Savannah Guthrie's siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, have drawn public attention amid the search for their missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. The siblings have supported Savannah Guthrie during the family crisis. Annie is a poet and writer, while Camron is a retired fighter pilot.

Annie Guthrie (L), Savannah Guthrie (C) and Camron (R). Photo: @TheSkeletonKeyChronicles (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Savannah Guthrie grew up with two siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie, in Tucson, Arizona.

Camron Guthrie is a retired F-16 pilot who served for decades in the Vermont Air National Guard.

who served for decades in the Vermont Air National Guard. Annie Guthrie is a poet, writer, jeweller and creative professional who has remained close to her family.

The Guthrie siblings have come together publicly while seeking answers about their mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Profile summary

Full name Savannah Clark Guthrie Gender Female Date of birth 27 December 1971 Age 54 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-27-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-69-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nancy Guthrie Father Charles Errol Guthrie Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Michael Feldman Children 2 School Amphitheater High School College University of Arizona; Georgetown University Law Center Profession Journalist, television host, attorney, author Instagram @savannahguthrie Facebook @SavannahGuthrie

Meet Savannah Guthrie's siblings

The journalist was raised alongside two siblings, Camron Guthrie and Annie Guthrie. Due to her media career, Savannah Guthrie has been in the limelight while her two siblings live a more private life.

However, the three siblings became a subject of public interest after their mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home in Arizona. The Guthrie children were born to Nancy Guthrie and her late husband, Charles Guthrie. Here is a closer look at who Savannah Guthrie’s siblings are.

Camron Guthrie

Camron and Savannah Guthrie pose as they smile. Photo: @darren.perron.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Camron Guthrie is Savannah Guthrie’s older brother and the eldest of the Guthrie siblings. He built a career in aviation and served as an F-16 fighter pilot with the Vermont Air National Guard.

Unlike his famous sister, Camron has mostly maintained a private life away from television. However, his military career has occasionally been highlighted by Savannah, who has expressed pride in his achievements.

Savannah previously celebrated Camron’s final flight as an F-16 pilot after his retirement from military flying. She described him as someone who had served his country for many years and represented a source of pride for their family.

Camron’s background in the military has made him one of the most recognisable members of Savannah Guthrie’s family outside of the television personality herself. His service has also been a significant part of the family’s story.

During the search for their mother, Camron joined Savannah and Annie in making public appeals. The siblings called for communication and information that could help bring their mother home.

Annie Guthrie

Annie and Savannah Guthrie smile as they pose for a photo. Photo: @parademag on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Annie Guthrie is Savannah Guthrie’s sister and is known for her creative work. She is a poet, writer and jeweller who has worked in creative fields, including writing and arts-related projects.

Annie has shared a close bond with Savannah throughout their lives. Savannah has previously spoken warmly about her sister and described the important role Annie played in supporting their family during difficult moments.

The sisters grew up together in Tucson, Arizona, and their relationship remained strong even as they pursued different paths. While Savannah became a prominent journalist and television host, Annie developed a career centred on creativity and storytelling.

Annie was also reportedly among the last family members to see their mother before Nancy Guthrie disappeared, making her connection to the case particularly significant.

The Guthrie siblings’ search for their mother

The Guthrie family was placed in the spotlight after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home. Authorities investigated the case while Savannah and her siblings appealed for help from the public.

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings, Annie and Camron, pose for a photo. Photo: @savannahguthrie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Savannah, Annie and Camron appeared together in emotional messages asking for information. Their united front showed the close relationship between the three siblings and their commitment to finding answers.

The situation brought renewed attention to Savannah’s family background, including the lives of her siblings, who had largely stayed away from public attention.

FAQs

Who are Savannah Guthrie’s parents? She is the daughter of Charles Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie. What happened to Savannah Guthrie’s mother? Her mother went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February 2026. How many siblings does Savannah Guthrie have? The journalist has two siblings: an older brother named Camron Guthrie and a sister named Annie Guthrie. Where were the Guthrie siblings brought up? They were brought up in Tucson, Arizona. Although Savannah was born in Melbourne, Australia, her family later moved to Arizona, where she spent most of her childhood. What does Savannah Guthrie's sister do for a living? Annie Guthrie is a poet, writer, and creative professional. She has also worked as a jewellery designer and other artistic fields. What does Savannah Guthrie's brother do for a living? Camron Guthrie is a retired fighter pilot. He served as an F-16 pilot with the Vermont Air National Guard before retiring from military aviation. Are Savannah Guthrie and her siblings close? She appears to share a close bond with her siblings. They have remained connected throughout their lives and have come together publicly while dealing with difficult family moments, including the search for their mother. Is Savannah Guthrie's sister married? Annie Guthrie’s husband is Tommaso Cioni.

Savannah Guthrie’s siblings, Annie and Camron, have lived different lives away from the spotlight. One became a poet and creative professional, while the other served as a fighter pilot. Together with Savannah, they remain connected through family, resilience, and their search for answers about their mother.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng