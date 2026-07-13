Atiku Abubakar urged ADC members and supporters to remain calm after a Court of Appeal judgment sparked widespread claims that the party's 2027 presidential ticket had been invalidated

Atiku's camp clarified that the ruling addressed state congresses and executive committee tenures, not the statutory primary elections used to nominate candidates

The former vice president said his legal team has been directed to approach the Supreme Court for a definitive ruling on the matter

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on his supporters and Nigerians at large to remain resolute, calm and focused ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The 2027 presidential hopeful made the call while dismissing the circulated report that the Court of Appeal has restricted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recognising or participating in the David Mark-led ADC state congresses, saying that the ruling did not invalidate the primary elections that the party had conducted for the nomination of candidates for the poll.

Atiku Abubakar says Court of Appeal's ruling did not nullify ADC congresses Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The statement, which was sent to Legit.ng, was issued on his behalf by Phrank Shaibu, his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, who said opponents of the ADC were misrepresenting the scope of the judgment to demoralise the opposition and mislead the public.

Atiku's camp explains court ruling

According to Atiku's camp, the judgment in question concerns the conduct of state congresses and the tenure of State Executive Committees within the ADC — a matter entirely separate from the party's primary elections, which are governed by the Electoral Act and serve a distinct constitutional purpose.

The statement reads in part:

"The judgment being celebrated relates to the conduct of state congresses and the tenure of State Executive Committees. It does not, from the facts available, amount to a judicial nullification of the ADC's primary elections conducted under the Electoral Act."

Shaibu stressed that courts only rule on issues formally placed before them and do not extend their pronouncements beyond the dispute in question. He described attempts to stretch the judgment's reach as legally baseless.

Atiku heads to the Supreme Court

Atiku confirmed that his legal team has been instructed to file an appeal at the Supreme Court for a conclusive determination of the legal questions arising from the ruling. He framed the move as the appropriate constitutional response rather than a reaction driven by alarm.

He said:

"Those celebrating today should celebrate with caution. Those attempting to sell false hope to their supporters should remember that political propaganda can never substitute for judicial pronouncements."

The former presidential candidate called on ADC members nationwide to remain united, continue organising ahead of the 2027 elections, and resist attempts to use the court's decision as a tool of political propaganda.

Atiku Abubakar ran as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections before later aligning with the ADC ahead of the 2027 contest.

ADC hints at returning fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ADC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced the party's plan to restore fuel subsidy for low-income earners if it wins the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi made the disclosure during an interview, faulting the manner in which the current administration announced the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The proposal drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned its feasibility and described the plan as lacking a clear implementation strategy.

Source: Legit.ng