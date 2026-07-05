An undergraduate at the University of Ibadan (UI) has opened up about the course she is studying at Nigeria's premier university and reflected on how people perceive it

According to the young lady, people get shocked or pity her when she tells them about the course she is currently studying

Shedding more light on her course, the UI student described it as one of the most balanced courses one can study because it caters to different strengths

Mary Olayiwola, a chemistry student at the University of Ibadan (UI), has revealed that she gets mixed reactions from people when she tells them what she is studying.

The UI student stated that people react in shock or pity her when they learn about her course of study.

A chemistry student at the University of Ibadan has given her perspective on her course. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Mary Olayiwola, ui.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Mary disclosed this in a LinkedIn post on July 4 as she shared her perspective on chemistry and people's perception of the course.

UI chemistry student speaks on her course

Mary recounted how a medical professional also reacted when he found out about the course she is studying, describing his reaction as puzzling.

"As a Chemistry student at the University of Ibadan, I get a very specific reaction whenever I tell people what I study. It’s usually a mix of shock and pity: "Omo, you are really trying. I hated Chemistry with a passion."

"Even earlier this week at my university clinic, I had a conversation with a medical personnel and the doctor asked about my major. When I said Chemistry, he laughed and said, "Ah, I literally just slept through that course to pass and get into Medicine. That department is a nightmare everywhere."

"This reaction always puzzles me..."

The UI student shared her perspective on chemistry, expressing awe that professionals who deal with incredibly dense fields like medicine still get traumatised by the course. In her words:

"To me, Chemistry is actually one of the most balanced courses you can study because it caters to different strengths. If you aren't great at calculations (Physical Chemistry), you can find your footing in understanding structures and environments (Inorganic). If you prefer visual patterns and logic, there’s Organic Chemistry.

"The workload is definitely heavy, but it blows my mind that professionals who handle incredibly dense fields like medicine, BMLS and so on still get traumatized by Chemistry.I guess it just shows how differently our brains process difficulty. What looks like a chaotic puzzle to one person feels completely intuitive to another."

A University of Ibadan chemistry student speaks on how people react to her course. Photo Credit: Linkedln/Mary Olayiwola

Source: UGC

UI chemistry student's post gets people talking

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI chemistry student's post below:

Rakiya Adamu Sulaiman said:

"Really physical chemistry is complicated derivations, so I don't know how I passed that course in the university honestly."

Chimdi Njoku said:

"Sometimes I wonder how my colleagues are fairing in the Chemistry Department. It's a lot of mental, heavy and psychological workload combined with IT trainings at some point in time during holiday😂 I teach Chemistry now anyways but there was a time i dreaded the almighty organic Chemistry 🙏🏽."

Emmanuel Riagbayire said:

"Traumatizing electrical engineering courses would include microwave engineering, engineering Electromagnetics, antenna theory and many more. These are considered black magic but the world runs on them nonetheless!"

Kabir Owolabi said:

"Well said. As a Biochemistry graduate now working in Water Treatment & Quality Control, I've come to appreciate how fundamental Chemistry is. The concepts we learn in class become practical tools for ensuring safe water, food quality, and effective process control. It may be challenging, but it's definitely worth it. Mary Olayiwola."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who wished to study medicine had gained admission to study a 'God-chosen' course.

UI student switches course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) student had switched to computer science and AI department.

She shared how she made a transfer and what the experience was like for her.

On her LinkedIn page, the young lady revealed that she transferred from statistics to the computer science and artificial intelligence (AI) department.

Source: Legit.ng