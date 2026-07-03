He left mid-season after tragedy struck and came back single years later — Josh Goldstein
Josh Goldstein became one of the most memorable contestants in reality television history during his initial stint on Love Island USA Season 3. The reality star, fitness coach, content creator, and former collegiate baseball player had a promising romance cut short by an unimaginable family emergency.
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Key takeaways
- Josh Goldstein is an American reality TV star, fitness coach, and content creator who gained prominence on Season 3 of Love Island USA.
- He voluntarily walked away from the show mid-season alongside his partner, Shannon St. Clair, after the tragic passing of his older sister, Lindsey.
- Years after his departure, the former collegiate baseball player surprised fans by returning to the franchise as a single competitor on Love Island Games Season 2.
Profile summary
Full name
Joshua Goldstein
Gender
Male
Date of birth
24 February 1997
Age
29 years old (as of 2026)
Place of birth
Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States
Nationality
American
Height in feet
5'10"
Height in centimetres
178
Relationship status
Single
Profession
Reality TV star, fitness coach, content creator
Get to know Josh Goldstein from Love Island
Born on 24 February 1997 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Josh Goldstein is an American citizen of White ethnicity. The TV personality grew up alongside his older sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein, who worked as a licensed social worker and an investigator for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
Lindsey was the driving force behind Josh's reality TV journey, having enthusiastically encouraged him to apply for the show. Tragically, she passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27 after falling ill in August 2021.
Before his television debut, Josh attended Southern New Hampshire University. Driven by a deep passion for sports, he played collegiate baseball as a second baseman and shortstop.
A closer look at Josh Goldstein's career
Josh Goldstein is a TV personality, fitness coach, and content creator. After making a name for himself on Love Island USA Season 3, Josh returned to the screen for the international spinoff Love Island Games Season 2 in 2025.
Using his extensive background in competitive sports, Goldstein successfully leveraged his television platform to build a career as an entrepreneur and online personal trainer. He regularly shares customised workout programs, nutritional advice, and healthy lifestyle tips with his growing online fitness community.
What happened with Josh on Love Island?
Goldstein's time in the Season 3 villa was defined by his strong connection with fellow islander Shannon St. Clair. The two coupled up in the very first episode and quickly became the Hawaiian villa's first official boyfriend and girlfriend.
However, Josh and Shannon's journey came to a sudden, heartbreaking end in Episode 21. Producers notified Josh in the middle of the night that his older sister had passed away. He gathered the remaining contestants to deliver an emotional speech announcing his immediate departure:
I just wanted to let you guys know that Shannon and I are going home today. Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night… I just got word. I just need to be home with my family right now to support them.
Without hesitation, Shannon chose to leave the villa alongside Josh. She offered her unwavering support during his time of grief.
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Years later, Goldstein accepted an invitation to join the cast of Love Island Games Season 2 to complete the reality TV experience that had been so abruptly halted. Ahead of his spinoff debut, Josh shared:
I wouldn't be sitting here right now if it wasn't for my sister, and I feel like I never got to see the end of the villa. So, I really want to make my sister proud and finish my journey, really finish what she started.
Are Josh and Shannon still together from Love Island?
Josh and Shannon are no longer together; they ended their relationship about a year after they started dating. Shannon initially relocated from Philadelphia to Florida to live with Josh, but the two ultimately realised their timing wasn't right. Reflecting on the split, Goldstein noted:
We love this life we've built together, but sometimes timing is everything. We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but, unfortunately, at this time we've decided to go our separate ways.
Shannon and Josh confirmed that the breakup was completely amicable, adding:
There is no bad blood between us; the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always.
Who is Josh from Love Island with now?
Josh Goldstein is currently single. During his time on Love Island Games Season 2, he coupled up with Andrea Carmona, but their relationship did not thrive outside the game. Josh has not revealed any new romantic partners since his split from Shannon.
FAQs
- Who is Josh Goldstein? He is an American reality TV star, online fitness coach, and content creator.
- Why is Josh Goldstein? Josh rose to stardom on Love Island USA Season 3 and later competed on Love Island Games Season 2.
- Where is Josh Goldstein from? The reality star was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, but currently resides in Florida.
- What is Josh Goldstein's age? He is 29 years old as of June 2026. Josh was born on 24 February 1997.
- What happened to Josh's sister? Josh's older sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein, passed away unexpectedly at age 27 after suddenly falling ill in August 2021.
- Is Josh from Love Island dating? The TV personality is currently single.
- Josh Goldstein's height? He stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).
Josh Goldstein remains an unforgettable figure within the reality television space. Though his initial search for love was cut short, his strength, resilience, and return to television proved why he remains so deeply respected by fans globally.
Legit.ng published an article about Austin Shepard. Even though none of the women chose Austin Shepard on Love Island USA Season 7, he still became one of the show's most popular contestants. The American fitness enthusiast and social media creator quickly turned his bad luck into a story that fans loved.
Austin Shepard's time on the show changed dramatically during a major coupling-up ceremony that left him single, making him the ultimate underdog. After his popular run on the main show, Josh came back to TV as a guest on Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Read on to learn more about him.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.