The federal government approved N50,000 as the new uniform examination fee for WAEC and NECO candidates, effective from 2027

The new fee represents an 82% increase from the previous registration fee of N27,500 paid by secondary school candidates

The ministry of education directed that the approved fee be communicated to all relevant stakeholders ahead of the 2027 examinations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has set N50,000 as the new examination fee for both the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO), with the increase taking effect from the 2027 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The director of senior secondary education at the federal ministry of education said the review followed a formal request by WAEC for an upward revision of its fees.

Brace yourself as new N50,000 exam fee hits WAEC and NECO candidates. Photo credit: Nony and Sons

Source: Facebook

Ibrahim said the minister of education had directed both examination bodies to align on a single uniform fee for conducting their respective SSCE examinations.

As reported by TheCable, Ibrahim made this known in a statement dated June 18, 2026.

The new fee marks an 82% jump from the previous rate of N27,500.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Ibrahim traced the decision to a meeting held on March 31, 2026, between the minister of education and the heads of the country's examination bodies, where the question of fee revision was placed on the agenda.

"You may recall that at a meeting of examination bodies held with the honourable minister of education on 31 March, 2026, where the need for upward review of examination fees was discussed, the honourable minister directed that WAEC and NECO should adopt a uniform fee for the conduct of WAEC and NECO SSCE.

"Consequently, I am directed to convey the honourable minister of education's approval of the sum of fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) only, as the new examination fee per candidate, with effect from NECO SSCE (Internal), 2027."

The ministry added that relevant stakeholders should be informed of the development accordingly.

WAEC and NECO to adopt a uniform N50,000 fee for 2027 exams. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ministry spokesperson confirms approval

Folasade Boriowo, director of press and public relations at the ministry of education, separately confirmed the fee increase to journalists on Saturday.

"I can confirm the approval of an upward review of the examination fees. I spoke with the director in charge a few minutes ago, and he said the approval was done."

The move comes amid widespread concerns over the rising cost of education in Nigeria, with many families already stretched by economic pressures.

The harmonisation of WAEC and NECO fees at the same rate signals a policy shift aimed at standardising examination costs across the two bodies that conduct secondary school leaving examinations for millions of Nigerian students each year.

WASSCE 2026: WAEC changes question pattern

Recall that WAEC introduced upgraded question serialisation to ensure candidates receive different question arrangements in CBT exams.

Over 1.9 million candidates have been registered for the 2026 WASSCE under the computer-based examination format.

WAEC, however, warned against malpractice syndicates while confirming strict monitoring and prosecution measures during the exams.

Girls outnumber boys in 2026 WAEC exams.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC has recorded a higher female participation in the 2026 WASSCE, with girls exceeding boys in enrolment figures.

Over 1.9 million candidates have registered for the 2026 examination across more than 24,000 schools nationwide.

WAEC also reported increased adoption of CBT-style reforms alongside tighter exam security measures, including question serialisation.

Source: Legit.ng