I’m single, I don’t have children, and I’ve never been married except for three months a long time ago. And that doesn’t matter; It wasn’t a marriage of reality.

Stevie Nicks is currently single and has chosen to live independently, stating that she enjoys her time alone. However, her romantic past includes a series of high-profile relationships, including with Lindsey Buckingham, Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood, Joe Walsh, and others.

Stevie Nicks at The 2025 Pollstar Awards at The Beverly Hilton on 16 April 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Stevie Nicks is currently single and has not publicly confirmed any partner .

. The American singer-songwriter married Kim Anderson in 1983 , but the union lasted less than a year.

, but the union lasted less than a year. Her most notable relationships include Lindsey Buckingham, Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood, and Joe Walsh.

Lindsey Buckingham, Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood, and Joe Walsh. Stevie Nicks often drew from her personal relationships when writing songs such as Dreams, Silver Springs, Sara, and Storms.

Profile summary

Full name Stephanie Lynn Nicks Gender Female Date of birth 26 May 1948 Age 78 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Phoenix, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'1'' Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Jess Nicks Mother Barbara Nicks Siblings Christopher Nicks Relationship status Single Education Arcadia High School, Menlo-Atherton High School, San José State University Profession Singer, songwriter Net worth $120 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Who is Stevie Nicks’ current partner?

Stevie Nicks is currently single and does not have a romantic partner. In a 2014 interview with The New York Times, the American singer-songwriter revealed that she was single and explained why she chose independence over traditional relationship expectations, saying:

I live a single woman’s life, and yes, I spend a lot of time by myself. I have a few very close friends, most of them I’ve known forever, and I kind of like it.

Stevie Nicks at Fair Grounds Race Course on 25 April 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

When asked if she is willing to have a boyfriend, the singer-songwriter responded:

It would be fun if I could find a boyfriend who understood my life and didn’t get his feelings hurt because I’m always a phone call away from having to leave in two hours for New York or a phone call away from having to do interviews all day long.

She continued:

It’s not very much fun to be Mr. Stevie Nicks. In the last 10 years, I’ve just said I’m going to follow my muse. If I want to go somewhere, I don’t have to worry about anyone being mad at me. I don’t have to make up excuses on the phone about why I’m not coming home. If it were to happen to me, I’d be thrilled.

Inside Stevie Nicks' relationship history

While she has no partner, Nicks has been involved in several high-profile relationships throughout her career. Here's a closer look at Stevie Nicks' dating history.

Lindsey Buckingham (1966–1976)

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac on stage with Fleetwood Mac, Palm Springs, California, circa 1985. Photo: Denis O'Regan

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham met in 1966 as teenagers at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, California, when they sang together. In 1967, Buckingham invited her to join his band, Fritz. They performed together for several years and opened for major acts, but they were only friends and bandmates during this period.

Speaking about how he met Stevie in a 2009 BBC documentary, the singer said:

I met her when I was about 16. It’s been most of my life. Sadly, for the lion’s share of those years, there has been distance and animosity of some kind, mixed in with everything else, too. It’s never been just one thing.

After Fritz ended, Nicks and Buckingham moved to Los Angeles to make music as a duo. They started dating in 1972 and released their album, Buckingham Nicks, in 1973. The album did not sell well, and they struggled financially.

In 1975, Nicks and Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac, a rock band. The band's success brought them worldwide attention, but their relationship was already under strain. They broke up in 1976, but continued working together in the band.

Soon after, they began recording Rumours, with songs such as Dreams and Go Your Own Way reflecting their breakup.

Mick Fleetwood (1977– 1979)

Mick Fleetwood at Peacock Theatre on 8 November 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood began a relationship in late 1977 while Fleetwood Mac was touring Australia. Fleetwood was married to Jenny Boyd, and Nicks was briefly involved with Don Henley. They kept the affair hidden from the rest of Fleetwood Mac, especially Lindsey Buckingham, to avoid conflict within the band.

