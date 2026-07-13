The US embassies in Juba, Kinshasa, and Kampala suspended all visa operations effective May 18, 2026, citing the ongoing Ebola outbreak

The pause covers both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa categories, including tourist, student, and business applications across all three countries

Applicants with cancelled appointments will not receive refunds, but their paid fees remain valid for 365 days from the date of receipt issuance

The United States government has suspended all visa processing operations at its embassies in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda, linking the move directly to the ongoing Ebola outbreak across the region.

The halt took effect on May 18, 2026, and applies simultaneously to the US embassies in Juba, Kinshasa, and Kampala. Both immigrant visa categories and the full range of nonimmigrant categories are affected, covering tourists, students, business travellers, and exchange visitors, among others.

US visa suspension disrupts travel as embassies in South Sudan, DRC, and Uganda halt processing due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. Photo credit: UladhizimirZuyeu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The US Department of State said the decision reflects its commitment to maintaining the highest standards for public health and safety within its visa adjudication process. Applicants who already had scheduled appointments have been directly notified of the cancellation.

No new appointments until further notice

The State Department confirmed that no visa appointments can be booked at any of the three embassies for as long as the pause remains in place. Once operations resume, the embassies will update their official websites and contact affected applicants to arrange new interview slots.

Applicants who paid nonimmigrant visa application fees before the suspension will not lose those payments. Under the State Department's existing policy, application fees remain valid for 365 days from the date shown on the payment receipt, giving applicants a window within which to reschedule their interview.

The interview itself may take place after the 365-day mark, provided the appointment is booked before that deadline passes.

What remains unaffected

The State Department clarified that the suspension does not invalidate any visa that is already active. Holders of currently valid US visas issued before the pause are not affected and may continue to travel as permitted under the terms of those documents.

Refunds for application fees tied to cancelled appointments will not be issued. The department indicated that rescheduling, rather than reimbursement, will be the mechanism used once routine operations restart, with all affected applicants notified when that process begins.

Visa applicants receive direct cancellation notices while embassies confirm no new appointments until further notice. Photo credit: PS Photography/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Countries no longer eligible for visa waiver programme

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has enforced strict exclusions under its Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), identifying specific categories of citizens from participating nations who are no longer eligible for visa-free entry.

The restrictions, rooted in the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act, mandate that affected individuals must obtain a traditional visa before travelling to the US. Under the active security guidelines made public by the US Department of State, eligibility is revoked based on a traveller's recent geographic history or dual nationality status.

Passport holders from VWP countries who would typically enjoy visa-free access face immediate disqualification if they have visited or maintained a presence in designated high-risk zones over the past decade.

Source: Legit.ng