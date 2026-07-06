Davido has explained why he paid tribute to the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State during his performance at the FIFA World Cup

The singer honoured the abducted pupils and their teachers by displaying their names on his jacket during his performance

Many fans were impressed by his remarks about Nigeria and his decision to shine a spotlight on the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has won the admiration of fans and music lovers following a short interview he granted to BBN Africa.

A few weeks ago, while performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup, the singer paid tribute to the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Reactions trail reason Davido paid tribute to Oyo schoolchildren. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

During his performance, Davido displayed the names of the abducted children and their teachers on his jacket.

Explaining the reason behind the gesture, the singer said people can no longer remain silent because the issue goes beyond opinion, as children have been kidnapped.

According to him, many people avoid speaking about what is happening in Nigeria because they want to protect the country's image. However, he argued that there is no image to protect when innocent children are being abducted.

"A lot of people don't want to talk about what is happening in my country because they want to protect a lot of images. Which image is there to protect if little children are being kidnapped?"

Davido opens up on FIFA World Cup tribute to Oyo Schoolchildren. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido on using music to raise awareness

Speaking further, the If crooner said he was honoured to perform at the FIFA World Cup and wanted the international audience to understand that serious issues are affecting his country.

He explained that, as an artist and performer, music is his platform for drawing global attention to such issues. Davido also noted that the abducted children had still not been found at the time of his remarks.

Watch the X video of Davido explaining the tribute to the Oyo schoolchildren below:

What fans said about Davido's interview

Here are some of the comments below:

@Thecroesus wrote:

"Couldn’t agree more what image is there when Nigeria is courting a failed state status. The earlier we wake up and shine our eyes the better."

@Edwin Nusgunani shared:

"God bless u Davido African countries are rotting simply because people of influence including religious leaders opted to compromise with reigning governments a good example is my country Country UGANDA When Bobi Wine came to speak against injustice,his life was almost finished."

@Marica ER reacted:

" Children being kidnapped from poor people by poor people tells you the level of depravity Nigerian society has fallen. Bring in the troops."

@Ddenz reacted:

"Being an artist is about more than entertainment. It’s about using your voice and platform to stand up for those who cannot be heard."

@Ms fundo commented:

"This is the type of Nigerian brothers that we need to be like! Focus on Nigerian issues."

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido sparked a heated online debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng