted that the latest broadband packages are designed to reduce the cost of internet access while empowering individuals, families, and businesses with dependable connectivity.

Idehen added that the initiative is expected to accelerate broadband adoption and digital inclusion across Nigeria by delivering greater value to customers nationwide.

Where customers can buy the packages

MTN said customers can purchase the broadband bundles through MTN Stores, authorised sales partners, and accredited device partners across the country.

According to a report by Techeconomy, the company noted that the nationwide availability is intended to make it easier for customers to access the new broadband solutions regardless of their location.

Strengthening home and business connectivity

The latest packages build on MTN Nigeria's broader Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) portfolio, which leverages the company's extensive 4G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver dependable internet services to homes and small businesses.

MTN Nigeria announces new router cost for broadband users. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

By combining routers, flexible data plans, and nationwide network coverage, MTN aims to provide practical, cost-effective broadband solutions that meet the growing demand for high-speed internet while supporting Nigeria's digital transformation and expanding access to reliable connectivity for millions of users.

The development comes a few days after MTN Nigeria restored its XtraTime airtime and data lending services.

The telecom giant suspended the service after a new regulation from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Nigerians slam MTN after CEO impossible unlimited data claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Nigeria is facing criticism from consumers and industry observers after its Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, stated that truly unlimited mobile data plans do not exist globally.

The remarks have reignited concerns about data depletion and the quality of telecom services in Nigeria, according to Daily Trust.

The controversy comes amid growing complaints from subscribers who claim their data bundles are being exhausted faster than expected, leading to increased spending on internet services.

Source: Legit.ng