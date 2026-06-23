Jalen Brown from Love Island is a former corporate recruiter turned fitness coach and model. He made headlines as a Casa Amor bombshell after revealing he had never left the United States before filming in Fiji. Since the show, he has grown his personal brand as a wellness influencer and content creator in fitness and lifestyle.

Jalen Brown from Love Island flashing a confident smile. Photo: @elite.brown (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jalen Brown is a digital content creator, fitness coach, and reality TV personality who rose to prominence as a Casa Amor standout on Love Island USA Season 7.

Season 7. Before entering the villa, Jalen had never left the United States and famously received his first passport specifically to travel to Fiji for the show.

Jalen previously worked as a commercial truck driver while residing in Sparta, Georgia.

Jalen Brown married digital influencer Joiya Lanae on 15 May 2026

Profile summary

Full name Jalen Brown Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1996 Age 29 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Sparta, Georgia, United States Current residence Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Marital status Married Wife Joiya Lanae Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, fitness coach, former truck driver Instagram @elite.brown

Meet Jalen Brown from Love Island USA

Jalen was born on 24 October 1996 in Sparta, Georgia, United States. He is 29 years old as of June 2026, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. Jalen is of African-American descent. During his official Love Island USA Season 7 intro package, Jalen opened up about his roots, as reported by Macon, saying:

I'm from Middle Georgia, from Sparta, Georgia. Born and raised in the country. I'm from a very small town, population 1,000. Everybody knows everybody. I love my hometown.

Jalen Brown's career and rise to fame

Jalen is a reality TV personality, digital content creator, fitness coach, and former commercial truck driver. Before gaining fame, he started his career working at The Masters golf tournament, which he revealed in a Q&A video.

Jalen later spent years driving commercial routes across the country while living in his rural hometown of Sparta, Georgia.

Top five facts about Jalen Brown from Love Island. Photo: @elite.brown (modified by author)

Source: Original

After appearing on reality TV, Jalen transitioned to full-time content creation, using his platform to build a brand focused on fitness, lifestyle, and travel. He has since grown his social media presence, with more than 200,000 followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on TikTok as of this writing.

What happened to Jalen Brown on Love Island?

Jalen Brown joined Love Island USA Season 7 as a Casa Amor bombshell, entering the villa on Day 9 and quickly changing the dynamics among the islanders. Known for his Southern charm and the memorable fact that he had to get his first passport before travelling to Fiji, he quickly became a fan favourite.

During his time in the villa, Jalen formed a connection with original islander Olandria Carthen, and by Day 11, the public had voted the pair as an official couple. However, his journey ended on Day 13 during a recoupling twist, when Olandria chose not to continue their connection, leaving him single and vulnerable.

Jalen Brown from Love Island attended his first soccer match. Photo: @elite.brown (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jalen was dumped shortly after, despite gaining strong support from viewers and becoming one of the season's breakout personalities. Reflecting on his unexpected rise to fame and fan-favourite status during a post-villa interview with Betches, the reality TV star said:

Just try it out. I'm thankful for the opportunity, I'm thankful for the chance to be on TV and stuff like that because I never seen nothing or been on something like that, never in my life.

Jalen added:

It felt good. I felt like… America, I loved them for choosing me as the fan favorite or whatever, I’m just thankful for it all. I didn’t know I was the fan favorite, I appreciate everybody, you know what I’m saying? I’m just myself at the end of the day, that’s it. Thank you, America.

Who is Jalen Brown's wife from Love Island?

Jalen Brown from Love Island and his wife striking a pose. Photo: @elite.brown (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jalen Brown from Love Island USA did not leave the Fiji villa with a lasting relationship after season 7, but his love life changed shortly after the show. Following his exit, he entered a new chapter outside reality TV and eventually met digital content creator and influencer Joiya Lanae.

The couple first crossed paths in August 2025 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise, shortly after Jalen's Love Island journey ended. What started as a chance encounter quickly turned into a close connection, with the pair becoming inseparable during the trip.

Jalen and Joiya kept their relationship private during the early months before confirming their romance publicly in January 2026 through an Instagram post. As their relationship grew, they continued to share occasional updates with fans while keeping much of their personal life out of the spotlight.

Jalen Brown from Love Island and his wife taking a selfie. Photo: @elite.brown (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on how quickly his life changed after reality TV, Jalen shared his gratitude in an Instagram clip featuring his ring, writing:

Living the life I once prayed for

After around nine months together, Jalen and Joiya surprised fans by getting married in a courthouse ceremony on 15 May 2026. They announced the news on 18 May 2026 through a joint Instagram Reel captioned:

The Browns.

The post featured moments from their ceremony, including their ring exchange and celebrations. Joiya later explained that the courthouse wedding was exactly what they wanted, writing on Instagram:

It was perfect for us (and our future pockets).

FAQs

Who is Jalen Brown? He is an American reality TV star, digital content creator, fitness coach, and former commercial truck driver. What is Jalen Brown's age? Jalen is 29 years old as of June 2026. When is Jalen Brown's birthday? His birthday is on 24 October. What is Jalen Brown's ethnicity? Jalen is of African-American descent. Is Jalen Brown from Love Island Nigerian? Brown is not Nigerian; he is African American, born and raised in Sparta, Georgia, United States. What is Jalen Brown from Love Island's Instagram? His official Instagram handle is @elite.brown. Who is Jalen Brown from Love Island's sister? Jalen has kept his immediate family life highly private, and no public details about any siblings, including a sister, have been shared. Is Jalen Brown from Love Island married? He has been married to Joiya Lanae since May 2026.

Jalen Brown from Love Island USA Season 7 finished his villa journey empty-handed after a swift elimination following Casa Amor. He later found his perfect match outside the villa, crossing paths with digital content creator Joiya Lanae during a Royal Caribbean cruise.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng