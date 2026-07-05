Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the APC's most credible candidate for the 2027 general election

Fintiri argued that equity demands the South complete its presidential tenure, just as the North did under Buhari

The governor made the remarks during a grassroots tour of Madagali and Michika LGAs in Adamawa state

Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's 2027 presidential bid, describing him as the candidate best positioned to guarantee Nigeria's stability and see through the country's ongoing economic reforms.

Fintiri made the remarks during a grassroots engagement with All Progressives Congress (APC) executives and stakeholders in Madagali and Michika Local Government Areas of Adamawa State, where he addressed party faithful alongside key party figures.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri throws his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's 2027 presidential bid. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Fintiri on Tinubu's 2027 candidacy

The governor argued that Tinubu has demonstrated a clear and practical vision for national development, particularly through reforms aimed at reviving the economy, restoring investor confidence, and improving Nigeria's standing globally. He contrasted this with what he described as opposition figures who, in his view, are prioritising political positioning over workable policy alternatives.

"Unlike other presidential hopefuls, President Tinubu has presented a practical roadmap for national development, while some opposition candidates are focused on politics rather than articulating workable policies capable of moving the country forward," Fintiri said.

Power rotation must be respected, Fintiri says

The governor also raised the principle of zoning, insisting that fairness demands the presidency remain in the South. He noted that the North had served a full eight-year tenure under the late President Muhammadu Buhari and that the South deserves the same opportunity under Tinubu.

He assured that the APC would enter the next election cycle with greater unity, experience, and a firmer grasp of Nigeria's political landscape. He also called on APC members and Nigerians broadly to support Tinubu's administration and cooperate with ongoing security operations, saying the gains made in addressing insecurity must be protected and built upon.

Governor Fintiri argues that equity demands the South complete its presidential tenure, just as the North did under Buhari. Photo credits: officialABAT, @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

The engagement was attended by Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, APC governorship candidate Tijjani Galadima, state APC Chairman Hamza Bello, and other senior party leaders. Officials described the consultations as a deliberate effort to deepen internal democracy, galvanise grassroots support, and reinforce cohesion within the party's structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku vs Tinubu: Uba Sani discloses Arewa's direction

In a related development, Governor Uba Sani has dismissed the opposition's claim that the North will not vote for President Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The Kaduna governor made the claim while speaking about President Tinubu's chances in the 2027 general elections. According to Governor Sani, the Arewa people of northern Nigeria will not vote based on religion, ethnicity or tribe in the 2027 elections.

He also noted that the opposition leaders who have claimed that the 2027 election is between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigerian people are presenting weak arguments. He expressed confidence in the chances of President Tinubu returning to power in the 2027 elections and that the North will massively vote for him in the race.

Source: Legit.ng