In 1979, Fleetwood ended his relationship with Nicks and began dating her close friend, Sara Recor, leaving Nicks heartbroken. She later channelled the experience into her songwriting, with songs such as Sara and Storms on the Tusk album inspired by that period of her life.

Despite the painful breakup, Nicks and Fleetwood later repaired their friendship and remained close. Later in 2014, Fleewood reflected on their relationship in his autobiography, Play On, writing:

Eventually, I fell in love with [Nicks], and it was chaotic. It was on the road, and it was a crazy love affair that went on longer than any of us really remember, probably several years by the end of it.

Don Henley (1977–1978)

Stevie Nicks and Don Henley at the Concert for Artists' Rights at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California, on 26 February 2002. Photo: KMazur

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Don Henley met when Fleetwood Mac toured with the Eagles in the U.S. Nicks had just broken up with Lindsey Buckingham, and Henley began pursuing her. They started dating soon after, and Henley often showed his interest through big gestures and gifts.

Their relationship ended in 1978 after Nicks became pregnant and chose to terminate the pregnancy. The decision caused emotional pain for her, and they eventually broke up.

Nicks later wrote Leather and Lace about their relationship and recorded it as a duet with Henley. They also stayed on friendly terms in the years that followed.

In a 2014 interview with Billboard, Nicks discussed Sara, explaining the personal inspirations and meanings behind the 1979 Fleetwood Mac hit.

Had I married Don and had that baby, and had she been a girl, I would have named her Sara. But there was another woman in my life named Sara, who shortly after that became Mick's wife, Sara Fleetwood.

J.D. Souther (1977)

JD Souther at RCA Studios in New York City on 14 September 1979. Photo: Ebet Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and J.D. Souther had a short-lived romance in 1977. Souther was a singer-songwriter who helped write several hit songs for the Eagles. He had also previously dated Nicks' friend, Linda Ronstadt. Stevie and Souther's relationship happened around the same time Nicks was involved with Don Henley.

Compared to Nicks' other relationships, her time with Souther was much less dramatic. As reported by WBOY 12News, in a 1982 interview with High Times, Nicks spoke warmly about him, saying:

very, very, very male chauvinistic but very sweet and cute and wonderful, but very Texas.

The relationship did not last long, mainly because both were busy with their music careers. They went their separate ways without any major conflict and remained friendly afterwards.

Souther died peacefully at his home in Sandia Park, New Mexico, on 17 September 2024, at the age of 78.

Jimmy Iovine (1980s)

Stevie Nicks and Jimmy Iovine at a Heart show at the Whisky a Go Go in October 1981 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chris Walter

Source: Getty Images

Stevie Nicks and Jimmy Iovine met when Nicks hired him to produce her first solo album, Bella Donna. Their professional work quickly turned into a romantic relationship, and they moved in together within days of meeting, as she told Variety in 2018.

Jimmy was also working with Tom Petty and had to keep his relationship with Nicks secret. Their relationship ended in 1982 because of pressure from their busy careers and lifestyles.

Even after breaking up, they stayed friends and continued working together. Iovine played an important role in supporting Nicks’ solo career, helping her balance solo success with Fleetwood Mac. Their time together also led to key songs on Bella Donna, including Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.

Kim Anderson (1983)

Stevie Nicks and Kim Anderson. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Kim Anderson is the only man Stevie Nicks ever married. They tied the knot on 29 January 1983, but the marriage lasted for only three months before they divorced. The marriage happened shortly after the death of Nicks' best friend, Robin Snyder Anderson, who was married to Kim and had recently given birth to their son, Matthew.

After Robin's death, Stevie Nicks and Kim Anderson were overwhelmed by grief. Wanting to help care for Matthew and stay connected to her late friend, Nicks suggested that they get married. The couple realised they were mourning instead of building a life together, and filed for divorce three months later in April 1983.

