Former basketball star Gilbert Arenas' wife is Melli Monaco, whom he married in January 2025 after about a year of engagement. Even though he has finally settled into marriage, his dating history has continued to spark curiosity among fans. Arenas has been romantically linked to multiple women over the years, including Laura Govan and Lindsey Faulk.

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco tied the knot on 25 January 2025. Photo: @nochillgil, @mellimonaco (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is married to French social media personality and model Melli Monaco.

He has been romantically linked with other women, most notably his long-time fiancée, Laura Govan, and Lindsay Faulk.

Even though Gilbert Arenas does not have a kid with his wife, Melli Monaco, he is the father of five.

Profile summary

Full name Gilbert Jay Arenas Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 6 January 1982 Age 44 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tampa, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mary Francis Robinson Father Gilbert Arenas Sr. Marital status Married Partner Melli Monaco Children 5 School Ulysses S. Grant High School College University of Arizona Profession Former professional basketball player Instagram @nochillgil X (Twitter) @NoChillGilZero TikTok @nochillgilzero

Get to know Gilbert Arenas’ wife

Gilbert Arenas is married to Melli Monaco, a French social media influencer and singer known for songs such as Enjoy Yourself, Come Close, and War. Their relationship reportedly began in 2023 after the pair interacted during one of Monaco’s livestreams. Arenas expressed his interest in the comment section, and viewers helped the former NBA star get Monaco’s attention.

Melli Monaco poses as a restaurant (L). The social media influencer looks on in a solo photo (R). Photo: @mellimonaco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple got engaged in August 2024 at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. After dating for approximately one year, they exchanged marriage vows on 20 January 2025 in a private wedding ceremony.

In a May 2025 video shared on Monaco’s YouTube channel, the couple opened up about their marriage and relationship dynamic. Speaking about the secret to their successful relationship, Gilbert Arenas' wife, Melli Monaco, said:

I want to say accepting each other for who we are, but also being willing to change and adjust when one feels uncomfortable. It is a mix, but I really don’t think it is hard. I mean, the whole relationship hasn’t been hard, so I’m not expecting it to change, hopefully. Fingers crossed.

Monaco, who has adopted the former three-time NBA All-Star’s surname socially, also explained that marriage had not significantly changed their relationship. She added:

I felt like what we had before would be the same once we were married. I didn’t expect anything to change. We are just married now. And I told him I changed my name, just not officially yet.

Gilbert Arenas’ dating history: A look at his ex-girlfriends over the years

Before marrying Gilbert Arenas’ wife, Melli Monaco, the former NBA star was linked to several women over the years. His relationships often attracted public attention due to his celebrity status and outspoken personality. Here is a closer look at Gilbert Arenas’ ex-girlfriends.

Laura Govan (2002 – 2014)

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and TV personality Laura Govan pose in the Backstage Winner's Room at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan had the most publicised relationship in his dating history. The former couple reportedly began dating in the early 2000s during Arenas’ rise in the NBA and stayed together for more than a decade. Although they were never officially married, they were engaged and built a family together.

During their time together, the former couple welcomed four children: Izela (24 December 2005), Alijah (16 March 2007), Hamiley (9 December 2009), and Aloni (1 June 2011). Their relationship frequently made headlines because of its on-and-off nature and public disagreements.

Govan later described their romance as emotionally intense, revealing in interviews that they experienced multiple breakups and reconciliations throughout the years. Despite their ups and downs, the pair remained connected through co-parenting after they split in 2014. On the Merge TV! Network, she told Dr. Holly Carter about their relationship:

We would fight, and then we'd let loose. And it was our love language. And in us growing up, I realised that I can't have this. I realised that I would put up with it because I was addicted to him. He was a drug for me. I needed him through my trauma, through my chaos. He was so fulfilling for me.

The breakup also led to several public disputes involving finances, child support, and personal accusations shared online and during interviews. Laura Govan’s appearances on the reality TV series Basketball Wives LA further increased public interest in her relationship with Arenas.

Lindsay Faulk (2014)

Lindsay Faulk poses in front of a flower decoration (L). The reality TV star looks on in a solo photo (R). Photo: @lindsayfaulk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After his highly publicised split from Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan, Gilbert was reportedly linked to Lindsay Faulk. Although their relationship remained largely private and away from the spotlight, the pair welcomed a daughter, Gia Arenas, on 14 November 2014.

Before her reported relationship with Gilbert Arenas, Lindsay Faulk was married to Marshall Faulk from 2006 until their divorce in 2014. During their marriage, the former couple had three children together.

Beyond her personal life, Lindsay built a career in beauty and entertainment as an aesthetician, aspiring singer, and entrepreneur. She reportedly secured a recording deal with SRC Universal Motown and later launched her signature fragrance brand, Black by Lindsay Faulk.

Lindsay Faulk also gained television exposure through appearances on reality shows such as Basketball Wives LA and Beverly Hills Nannies, which further increased public interest in her life and career.

Draya Michele (unknown period)

Draya Michele at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

During an April 2024 interview on VLADTV, Gilbert Arenas confirmed that he had a past relationship with Draya Michele, describing it as a time when he was "wild". Although their alleged romance was never publicly confirmed at the time, the revelation reignited long-standing speculation surrounding their relationship history.

The controversy first gained attention after Arenas’ former partner, Laura Govan, alleged that the relationship occurred while she and the former NBA star were still together. Govan became suspicious after discovering that Arenas had allegedly gifted Draya $25,000. She also claimed to have learned about an encounter between the pair that reportedly took place in a car.

Draya Michele later denied the claims, stating that her encounter with Gilbert Arenas happened before she joined Basketball Wives LA and before she knew Laura Govan or her sister, Gloria Govan. She maintained that the timeline presented by Govan was inaccurate.

The pair also faced rumours claiming that Gilbert Arenas fathered Draya Michele’s eldest son. However, Draya publicly dismissed the speculation, while Arenas clarified that he met the social media personality when her son was already four years old.

FAQs

Who is Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife? The former NBA star does not have an ex-wife, as he has never divorced. How did Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco meet? The former Washington Wizards point guard met his current wife, reportedly connected through social media, especially Monaco’s livestreams, and later developed a relationship. When did Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco get married? The couple tied the knot on 20 January 2025 in a private ceremony. Is Gilbert Arenas still married? He is still married to Melli Monaco, and they regularly share their videos on YouTube. Who are Gilbert Arenas’ kids? The former basketball player has five children: Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, Aloni, and Gia. Who are Gilbert Arenas' baby mothers? He has two baby mamas: Laura Govan (four children) and Lindsay Faulk (one child, Gia). What happened with Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan? They had a highly publicised on-and-off relationship that lasted for years before ending in public disagreements, co-parenting disputes, and cheating allegations. Did Gilbert Arenas date Draya Michele? The former basketball player claimed he dated Draya long ago when he was wild.

Gilbert Arenas has been married to his wife, Melli Monaco, since January 2025. His dating history has also drawn public attention, especially his long-term relationship with Laura Govan and past links with other women. Despite past controversies and relationship rumours, he remains focused on family, fatherhood, and life beyond basketball.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng