Actor Rykardo Agbor has shared an unheard story about his and his wife's struggle with childlessness

The movie star shared how he and his wife had to wait for 18 years in a video that evoked emotions

He also opened up about the toughest moment in his life, detailing his personal life journey

Popular Nollywood actor Rykardo Agbor has evoked strong emotions on social media after he disclosed that he and his wife waited 18 years before welcoming their twins.

During a recent interview with AfricanAlist, Agbor, one of the stars who made it big in the Yoruba movie industry despite not being from the tribe, shared a story about his past struggle with childlessness, including how long he and his wife had to wait before they had children of their own.

Nollywood actor Rykardo Agbor reveals he prayed to God for twins. Credit: rykardoagbor

Source: Instagram

During the challenging period, Agbor noted that he remained patient and faithful to his wife.

“I wanted to get married to a particular lady; I have married her regardless of where she is from. She is not from my tribe. So ordinarily, we were supposed to have strife; no, it was very fair,” he said.

"It took 18 years for me to have the twins. And I waited. God knows, 18 years and they are 14 now, so I told God I wanted twins. So while that wait was on, if it were someone else, he would cross. But at the end of the day, I have twins. I have a boy and a girl. I asked God what I wanted," he added.

The actor, when asked about the toughest moment in his life, stated that it was when he lost his mother.

Actor Rykardo Agbor shares the toughest moment in his life in new video. Credit: rykardoagbor

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, his mother died right in his arms as he was moving her from the hospital after her health failed to improve despite treatment.

The video of Rykardo Agbor opening up about his and his wife's past struggle with childlessness is below:

Reactions to Rykardo Agbor's video

The video stirred reactions from many social media users, with many celebrating the actor and his wife for overcoming years of childlessness.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Olagoke Taiwo Ishola commented:

"Congratulation to u God will protect them and d others more blessings."

Owonikoko Bashir Agboola said:

"Congratulations Baba ibeji I need twins as well oh lord."

Dupe Ajayi Fatoki commented:

"Congratulations, baba ibeji, God will protect the babies in Jesus name."

Ayisa Hamed said:

"Congratulations to you sir I claimed it for my children in jesus name amen okan mbabi eji lowole tomi winiwini loju orogun owole alakisa sowon di onigba aso."

What Aproko Doctor's wife said about childlessness

Legit.ng previously reported that chef and content creator Chef Amaka finally addressed the painful rumours that once surrounded her marriage to health influencer Aproko Doctor.

The celebrity chef disclosed that not long after they got married, many people concluded that her husband was unable to father a child simply because they had not conceived.

According to her, the rumours were completely false, as the real challenge was her diagnosis with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal condition that can affect ovulation and fertility.

Source: Legit.ng