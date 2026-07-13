Opta's supercomputer has predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Spain

France beat Mexico 2-0 in the quarter-final while Spain edged Belgium late to secure their place in the last four

Les Bleus have overtaken tournament favourites Spain as the most likely side to win the world championship

France and Spain will face off in the first semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at AT&T Stadium, USA, on Tuesday, July 14.

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored to help France beat the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the quarter-final and reach their third consecutive final.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe renew their rivalry on the international stage. Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Merino came off the bench again to score a late goal, helping France beat Belgium 2-1 after Charles de Ketelaere equalised Fabian Ruiz's opener.

The two sides are among the tournament favourites. Spain were the top pick ahead of the tournament, but as of this time, France are the odds-on favourite.

Supercomputer predicts France vs Spain

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer predicted a France win at 43.9%, while Spain has a 29% chance of beating their opponents. A draw is likely to occur in 27.1% of the 25,000 pre-game simulations.

As noted by FIFA, Spain will reach their first final since winning it in 2010 if they beat France, while the French will play in their second consecutive final against England or Argentina.

Kylian Mbappe confirms readiness for Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Kylian Mbappe provided an update on the ankle injury he suffered against Morocco, which forced his substitution.

The French national team captain downplayed the severity of the injury and confirmed that he will be ready for the semi-final clash against Spain.

Source: Legit.ng