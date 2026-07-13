POWA national president Olufunmilola Disu visited the POWA Skill Acquisition Centre at Dei-Dei Barracks in Abuja on Monday, July 13, 2026

Disu encouraged trainees to leverage artificial intelligence and digital technologies to boost productivity and financial independence

The POWA president pledged continued support for staff welfare and facility upgrades at the skills centre

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Olufunmilola Disu, the national president of the Police Officers' Wives Association (POWA), has called on women within the police community to take advantage of vocational training and emerging digital tools as pathways to economic independence.

Disu made the appeal on Monday, July 13, 2026, during an inspection visit to the POWA Skill Acquisition Centre at Dei-Dei Barracks in Abuja.

POWA's skills centre aims for economic independence for police wives. Photo credit: POWA

Source: UGC

She engaged with trainees, instructors and administrative staff across several departments.

During the tour, she moved through the centre's various units, including sections dedicated to adult education, baking and confectionery, tailoring, hairdressing, and information and communication technology (ICT).

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Why vocational skills matter now

Disu praised trainees for their dedication to personal development, stressing that practical, relevant skills have become indispensable in a world that is changing at an unprecedented pace.

She argued that vocational training and digital literacy are not optional extras but core requirements for anyone seeking financial independence and sustained success.

She particularly urged trainees to explore what artificial intelligence and other digital technologies can offer, describing them as instruments capable of lifting productivity, spurring creativity and opening new avenues for innovation across different fields and businesses.

Beyond addressing the trainees, Disu held discussions with the centre's management and staff to evaluate operational gaps and identify areas needing attention.

She gave assurances that POWA would maintain its support for staff welfare and would pursue the maintenance and upgrading of facilities to create a better environment for learning and skills acquisition.

Disu framed the visit within a broader institutional goal, stating that providing women with practical skills, knowledge, and access to technology remains central to POWA's vision of strengthening families and building more resilient communities across the police ecosystem.

The POWA president added that the engagement reflects the association's ongoing commitment to promoting education, innovation and sustainable economic empowerment among its members.

Police wives partner with nurses for welfare

Recall that Police Wives partnered with the Nigerian Nurses and Midwives to strengthen healthcare delivery for police families ahead of a Lagos outreach.

The first phase of the POWA Cares Initiative in Abuja reached over 1,000 beneficiaries through free eye screening, treatment, and medical consultations.

The upcoming Lagos phase was expanded to include healthcare services and scholarships for children of police officers to study nursing.

IGP Disu sends message to police wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that IGP Olatunji Disu praised the Police Officers’ Wives Association for their vital support to police personnel

This is as POWA commits to enhancing police families' welfare through various empowerment initiatives nationwide.

Olufunmilola Disu, POWA's president, emphasised that strong families are key to the stability and security of institutions and nations.

Source: Legit.ng