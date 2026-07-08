Who is Michael Bolton's wife? Bolton is not currently married and has been dating Heather Kerzner since 2022. The Grammy-winning singer has also had several high-profile romances, including his marriage to Maureen McGuire and his engagement to former fiancée Nicollette Sheridan, which nearly ended in marriage.

Michael Bolton attends the 2013 Winter Ball for Autism (L) and attends the 12th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit (R). Photo: Amanda, Jim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Before becoming a renowned solo balladeer, Michael was married to Maureen McGuire from 1975 until their divorce in 1990.

from 1975 until their divorce in 1990. Bolton's most publicised and headline-making romance was with actress Nicollette Sheridan .

. He is currently in a relationship with former model Heather Kerzner, who was previously married to late hotel magnate Sol Kerzner.

The singer shares three daughters: Isa, Taryn, and Holly, with his ex-wife, Maureen McGuire.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Bolotin Gender Male Date of birth 26 February 1953 Age 73 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New Haven, Connecticut, United States Current residence Westport, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father George Bolotin Mother Helen Bolotin Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Heather Kerzner Children 3 Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @michaelbolton TikTok @michaelbolton Facebook @michaelbolton

Meet Michael Bolton's wife, Maureen McGuire

Michael Bolton has been married once, with the marriage lasting more than a decade. Although he is not currently married, he has maintained a close family bond with his ex-wife as they co-parent their three daughters. From his marriage to his high-profile romances, Bolton's love life has long fascinated fans alongside his successful music career.

Michael Bolton's first and only wife was Maureen McGuire. The couple married in 1975, before he rose to international fame as a solo pop-rock and adult contemporary artist.

Their relationship played a key role in his early life. Together, they had three daughters, Isa, Taryn, and Holly, and lived a largely private life while he worked to establish his music career.

Maureen McGuire and Anne Ernie attend the premiere party for "Equity". Photo: Randy Shropshire

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Reflecting on marrying in his twenties during a 2019 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Bolton said:

By my late 20s I was already married [to Maureen McGuire] and had three daughters [Isa, Holly, and Taryn]. Guys in their 20s don't have a clue who they are as human beings. They know what they want to become – a doctor, a lawyer, a politician – but the proper study of one's own self? Men don't get around to that until their 30s or 40s, which is roughly 10 years later than most women, who seem to know exactly who they are.

The couple divorced in 1990 after 15 years of marriage, just as his solo career was reaching its commercial peak. Despite the split, they remained committed to co-parenting their daughters. McGuire later returned to Connecticut and became a yoga instructor, choosing to stay out of the public spotlight.

Over the years, Michael Bolton has been linked to several high-profile women following the end of his marriage. Here's a closer look at Michael Bolton's ex-girlfriends' relationships.

Brooke Shields (1991)

Brooke Shields attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations "You're Killing Me". Photo: Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

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Following his divorce, Michael Bolton was rumoured to be dating actress and model Brooke Shields in the early 1990s. The speculation began after the pair were spotted arriving together at the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards pre-party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in February 1991.

The rumours were short-lived, and neither Bolton nor Shields ever confirmed or denied that they were romantically involved.

Teri Hatcher (Late 1991–1992)

Teri Hatcher attends the amfAR Dallas Gala. Photo: Ayisha Collins (modified by author)

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Unlike the brief dating rumours linking him to actress Brooke Shields, Michael's relationship with actress Teri Hatcher was confirmed. The pair met in late 1991, when Hatcher was cast as his love interest in the music video for Missing You Now. Their on-screen chemistry soon developed into a real-life romance.

In his 2013 memoir, The Soul of It All: My Music, My Life, Bolton recalled:

I was surprised that an actress of her calibre wanted to do a music video, but it turned out she was a fan. Teri was spectacular, and we began dating.

The couple dated for about a year and made several public appearances together, including the April 1992 premiere of The Player. Their relationship eventually ended as their demanding careers kept them apart. Reflecting on the breakup in his memoir, Bolton wrote:

She was an incredibly sweet girl, but our schedules were crazy, and it's hard to maintain a relationship when you're always in different places.