Speaking about the marriage, Nick later told Vulture in 2014:

We didn't get married because we were in love; we got married because we were grieving, and it was the only way that we could feel like we were doing anything.

Joe Walsh (1983 – 1986)

Joe Walsh at Fair Grounds Race Course on 2 May 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Nicks was in a relationship with Eagles singer and guitarist Joe Walsh, whom she has called her "greatest love." The two met at the Mansions Hotel bar in Dallas, Texas, in 1983. In a 2007 interview with The Telegraph, Nicks said she felt an instant connection when they met at the Mansions Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

I looked at him, and I walked across the room, and I sat on the bar stool next to him, and two seconds later I crawled into his lap, and that was it,

Stevie Nicks and Joe Walsh's bond was strong, and Stevie even wrote the song Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You for Joe, inspired by his grief after losing his young daughter.

Despite their strong connection, both struggled with substance abuse, which made the relationship unstable. They eventually ended the relationship in 1986.

Rupert Hine (1988 – 1989)

British musician and producer Rupert Hine. Photo: BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Rupert Hine and Stevie Nicks had a brief relationship while working on her solo album The Other Side of the Mirror. Hine was producing the album, and the two spent more than four months together recording in a chateau in France.

According to Fleetwood Mac News, in her liner notes for 1991’s Timespace compilation, Stevie described Hine as very different from the people she had dated before, stating:

The night I met Rupert Hine was a dangerous one. He was different from anyone else I had ever known… he was older, and he was smarter, and we both knew it. Whenever Rupert walked into one of those rooms… the rooms were on fire.

Their connection had a major influence on the album, especially the hit song Rooms on Fire. Nicks explained that the song was inspired by Hine and the effect he had on people whenever he entered a room.

Stevie and Rupert’s relationship ended shortly after the album was finished. Although Nicks did not share many details about the breakup, she said circumstances made it impossible for them to stay together.

Something happened to him that simply made it impossible for us ever to be together again. I left him there… the rooms were still burning, but the fire had been stolen from us.

Stevie Nicks was also romantically linked to several other men over the years, including guitarist Waddy Wachtel, record executive Paul Fishkin, and former California governor Jerry Brown. These relationships were generally less public and less detailed than her high-profile romances.

FAQs

Who is Stevie Nicks? Stevie Nicks is an American singer and songwriter who gained worldwide fame as a member of the rock band Fleetwood Mac. What is Stevie Nicks’ age? The popular singer is 78 years old as of 2026. She was born on 26 May 1948. Is Stevie Nicks in a relationship? Stevie Nicks is currently single. Who all did Stevie Nicks have relationships with? The singer has had high-profile relationships with Lindsey Buckingham, Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood, Joe Walsh, and a brief marriage to Kim Anderson. Is Stevie Nicks an LGBTQ icon? Stevie Nicks is widely celebrated as an LGBTQ+ icon due to her unique style, theme of self-acceptance, and loyal community support. Who was Stevie Nicks' biggest love? Stevie has frequently named Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh as one of the greatest and most intense loves of her life. Did Stevie Nicks date Tom Petty? Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty never dated, but they shared a deep, lifelong friendship and close musical partnership. Who did Stevie Nicks marry? She was married once, for only three months in 1983, to Kim Anderson. Who did Stevie Nicks write Silver Springs about? Stevie wrote the song Silver Springs about her tumultuous breakup and ending relationship with her bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham.

Stevie Nicks is single and has remained fiercely independent, having never remarried since her brief, three-month marriage in 1983. Her dating history includes high-profile romances with fellow rock stars, most notably bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and Eagles members Don Henley and Joe Walsh.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jaden Smith's girlfriends over the years. His notable confirmed relationships include Sarah Snyder, Odessa Adlon, and Sab Zada.

Jaden has also been linked to Tyler, the Creator, and Cara Delevingne, but he is reportedly single now and has kept much of his love life away from the spotlight.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng