Upcoming singer Triple Pin was on board the Enugu Air flight that suffered a runway excursion after landing at Benin Airport

Triple Pin, whose real name is Chinedu, shared a video narrating what he witnessed during the terrifying incident

Enugu Air confirmed the runway excursion in an official statement, saying all passengers and crew were evacuated safely

Upcoming Nigerian singer and rapper Triple Pin has come forward to describe what he witnessed aboard an Enugu Air flight that veered off the runway after touching down at Benin Airport.

Enugu Air, the Enugu State-owned airline, confirmed the incident in a statement published on its official X account, acknowledging that one of its aircraft "experienced a runway excursion after landing" at the Benin Airport.

Musician shares surprising details about viral Enugu Air incident. Credit: @tripplepin

Source: Instagram

The airline stated that every passenger and crew member on board was evacuated without sustaining injuries.

Triple Pin Speaks on the Incident

In a video that quickly gained traction online, Triple Pin, whose real name is Chimade Edum, gave a raw, emotional account of the moments that unfolded during the flight.

He described heavy rainfall before landing and recalled noticing that the windows did not shatter, despite the turbulence.

He said the pilot struggled to find a suitable landing approach, rotating multiple times before the aircraft lost control and veered into a bush area.

He described hearing repeated banging sounds and witnessing some passengers sustaining head and leg injuries during the chaos.

Speaking directly to the camera, a visibly shaken Triple Pin said:

"I survived plane crash today... our plane crashed today... serious rain before, serious rain, as I look in the mirror, all the mirrors don't blow. Now when I lost control, I went into the bush and saw our plane. Boom, boom, boom, boom. People they break head and leg. I witnessed the plane crash today. The reason our plane didn't catch fire because of the serious rain before."

Eyewitness speaks about Enugu Air incident. Photo credit: Premium Times.

Source: UGC

Triple Pin Walks Away Without Injury

Despite the severity of what he described, the singer confirmed he emerged completely unharmed. He appeared emotional and grateful as he repeatedly stated his full name on camera, seemingly grounding himself in the aftermath of the ordeal.

"My soul triple painful to go, but I come out with no single injury, not even body pain, nothing, nothing. My name is Chimade Edum... in my survival, brain crash boy, no single injury, that's the point," he said.

Enugu Air has not issued any further statement beyond its initial confirmation of the runway excursion.

Watch the viral video from Triple Pin:

Man speaks about Enugu Air Incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an X user drew attention to the pilot’s role after an Enugu Air aircraft ran off the runway at Benin Airport on Thursday.

Family members who came to receive passengers rushed some travellers to hospital following the incident.

Source: Legit.ng