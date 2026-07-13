Nigerian flight attendant Meg shared five common mistakes that prevent applicants from landing cabin crew roles at airlines

Meg warned that most airlines no longer train from scratch, meaning applicants must arrive with a valid cabin crew licence already in hand

She also flagged weak CVs, lack of a degree, and failure to research the airline as major reasons recruiters reject candidates

A Nigerian flight attendant known on TikTok as Meg has listed five critical errors that consistently cost applicants their shot at working in the skies.

Posting on her TikTok page @d_nigerian_cabin_crew, Meg broke down the habits and oversights that she says recruiters notice immediately, and that quietly disqualify many otherwise capable candidates.

Nigerian flight attendant speaks about 5 common mistakes of applicants. Photo credit: Meg/TikTok, Ana Rocio Garcia Franco/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Cabin crew licence comes first

Meg's first point centred on the absence of a cabin crew licence. She stressed that the expectation has shifted, with airlines no longer willing to train applicants from the ground up.

Showing up without a licence signals a lack of commitment. Meg did note, however, that if a licence has simply expired, many airlines are willing to cover the renewal cost, provided the applicant already holds one.

She also pointed out that walking into an interview with little knowledge of the airline itself is a red flag recruiters spot instantly.

Candidates who have not taken the time to study the airline's values, routes, and specific cabin crew requirements make a poor impression before the conversation even develops.

On CVs, Meg was direct: a generic document that lists duties without measurable achievements or content tailored to the specific role will not stand out.

She urged applicants to highlight what makes them distinct and to keep the document concise.

Groooming was her fourth point. Airlines hold their crew to exceptionally high presentation standards, and turning up to an interview without meeting those standards tells recruiters that the candidate lacks attention to detail and may not take the role seriously.

Meg also addressed the question of academic qualifications. As the public face of the airline, cabin crew members regularly find themselves alongside prominent and influential passengers.

She argued that a degree gives airlines the confidence that their staff can communicate intelligently and uphold the company's image in those moments.

Her final point was about seeking guidance. She cautioned that trying to navigate the entire process alone can leave candidates directionless, and that expert support can save considerable time while meaningfully improving their chances.

Viewers ask for direction to start career in aviation

The post drew questions from aspiring cabin crew members on TikTok eager to act on the advice.

@Zoe said:

"Thanks for the update. Can you guide me please?"

@Esther (Obong Awan) asked:

"Hello sis how do one obtain a license?"

@Belle said:

"Thank you for the heads up."

@Eselight asked:

"Is NYSC mandatory?"

See the post below:

Flight attendant shares pay structure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian flight attendant addressed a viral viewer comment claiming cabin crew salaries were too low for the attention the job received.

She explained that pay varied by airline and structure, with extra earnings for night stops, domestic and international routes, and flights outside Africa.

Source: Legit.ng