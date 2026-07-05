Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele unveiled the 32nd edition of Warnings to the Nations at a Lagos press conference

Prophecies indicated potential political turmoil for President Bola Tinubu and upcoming elections in Nigeria

Ayodele's warnings highlight ongoing issues of banditry and government challenges in addressing national security

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has released the 32nd edition of his annual prophecy book, Warnings to the Nations.

The book was unveiled at a world press conference held on Saturday, July 4, 2026, at his church headquarters in Lagos, attended by Legit.ng.

Primate Ayodele says northern Nigeria "will be angry with Tinubu" ahead of the 2027 presidential election . Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ahead of the 2027 elections, the cleric stated that the northern part of Nigeria "will be angry with Tinubu," adding that the president's victory "is not yet certain."

Ayodele releases fresh prophetic warnings

Warnings to the Nations is an annual publication containing prophetic warnings for presidents, governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, and private individuals across various sectors and countries. The newly released 32nd edition is a 405-page compendium featuring prophecies and warnings for several nations.

Notable prophecies in the 2026/2027 edition concerning Nigeria include:

The spirit of God says the European Union (EU) is not interested in the continuity of Tinubu in office. The United States of America officials will be meeting with the INEC Chairman. Tinubu will be frustrated by the United States of America government. I foresee there are lots of documents they want to use against Tinubu. The United States of America agents can poison Tinubu. I foresee that slow poison can be administered on him secretly. I foresee a new vice president, a new secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), senate president and a new federal minister. I foresee a lot of underground plans to rig the 2027 elections. The keys that will lock the door against banditry are in the hands of a few people. In Nigeria, these are the things they will use to rubbish the government of President Tinubu. Let the government engage even more than the United States of America soldiers; we will not get any good results. The government knows what to do, but it is difficult for them to address the issues involved squarely. I foresee banditry is now part and parcel of Nigeria's system. Even God will not save us from the menace of banditry. The present Osun governor will win but must be on top of the election so that the poll results will not be rigged. I foresee the ruling party is putting pressure on INEC as to what should be done by the electoral body. I foresee this Tinubu government will implement the state police agenda, but the government will take steps that will frustrate it. I foresee it will not be used for the original and fundamental purpose for which it was established." I foresee a former head of state will not support Tinubu. The northern parts of the country will be angry with Tinubu. The ruling party will be struggling to sustain their federal or the seat at the centre. I foresee that Tinubu's victory is not yet certain, except Tinubu takes a bold step. A lot of people will rise up against Tinubu. Tinubu will want to do last-minute changes, even of the service chiefs.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts political challenges for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election in his latest prophecy. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Facebook

Primate Ayodele's full 'Warnings to the Nations' can be downloaded for free here.

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng