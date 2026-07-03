Josh Goldstein became one of the most memorable contestants in reality television history during his initial stint on Love Island USA Season 3. The reality star, fitness coach, content creator, and former collegiate baseball player had a promising romance cut short by an unimaginable family emergency.

Josh Goldstein at the BOA Steakhouse grand opening on 8 November 2025. The reality star at the NYLON House on 5 December 2025. Photo: Denise Truscello, Udo Salters (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Josh Goldstein is an American reality TV star, fitness coach, and content creator who gained prominence on Season 3 of Love Island USA .

. He voluntarily walked away from the show mid-season alongside his partner, Shannon St. Clair , after the tragic passing of his older sister, Lindsey.

, after the tragic passing of his older sister, Lindsey. Years after his departure, the former collegiate baseball player surprised fans by returning to the franchise as a single competitor on Love Island Games Season 2.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Goldstein Gender Male Date of birth 24 February 1997 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, fitness coach, content creator Instagram @_josh.goldy_

Get to know Josh Goldstein from Love Island

Born on 24 February 1997 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, Josh Goldstein is an American citizen of White ethnicity. The TV personality grew up alongside his older sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein, who worked as a licensed social worker and an investigator for the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Top five facts about Josh Goldstein. Photo: @_josh.goldy_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lindsey was the driving force behind Josh's reality TV journey, having enthusiastically encouraged him to apply for the show. Tragically, she passed away unexpectedly at the age of 27 after falling ill in August 2021.

Before his television debut, Josh attended Southern New Hampshire University. Driven by a deep passion for sports, he played collegiate baseball as a second baseman and shortstop.

A closer look at Josh Goldstein's career

Josh Goldstein on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Josh Goldstein is a TV personality, fitness coach, and content creator. After making a name for himself on Love Island USA Season 3, Josh returned to the screen for the international spinoff Love Island Games Season 2 in 2025.

Using his extensive background in competitive sports, Goldstein successfully leveraged his television platform to build a career as an entrepreneur and online personal trainer. He regularly shares customised workout programs, nutritional advice, and healthy lifestyle tips with his growing online fitness community.

What happened with Josh on Love Island?

Goldstein's time in the Season 3 villa was defined by his strong connection with fellow islander Shannon St. Clair. The two coupled up in the very first episode and quickly became the Hawaiian villa's first official boyfriend and girlfriend.

Josh Goldstein at the "Aftersun" on Love Island Games Season 2. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

However, Josh and Shannon's journey came to a sudden, heartbreaking end in Episode 21. Producers notified Josh in the middle of the night that his older sister had passed away. He gathered the remaining contestants to deliver an emotional speech announcing his immediate departure:

I just wanted to let you guys know that Shannon and I are going home today. Unfortunately, my sister passed away last night… I just got word. I just need to be home with my family right now to support them.

Without hesitation, Shannon chose to leave the villa alongside Josh. She offered her unwavering support during his time of grief.

Josh Goldstein attends the 12th Annual College Football Playoff and ESPN's Allstate Party at Ice Palace Studios on 17 January 2026 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Ivan Apfel

Source: Getty Images

Years later, Goldstein accepted an invitation to join the cast of Love Island Games Season 2 to complete the reality TV experience that had been so abruptly halted. Ahead of his spinoff debut, Josh shared:

I wouldn't be sitting here right now if it wasn't for my sister, and I feel like I never got to see the end of the villa. So, I really want to make my sister proud and finish my journey, really finish what she started.

Are Josh and Shannon still together from Love Island?

Josh and Shannon are no longer together; they ended their relationship about a year after they started dating. Shannon initially relocated from Philadelphia to Florida to live with Josh, but the two ultimately realised their timing wasn't right. Reflecting on the split, Goldstein noted:

We love this life we've built together, but sometimes timing is everything. We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but, unfortunately, at this time we've decided to go our separate ways.

Shannon St Clair and Josh Goldstein at the AminoLean x Alix Earle launch party for the new Berry Alixir Flavour Collab at Nikki Beach on 23 March 2023. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Shannon and Josh confirmed that the breakup was completely amicable, adding:

There is no bad blood between us; the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always.

Who is Josh from Love Island with now?

Josh Goldstein is currently single. During his time on Love Island Games Season 2, he coupled up with Andrea Carmona, but their relationship did not thrive outside the game. Josh has not revealed any new romantic partners since his split from Shannon.

FAQs

Who is Josh Goldstein? He is an American reality TV star, online fitness coach, and content creator. Why is Josh Goldstein? Josh rose to stardom on Love Island USA Season 3 and later competed on Love Island Games Season 2. Where is Josh Goldstein from? The reality star was born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, but currently resides in Florida. What is Josh Goldstein's age? He is 29 years old as of June 2026. Josh was born on 24 February 1997. What happened to Josh's sister? Josh's older sister, Lindsey Beth Goldstein, passed away unexpectedly at age 27 after suddenly falling ill in August 2021. Is Josh from Love Island dating? The TV personality is currently single. Josh Goldstein's height? He stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres).

Josh Goldstein remains an unforgettable figure within the reality television space. Though his initial search for love was cut short, his strength, resilience, and return to television proved why he remains so deeply respected by fans globally.

Legit.ng published an article about Austin Shepard. Even though none of the women chose Austin Shepard on Love Island USA Season 7, he still became one of the show's most popular contestants. The American fitness enthusiast and social media creator quickly turned his bad luck into a story that fans loved.

Austin Shepard's time on the show changed dramatically during a major coupling-up ceremony that left him single, making him the ultimate underdog. After his popular run on the main show, Josh came back to TV as a guest on Love Island: Beyond the Villa. Read on to learn more about him.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng