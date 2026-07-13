Rescued principal Mrs Rachael Alamu disclosed that kidnappers murdered two teachers to pressure the government into meeting their demands

The victims spent most of their 56 days in captivity exposed to rain and sun in an open forest, with younger pupils beaten for crying or making noise

Governor Seyi Makinde received the rescued principal, teachers, and pupils at the Oyo State Government House after the Federal Government handed them over

Rachael Alamu, the rescued principal of the Community High School in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo, has disclosed the reason why the terrorists killed the teachers who were kidnapped in the state.

The teachers who were killed by the assailants are Michael Oyedokun, a mathematics teacher, who was killed after being taken to the forest and 49-year-old Esiyan Adegboye, who was shot when the school was invaded.

Rescued Oyo principal explains why two teachers were killed Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The principal of Community High School in Oriire Local Government Area, Mrs Rachael Alamu, has revealed that the two teachers killed during the group's abduction were deliberately murdered by their captors to compel the government to meet the kidnappers' demands.

Alamu spoke to journalists on Monday after she and the other survivors were officially handed over to the Oyo State Government and received by Governor Seyi Makinde at the Government House.

She told journalists:

"They killed them purposely because they thought it would force the hand of the government to provide them whatever they wanted. They already knew that the whole world was interested in our case."

The first teacher, Mathematics teacher Mr Michael Oyedokun, was killed inside the kidnappers' den on the second day of the abduction. The second, Deacon Esiyan Adegboye, 49, was shot dead on the first Sunday of June. Adegboye was buried in Ogbomoso on May 22.

56 Days in an open forest

Describing the ordeal endured over the 56 days in captivity, the principal said the group spent the majority of that period in an open forest, exposed to rain and intense heat while trying to keep the children calm and alive.

She said:

"We were in the forest, in the open, most of the time, under the sun and under the rain, with the children. But we kept going because there was no way out. We knew it was only God that could help us, and we believed people were praying for us. That kept us going."

Alamu added that while she personally was not physically assaulted, younger pupils suffered severe beatings from their captors whenever they cried or raised noise.

Handover and medical care

The Federal Government announced on Friday that security agencies had secured the release of all abducted pupils and teachers following more than 50 days in captivity. Before the formal handover, the survivors had been receiving medical treatment and psychosocial support at the Military Hospital in Ibadan.

Governor Makinde visited them at the hospital on Saturday, and All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, also paid a visit there.

Footage shared by Oyo Affairs showed the rescued victims stepping down from a van under heavy military support upon their arrival at the secretariat ahead of the Government House reception.

Governor Seyi Makinde meets families of kidnapped Oyo victims Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: TikTok

Adeboye comments on rescue of Oyo pupils

Legit.ng earlier reported that the RCCG has described the rescue of abducted Oriire schoolchildren as divine fulfilment after weeks of fasting and prayer.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye revealed that God told him the release of the pupils would be dramatic, though no timeline or details were given.

Security agencies rescued 39 pupils and 7 teachers on Friday after 57 days in captivity, with the presidency confirming no concessions were made to the kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng