Imani Ayan Wheeler is an American reality TV star, businesswoman, and digital content creator. She is best known for appearing on Love Island USA (Season 5), Love Island Games (Season 1), and Love Island: All Stars (Season 3). Outside of the villa, Imani is a mental health and wellness advocate and shares beauty and skincare tips on social media.

Imani Wheeler at The Den On Sunset on 15 November 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Imani Wheeler is from Sacramento, California, United States.

She first gained attention after appearing on Love Island USA Season 5 (2023) as a bombshell contestant.

(2023) as a bombshell contestant. Imani has also appeared on Love Island Games Season 1 and Love Island: All Stars Season 3.

Season 1 and Season 3. She is now a social media influencer and often shares lifestyle, beauty, and wellness content.

Profile summary

Full name Imani Ayan Wheeler Gender Female Date of birth 28 June 2001 Age 25 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sacramento, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, influencer, businesswoman Social media Instagram

A closer look at Imani Wheeler's background

Imani Ayan Wheeler was born on 28 June 2001 in Sacramento, California, United States, where she grew up. She is 25 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Fast five facts about Imani Wheeler. Photo: @imani.ayan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Imani Wheeler's career: From reality TV star to digital creator

Imani Wheeler is a businesswoman, content creator, and reality television personality. She is best known for her appearances across multiple shows in the Love Island franchise. Imani was an Islander on Season 5 of Love Island USA. She entered the villa as a bombshell on Day and was dumped from the island on Day 28.

Imani also competed on Love Island Games Season 1, where she entered the villa on Day 1 and was dumped from the island on Day 15. In 2026, she returned for Love Island: All Stars Season 3, where she entered Villa USA on Day 14 and was dumped from the island on Day 20.

Business and social media career

Since her time in the villa, Imani has transitioned into a full-time content creator. She often shares fashion, skincare, and beauty, while also openly advocating for mental health and wellness. Imani Wheeler’s Instagram boasts over 158 thousand followers as of this writing.

She also launched her own beauty business, a lash brand called Graced by Mani, in 2020. Before making it big on television, Imani worked as a direct support professional, according to her Love Island wiki page.

Imani Wheeler at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on 8 August 2024 in Glendale, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Who is Imani Wheeler dating?

Imani Wheeler is reportedly single as of 2026. Following her appearance on Love Island: All Stars in early 2026, she shared that she has been openly dating but is still waiting for the right person.

Throughout her time on the Love Island franchise, Imani has formed several on-screen connections. On Love Island: All Stars, she coupled up with Konnor Ewudzi, but they were later dumped from the villa, and she did not confirm a relationship afterwards.

Earlier, on Love Island Games (2023), she shared strong connections with Ray Gantt and briefly with Eyal Booker. On Love Island USA Season 5, she coupled up with Kyle Darden during Casa Amor and later with Isiah “Zay” Harayda before they were eliminated together.

Imani also went on a date with Scott van-der-Sluis, a Welsh professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper, but they remained friends.

Imani Wheeler in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: @imani.ayan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Imani Wheeler? Imani Wheeler is an American reality TV personality, model, and digital content creator who rose to fame across multiple seasons of the Love Island franchise. How old is Imani now? Imani is 24 years old as of 2026. When is Imani Wheeler's birthday? Her birthday is on 28 June 2001 What is Imani Wheeler’s ethnicity? The reality star is of African-American heritage. What happened to Imani on Love Island? She competed as a powerhouse bombshell on Love Island USA Season 5, Love Island Games, and Love Island: All Stars Season 3, ultimately getting dumped before the finals each time. Are Imani and Konnor still together? Imani and Konnor Ewudzi are not together, as she left the All Stars villa single. Are Imani and Ray still together? She and Ray Gantt split up shortly after their dramatic, emotional fallout on Love Island Games. What is Imani Wheeler's height? Imani stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall. Are Imani and Kyle still together? Her romantic connection with Kyle Darden fizzled out quickly while they were still filming Love Island USA. Are Imani and Zay from Love Island still together? She and Zay Harayda ended their brief relationship immediately after leaving the island.

Imani Wheeler is a reality TV star, digital content creator, and entrepreneur who built a name for herself across three different Love Island shows. Transitioning from a first-generation biology student in Sacramento to a full-time influencer, she uses her platform to share fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Harrison Luna from Love Island. Harrison Luna is an Australian reality television star best known for appearing in Love Island USA. He appeared as a bombshell contestant in two different seasons of the franchise: Season 5 (2023) and Season 6 (2024).

Outside the show, he works in diamond trading and has also done modelling and content creation. He is passionate about health, fitness, and travel, sharing much of his lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng