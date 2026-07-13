A two-to-one Court of Appeal ruling in Abuja upheld a Federal High Court order barring INEC from recognising congresses conducted by the David Mark-led ADC caretaker leadership

The majority verdict, delivered by Justices Okon Abang and Donatus Okorowo, also restrained the Mark-led executives from interfering with elected state party officers

The ruling threatens the 2027 presidential ambitions of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who emerged through a national congress organised by the Mark-led ADC faction

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general elections, has been confronted with a serious setback ahead of the poll.

This is as the Court of Appeal in Abuja restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or participating in state congresses organised by the Senator David Mark-led caretaker committee leadership of the ADC.

Court of Appeal bars INEC from recognising David Mark-led ADC amid Atiku Abubakar's ambition Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

In a two-to-one judgment of the three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, delivered by Justice Okon Abang, upheld the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja that earlier ruled against the Mark-led ADC in April.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has, by a majority ruling, sustained a lower court's order preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or taking part in any state congresses organised under the supervision of the Senator David Mark-led caretaker leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The appellate court agreed with the lower court's position that the authority to conduct state congresses within a political party lies with elected state executive committees, not with the national leadership.

Justices Abang and Donatus Okorowo formed the majority, endorsing the orders that also barred the Mark-led executives from interfering in the tenure and duties of the party's elected state officers.

The presiding judge of the panel, Justice Abba Mohammed, parted ways with his colleagues in a minority opinion. He held that the dispute at the heart of the restraining order amounted to an internal party matter and was therefore non-justiciable. In his view, the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the case in the first place.

What the ruling means for Atiku and ADC's 2027 candidates

The Court of Appeal's decision carries significant implications for the 2027 general elections. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other aspirants who obtained their candidacies through a national congress conducted by the Mark-led faction of the ADC now face uncertainty over whether those candidacies will be recognised.

The original suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/581/2026, was filed by seven aggrieved ADC members: Don Norman Obinna, Johnny Tovie Derek, Obah C. Ehigiator, Hon. Olona Yinka, Dr Charles Idowu Omideji, Samuel Pam Gyang, and Obianyo Patrick. They filed the action on behalf of themselves and all ADC state chairmen and state executive committees across the country.

Named as defendants in the suit were the ADC itself, Senator David Mark, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor (all representing the Caretaker/Interim National Working Committee), and INEC.

Court of Appeal ruling on APC crisis to affect Atiku Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

ADC hints at returning fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ADC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced the party's plan to restore fuel subsidy for low-income earners if it wins the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi made the disclosure during an interview, faulting the manner in which the current administration announced the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The proposal drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned its feasibility and described the plan as lacking a clear implementation strategy.

Source: Legit.ng