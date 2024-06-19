Farrah Umansky, also known as Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, is a reality television personality and real estate agent from the United States. She is best known for starring as the main cast member on the Netflix reality television series Buying Beverly Hills since 2022. She is also a director of client relations at the Beverly Hills-based real estate company The Agency. What is Farrah Umansky’s net worth?

Farrah Umansky came into the spotlight as the daughter of real estate tycoon Guraish Aldjufrie and actress Kyle Richards. She has been featured in numerous reality TV shows such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills. She is a real estate agent at The Agency, which was featured on Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills. With this popularity, many are curious about her wealth and personal life.

Full name Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Kyle Richards Father Guraish Aldjufrie Siblings Alexia, Sophia, Portia Relationship status Single University New York University, University of Southern California (BS) Profession Television personality, real estate agent Net worth $10 million–$20 million Instagram @farrahbritt

What is Farrah Umansky's net worth?

According to Exactnetworth and Lifestyle Asia, the reality television personality has an alleged net worth of between $10 million and $20 million. She has amassed this wealth through her thriving career as a real estate agent and reality star. She also owns a home. Farrah Umansky’s house is located in West Hollywood, California, USA.

Farrah Umansky’s age and background

The television personality was born on 31 October 1988 in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she currently resides. As of 2024, she is 35 years old, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Farrah is an American national of Welsh-Irish-Indonesian-Arab-Dutch descent. Her parents are Guraish Aldjufrie and Kyle Richards. Her father is an American-based real estate agent, and her mother is an actress best known for appearing as Lindsay Wallace in the Halloween films franchise. Farrah’s parents tied the knot in 1988 and divorced in 1992.

Farrah grew up alongside three half-siblings, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, from her mother’s relationship with Mauricio Umansky. Kyle and Mauricio married on 20 January 1996 and separated in 2023.

After graduating high school, Farrah attended New York University for two years and graduated with an associate's degree in Liberal Studies. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in business from the University of Southern California.

Career

Farrah began working with The Agency, founded by her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, in 2011. She formerly served as a Director of Client Relations when the company was first launched and later became an estate agent. In this role, she worked on many multi-million-dollar sales, managed client relations, co-listed properties, and handled various sales processes for the company.

Farrah has also been working as a senior agent with the Umansky Team. She has helped the company purchase and sell numerous properties. With her team, she achieved around $4 billion in real estate sales. They have also sold the most significant number of properties priced at more than $20 million.

Farrah has also represented both buyers and sellers internationally. She mostly sells in Los Angeles neighbourhoods such as West Hollywood, Bel Air, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Beverly Hills.

Is Farrah a top agent in LA?

Farrah is recognised as one of the most elite real estate agents in Los Angeles and across the nation. She has been listed among the highest-producing agents by The Wall Street Journal's REAL Trends annual list and has consistently been recognised as a leading agent by remarkable media outlets, such as The Los Angeles Business Journal and The Hollywood Reporter.

The real estate agent has also been featured in Netflix’s new show, Buying Beverly Hills, which premiered on 4 November 2022. She has appeared alongside her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, and step-sister, Alexia Umansky. She has also appeared in numerous other shows, such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Loose Women and Watch What Happens to Live with Andy Cohen.

Is Farrah Umansky married?

The American reality TV star is not married and has never been married in the past. However, she was formerly in a romantic relationship with Alex Manos, an American entrepreneur and owner and President of Beverly Hills Car Club, for almost six years.

Farrah Aldjufrie and Alex Manos began dating in 2018. The former partners got engaged on 28 November 2021 and parted ways two years later. In March 2024, Farrah officially confirmed their split during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

I guess it was a slow sort of unraveling of two people that love each other very, very much, but actually weren't seeing eye to eye on a few things. We decided to go our separate ways, unfortunately, but no bad blood there, and I'm just focusing on me and my family. I don't have -- and work -- the energy to be thinking about much else right now.

What is Farrah Umansky’s height?

The American reality television personality is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Farrah Umansky? She is an American reality television personality and real estate agent best known for appearing in the Netflix reality television series Buying Beverly Hills since 2022. Where is Farrah Umansky from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. How old is Farrah Umansky? The reality star is 35 years old as of 2024. She was born on 31 October 1988. Who are Farrah Umansky’s parents? Her parents are Kyle Richards and Guraish Aldjufrie. Does Farrah Umansky have siblings? She has three half-sisters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, from her mother’s relationship with Mauricio Umansky. What is Farrah Umansky’s net worth? She has an estimated net worth of between $10 million and $20 million. Who is Farrah Umansky dating? The reality star is currently presumed single. She was previously engaged to Alex Manos from November 2021 to March 2024. Are Farrah and Alex still together? No, the two separated in March 2024 after more than two years of engagement.

Farrah Umansky’s net worth has exhibited consistent growth in recent years. She has accumulated a huge amount from her remarkable success in the real estate industry. She is best known for starring as the main cast member on the Netflix reality TV series Buying Beverly Hills since 2022.