Ashley Judd (1996–1997)

Ashley Judd attends the "Lazareth" Special Screening. Photo: Arturo Holmes

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Michael Bolton's relationship with actress Ashley Judd began in late 1996, when the pair started dating quietly and were spotted together at low-key industry events, including New York Fashion Week. Judd later appeared as his love interest in the 1997 music video for The Best of Love.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the CableACE Awards in Los Angeles in November 1997. The relationship lasted about a year before ending amicably, with the demands of their careers, frequent travel, and diverging professional paths reportedly contributing to the split.

Deborah Yates (2001–2002)

Deborah Yates attend a special screening of "Warning: Parental Advisory". Photo: Scott Gries (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

One of Michael Bolton's least publicised romances was with dancer and actress Deborah Yates. The pair began dating in 2001 while Yates was enjoying critical acclaim for her performance as the Girl in the Yellow Dress in the Broadway musical Contact.

Bolton and Yates kept their romance largely out of the spotlight. They made only a handful of public appearances together, including the Manhattan Theatre Club's Spring Gala in 2001 and the 29th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2002. After dating for about a year, the couple quietly ended their relationship.

Nicollette Sheridan (1992–1995, 2005–2008)

Michael Bolton and Nicollette Sheridan during ABC Upfront. Photo: Jim Spellman (modified by author)

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Michael Bolton's most notable long-term relationship was with actress Nicollette Sheridan. Introduced by saxophonist Kenny G at a Hollywood party in 1992, the couple dated for five years before separating in 1997.

The pair reunited in 2005, became engaged the following year, and recorded a duet of The Second Time Around. During a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2006 following their engagement, Sheridan said:

It's a more mature love this time around. We've both grown up. It's an amazing thing to find someone you love so deeply again.

Bolton added:

Nicollette and I have a very deep bond. There's a piece of my heart that always belonged to her.

Despite planning to marry, they ended their engagement amicably in August 2008 and requested privacy.

Heather Kerzner (2022–present)

Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner attend MusiCares Persons of the Year. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Heather Kerzner is Michael Bolton's current partner. A socialite and businesswoman, she was previously married to the late hotel billionaire Sol Kerzner. Although they began dating in the summer of 2022, the couple had been close friends for about 15 years before their relationship turned romantic.

Heather and Michael made their red carpet debut at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and the MusiCares Persons of the Year event in Los Angeles in February 2023. Since then, they have attended charity events and social gatherings in the United States and London.

In a July 2023 interview with People, Bolton described their relationship, saying:

It's been very natural — a kind of checking all the boxes. My work takes up a lot of space, and I've been learning what the whole process is of having someone who really brightens up your life.

In the same interview, the singer spoke about the happiness his personal life brings him, saying:

The people I love bring me a lot of happiness.

Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala. Photo: Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Is Michael Bolton married? Michael is not currently married. Who is Michael Bolton's ex-wife? The singer's ex-wife is Maureen McGuire. How many times has Michael Bolton been married? The American singer has been married once, to Maureen McGuire, from 1975 to 1990. Is Michael Bolton in a relationship now? Michael is currently in a relationship with socialite and businesswoman Heather Kerzner. Were Michael Bolton and Nicollette Sheridan engaged? The two were engaged in March 2006 but called off the engagement in August 2008. Who was Harry Hamlin's wife who left him for Michael Bolton? Harry's second wife was actress Nicollette Sheridan, who reportedly left him for Michael in 1992 after attending one of the singer's concerts. How old is Michael Bolton? The singer-songwriter is 73 years old as of 2026. He was born on 26 February 1953.

Michael Bolton does not currently have a wife. Although he has been married only once, to Maureen McGuire, his love life has included several high-profile relationships, most notably with Nicollette Sheridan and his current partner, Heather Kerzner.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Michelle Williams' husband and boyfriend history. She has been romantically linked over the years to several notable figures, including the late Heath Ledger, director Spike Jonze, and actor Jason Segel.

Michelle Williams has drawn public attention not only for her successful acting career but also for aspects of her personal life. As of June 2026, the actress has four children from different relationships: a daughter, Matilda, with Heath Ledger, and three children with her husband, Thomas Kail.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng