A look at Ryan Tedder's net worth and the journey behind the hits

OneRepublic's former frontman, Ryan Tedder, has an alleged net worth of $145 million. The renowned songwriter has accumulated his vast wealth from catalogue sales, royalties, real estate and ventures in food and beverages. Discover more about Ryan Tedder's net worth and his career successes over the years.

Key takeaways

In 2021, Forbes ranked Ryan Tedder the ninth highest-paid entertainer of the year , making about $160 million .

ranked Ryan Tedder the ninth , making about . His mechanical royalty earnings as a songwriter and co-writer in 2013 were about $2.5 million .

. Ryan's historic catalogue sale in 2021 to KKR amounted to about $276 million.

Full name Ryan Benjamin Tedder Common name Ryan Tedder Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1979 Age 46 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Weight in kilograms 163 Weight in pounds 74 Height in centimetres 183 Height in feet 6' Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father Gary Tedder Mother Marlene Cunningham Marital status Married Spouse Genevieve Tedder Children 2 High school Colorado Springs Christian Schools College Oral Roberts University Profession Singer, songwriter, musician, record producer Net worth $145 million Social media TikTok, Instagram

How much is Ryan Tedder worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan Tedder has an alleged net worth of $145 million as of 2025. His wealth is sourced from his extensive music career as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Tedder has also expanded his portfolio into food and beverage ventures. His beverage company, Mad Tasty, founded in 2018, brought him an average revenue of $1 million as of 2021. His earning sources also extend to venture-capital investments in companies, such as Sweetgreen and Monthly.com.

Tedder's fame as the Undercover King of Pop and his financial gains demonstrate his skill in the field. In 2022, he was reported to have earned $160 million, making him one of the highest-paid entertainers of the year.

Tedder's income from the musical field comes from his songwriting prowess for OneRepublic and other A-list artists across the genres. Before the acquisition of his catalogue by KKR in 2021, his songs had sold over 420 million copies, an equivalent of 63 billion streams.

Some of the chart-toppers written by him include Love Somebody, Love Don’t Die, Burn, Neon Lights, XO, and Halo. In 2013, his production royalties for hit singles were $190,000 for popular musical artists such as OneRepublic, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, and The Fray.

According to Billboard, he earns 50% to 75% of a song’s earnings, adding up to about $2.5 million in 2013 from the United States alone. In that year, his earnings from mechanical royalties and radio airplay for seven songs came to about $1.8 million. His earnings from OneRepublic's sales and streaming royalties were about $543,000.

While speaking about his earnings as a writer-producer, he told Billboard that he had only checked his first royalty check. The $7,500 check came from a combination of co-writing and singing royalties for Bubba Sparxxx’s She Tried. He added:

I can’t start thinking about the money. At the end of every year, I ask my business manager, ‘What did I make this year?’ and my goal is to match or beat the year before. And that’s it.

How much did Ryan Tedder sell his music for?

Ryan Tedder owns Patriot Studios, a recording studio in Denver, Colorado, as well as Patriot Games Publishing. In 2017, he signed a partnership with Universal Music Group's Downtown Music Publishing for an undisclosed amount of money.

He sold rights to 170 songs owned by Patriot Games Publishing, except for those written during his time at OneRepublic, in the deal.

In January 2021, global investment firm KKR acquired a majority stake in the music catalogue owned by Tedder and OneRepublic, including music publishing and recorded music rights. The catalogue included about 500 songs written, recorded or produced for OneRepublic by Tedder.

Other songs included in the catalogue were songs written with some of the best singers, such as Beyoncé, U2, Paul McCartney, Adele, Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, the Jonas Brothers, and Thomas Rhett. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the deal went through for $276 million.

Ryan Tedder's properties

Tedder owns a slate of commercial real estate properties, including a Beverly Hills property he listed for $12.75 million and an $11 million Tribeca apartment in New York. When asked about his earnings from other income sources other than music, he told Rolling Stone;

It is hard to answer that because of the catalogue sale, but it’s safe to say that I will earn more this year from venture capital and real estate than I will from music.

A closer look at Ryan Tedder's background

Born on 26 June 1979 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States, the American singer, songwriter, and producer is 46 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

His parents are Gary Tedder, a musician and Marlene Cunningham, a schoolteacher. The singer's musical talent is linked to his father and uncle, who exposed him to British music.

He was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma and later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he studied at Colorado Springs Christian Schools. He attended Oral Roberts University, where he earned a degree in Public Relations and Advertising.

Ryan Tedder’s rise in music and TV

Growing up, Tedder spent his early years developing his musical skills within the Pentecostal Christian church. His entry into mainstream music began after he won an MTV TRL contest in 2000.

His work over the years includes over 680 songs. As per IMDb, he has composed more than 260 soundtrack songs for various films and television shows such as Love Island USA, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sing, and Disenchanted. As of June 2025, his repertoire also includes producing music videos and the Songland television series.

What is Ryan Tedder's age ? The musician is 46 years old as of 2025. What is Ryan Tedder's height? Tedder stands at approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres). Who is Ryan Tedder married to? Ryan Tedder's wife is Genevieve Tedder. Does Ryan Tedder have kids? He has two children: Copeland Cruz and Miles Merrick Tedder. Which band was Ryan Tedder in? Ryan was the lead singer for OneRepublic. What song did Ryan Tedder write for Beyoncé? He wrote hit singles, XO and Halo. How many Grammys does Ryan Tedder have? The singer and songwriter is a three-time Grammy winner. How much did Ryan Tedder sell his catalogue for? The catalogue was bought at about $276 million by KRR.

Ryan Tedder's net worth reflects his success as a hitmaker and savvy entrepreneur. Beyond his acclaimed music career, he has earned from real estate, capital investments, and ventures in the food and beverage industry. Tedder also continues to receive royalties for songs written for global stars like Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, and Demi Lovato.

