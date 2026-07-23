A woman who visited late Toba Ijaya to ask for financial help when he was alive witnessed him send N500k to a man whose pregnant wife needed an emergency operation

She described the NURTW official as a peacemaker in Fadeyi who ran poverty alleviation schemes and sponsored children's education out of his own pocket

Toba Ijaya, organising Secretary of the Lagos NURTW, died on July 14, 2026, after gunmen ambushed and shot his vehicle in the Fadeyi area

A woman who had a personal encounter with late Comrade Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has shared a touching account of the kind of man he was, in a video that has been circulating on Facebook following his death.

In the clip, the woman, who spoke in Yoruba, described Toba Ijaya as a deeply compassionate figure who used his own money to address the needs of ordinary people around him.

A woman recounts her personal experience with NURTW leader Toba Ijaya. Photo Credit: Maxwell Onwordi-MaxfocusMedia

Source: Facebook

She said he brought peace to the Fadeyi community in Lagos and could not stand watching people quarrel or suffer.

Toba Ijaya: N500k transfer that stunned her

The moment that stayed with her most happened during the very visit she made to seek his assistance.

While she was still in his presence, a man had also visited the NURTW leader with an urgent situation: his pregnant wife had just given birth and urgently required a surgical operation.

Without hesitation, Toba Ijaya transferred N500,000 to the man on the spot.

She recalled the act with visible emotion, saying it showed the kind of person he truly was behind closed doors.

Beyond individual acts of generosity, she said he ran poverty alleviation programmes, covered school fees for children through a personal scholarship scheme, and regularly reached out to those in need in his community.

She drew a pointed comparison to elected officials, saying Toba Ijaya did the work that politicians promised but rarely delivered, and he funded it all himself.

Toba Ijaya's death shocks Lagos

Comrade Toba Ajiboye served as the Organising Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). He was shot by unidentified gunmen who ambushed his vehicle in the Fadeyi area of Lagos on the night of 12 July 2026.

He succumbed to his injuries two days later, on 14 July 2026, and was laid to rest in Ketu, Lagos, on 21 July 2026.

Watch the woman recount her personal experience with late Toba Ijaya:

Toba Ijaya: Woman story triggers emotions

The video drew emotional responses from people who knew or had heard of him.

@Oluwasegun Godwin Odukoya said:

"Nice one babalawo🔥 May Ijaya soul rest in peace."

@Oluwabunmi Fatimoh said:

"Adele mio niwati, good talk."

@Iyke Kalu said:

"If only he made it to there!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a witness had opened up about the behaviour of Toba Ijaya before his death.

Toba Ijaya: Woman creates scene at gathering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the emotional outburst of a woman at the funeral of Toba Ijaya, a slain NURTW leader, as she rained curses on those she believed were responsible for his death.

The incident, caught on video, resonated deeply with viewers, prompting them to ponder the chilling possibility that the killers could be among the mourners gathered to pay their respects.

Source: Legit.ng