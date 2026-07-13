Visa-free: Turkey lists countries whose citizens can enter with national ID card

Visa-free Entry: Turkey Lists 21 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter With National ID Only
- Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a list of 21 countries whose nationals can enter the country using only a national ID card
- Most countries on the list are European nations, with Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova also included among the exempted states
- Visitors from countries not on the exemption list must hold a passport valid for at least 60 days beyond their intended stay in Turkey
Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published an official list of 21 countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country using a national identity card, without the need for a passport.
The exemption applies under the European Agreement on Regulations governing the Movement of Persons between Member States of the Council of Europe.
Legit.ng has reported that Turkey released its list of eligible countries for eVisa and the documents required for eVisa application.
Turkey lists countries eligible for visa exemption
Countries that can enter Turkey with national ID cards, according to the official visa guide, include:
- Germany
- Belgium
- France
- Georgia
- The Netherlands
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus
- Liechtenstein
- Luxemburg
- Malta
- Portugal
- Ukraine
- Greece
- Poland
- Bulgaria
- Hungary
- Moldova
- Azerbaijan
- Romania
Passport Rules for Everyone Else
For travellers who are not on the exemption list, Turkey enforces a passport validity rule tied to the length of the intended visit. Under Article 7.1b of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (No. 6458), any foreign national entering Turkey must hold a passport that remains valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of their permitted stay.
In practical terms, this means a traveller entering on a 90-day visa must carry a passport with no less than 150 days of remaining validity at the point of entry. Someone entering on a 30-day visa must have at least 90 days left on their passport.
How to Apply for a Turkey Visa
Travellers from countries that are not visa-exempt and do not appear on the national ID list are required to obtain a visa before travelling.
Applications can be submitted through Turkey's Pre-Application System for Turkish Sticker Visa at visa.gov.tr. Depending on their eligibility, some applicants will be directed from that system to the e-Visa platform at evisa.gov.tr.
For nationals of countries where Turkey has no consular representation, the same online scheduling system can be used to book an appointment at the nearest accredited Turkish consular office.
Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.
The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.
Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng