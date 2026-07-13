AY Makun sparked fresh reactions after declaring he is happily single in a new Instagram post

The comedian also teased a possible Cabo vacation while sharing a video featuring foreign women at the World Cup

His latest update reignited conversations about his life following his highly publicised split from Mabel

Popular comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has sparked conversations online after sharing a cryptic post about his single status.

On Instagram, AY posted a video of himself admiring women cheering at the World Cup, joking about being single but insisting he had done no wrong.

AY Makun shares glimpse of single lifestyle, hints at luxury Cabo escape. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

“Na single we single, we no kill person,” he wrote.

The entertainer also revealed plans to jet off to Cape Verde for a Cabo vacation, further fueling speculation about his new lifestyle.

See AY's Instagram post celebrating his single status:

This comes after AY confirmed in April 2023 that his nearly 20-year marriage to Mabel had ended.

At the time, he admitted to making compromises during the relationship and expressed regret over losing his home. He also warned against false narratives that could harm his teenage daughter.

Mabel later broke her silence, saying her dream of a lifelong marriage had taken a different turn. She pleaded for privacy, noting that many lies had been spread about her but promised to honour her children by not addressing them publicly.

Since then, AY has repeatedly denied rumours of reconciliation, describing such reports as “false, incessant and insensitive.”

He even threatened legal action against those spreading them.

The comedian has also made headlines with comments about his brothers’ wives. While celebrating birthdays, he praised their loyalty and dedication, remarks that many Nigerians interpreted as subtle digs at his ex-wife.

Despite the controversies, AY has continued to celebrate family milestones, including his younger brother Yomi Casual’s 40th birthday, where he admitted he wasn’t a perfect example of keeping a home intact but expressed pride in Yomi’s achievements.

AY Makun drops major hint about Cabo vacation after celebrating single life. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to AY's status update

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dibaba19op said:

"This man no get shame 😂 Ay."

chris_topher1119 said:

"Bros, I get dollars but na fake 😂I go like mix am with ur own make you carry me join. body."

global_homes_build said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 ride on bro. Na single u nii jare. You get better eye."

annugoji said:

"This babes go give you belle ooo😂😂😂."

big_queen_xx said:

"😂😂😂 no sha carry anyone come Nigeria, we the association of single Nigeria girls, will deal with her, right from airport 😂😂😂."

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng