Qatar's Amiri Diwan announced four days of national mourning beginning Sunday, July 12, following the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Government offices, ministries, and public institutions suspended work from Monday, July 13, with employees set to return on Sunday, July 19

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar for 18 years and oversaw the country's rise as a major regional and global power before stepping down in 2013

Qatar has entered a period of national mourning after the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who passed away at the age of 74.

The Amiri Diwan confirmed that the four-day mourning period commenced on Sunday, July 12, with the national flag to fly at half-mast across the country as a mark of respect for the former ruler.

Qatar mourns Sheikh Hamad as the Father Emir’s vision continues to guide the nation. Photo credit: JimWatson/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

As part of the official arrangements, all ministries, government departments, public bodies, and state institutions suspended operations from Monday, July 13. Staff are expected to return to work on Sunday, July 19.

Sheikh Hamad's legacy and rule

According to Times of India, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani governed Qatar from 1995 to 2013, a period widely regarded as the most transformative in the country's modern history.

Over his 18 years in power, he oversaw sweeping changes that repositioned Qatar as a significant force in regional and global affairs, including major investments in infrastructure and economic development that dramatically elevated the country's international standing.

Among the landmark achievements of his reign was the adoption of Qatar's first permanent constitution in 2004, alongside the introduction of municipal elections that extended to women both the right to vote and to stand as candidates.

His tenure also coincided with a series of high-profile international milestones, among them the 2006 Asian Games held in Doha, the 2012 UN Climate Change Conference, the Doha Agreement, and the Fatah-Hamas Doha Agreement.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad made a decision that drew considerable attention across the Gulf region, voluntarily relinquishing power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The transfer made him one of the very few hereditary Gulf rulers to willingly step aside in favour of a chosen successor while still alive.

Qatar leads in LNG exports as Sheikh Hamad’s leadership secures its global role. Photo credit: JimWatson/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Qatar announces new opportunity specifically for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has announced new job opportunities specifically for Nigerian professionals in 2026. This move reflects the country’s aim to strengthen its workforce by welcoming skilled Nigerians into its energy sector.

The role involves performing field operations across facilities such as Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery, and LNG. Successful applicants will monitor equipment performance and maintain processes within safe limits to ensure reliable plant operation.

Competency Training is required to maintain operational skills through on-the-job training and rotation. Equipment Operation must be carried out safely to ensure effective process flows. Performance Monitoring includes logging parameters and reporting irregularities to supervisors. Maintenance Preparation ensures equipment is ready for maintenance and recommissioned after completion. Permit to Work compliance is expected during audits and issuance.

Source: Legit.ng