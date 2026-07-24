Gladys Knight’s net worth: A look at the empress of soul’s legendary career
Gladys Knight's net worth is alleged to be approximately $8 million. She has built her fortune through a music career spanning more than seven decades as a singer, songwriter, and performer. In addition to music, she earns income from acting, television appearances, books, business ventures, and real estate investments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Knight built a legacy that crowned her the “Empress of Soul" with Gladys Knight & the Pips and as a solo artist.
- Her wealth comes from acting, television appearances, book sales, business ventures, and real estate investments.
- In 2025, she secured a deal with Reservoir Media, ensuring long‑term royalties from her catalog.
- Her husband, William McDowell, contributes as an author, songwriter, and community leader, with an estimated net worth of $1 to $2 million.
Profile summary
Full name
Gladys Maria Knight
Nickname
The Empress of Soul
Gender
Female
Date of birth
28 May 1944
Age
82 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Current residence
Fairview, North Carolina, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'4"
Height in centimetres
163
Weight in pounds
132
Weight in kilograms
60
Body measurements in inches
36-28-38
Body measurements in centimetres
91-71-97
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Parents
Sarah Elizabeth Knight and Merald Woodlow Knight Sr.
Siblings
3
Marital status
Married
Partner
William McDowell
Children
3
School
Shaw Street Elementary School
Profession
Singer, songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman
Net worth
$8 million
What is Gladys Knight’s net worth?
Gladys Knight has an alleged net worth of approximately $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Earnings from her music career have significantly contributed to her wealth, but she also makes money from other sources, including acting and real estate investments. Below is a look at each of her income sources.
Music
Gladys Knight began her professional music career in the early 1950s as the lead vocalist of Gladys Knight & the Pips. The group achieved widespread success throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s with successful albums such as Everybody Needs Love, If I Were Your Woman, Neither One of Us, Imagination, I Feel a Song, and Claudine, as well as chart-topping singles including Midnight Train to Georgia.
Knight also established a successful solo career after the group disbanded in 1989. She released about ten solo albums, collaborated with renowned artists, and recorded the theme song for the 1989 James Bond film Licence to Kill.
Gladys Knight & the Pips are reported to have sold more than 60 million records worldwide, generating substantial income through record sales, music publishing, royalties, streaming, licensing, and decades of concert tours.
Acting and TV appearances
In addition to her music career, Gladys Knight has enjoyed a successful career in acting and television. She has appeared in films, television dramas, sitcoms, reality shows, and stage productions, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. Below is a list of some of Gladys Knight’s film and TV appearances:
Film/TV series
Period
Role
Pipe Dreams
1976
Maria Wilson
I Can Do Bad All by Myself
2009
Wilma
The Jeffersons
1984
Living Single
1994
The Jamie Foxx Show
1997
Touched by an Angel
2001
American Juniors
2003
Judge
Dancing with the Stars
2012
Contestant
The Masked Singer
2019
Bee
Knight has also performed on Broadway, starring as Grizabella in Cats during its national tour and later on Broadway. Her work across music, film, television, and theatre has helped solidify her reputation as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring performers.
Book sales
Knight has also earned income as an author of several books. In 1997, she published her memoir, Between Each Line of Pain and Glory: My Life Story, which recounts her childhood, rise to stardom, personal challenges, and decades-long music career.
She followed it with At Home with Gladys Knight in 2001, a cookbook and lifestyle book that combines favourite recipes with personal stories and reflections on family, faith, and Southern cooking.
Real estate investments
The American singer also has significant investments in the real estate industry and has owned several high-value properties in the United States. In 1997, she purchased a home in Las Vegas, Nevada, for approximately $695,000, which she later sold in 2018 for $720,000.
In 2007, Gladys Knight and her husband bought a five-bedroom home with a mountain view, a tennis court, a pool, and a spa for slightly more than $500,000. The home was later sold for $435,000.
Business ventures
One of the singer’s best-known businesses was Gladys Knight's Chicken & Waffles, a restaurant chain established in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The restaurants became popular with residents and tourists, combining Southern cuisine with the singer's celebrity appeal.
Gladys Knight and her husband, William McDowell, helped launch the renovation of the historic Reynolds High School in Canton, North Carolina. McDowell purchased the abandoned school in 2013 to preserve its legacy. Together, they established the RHS Community Foundation to oversee the project, which had an estimated cost of $5 million.
Gladys Knight’s early life
Gladys Maria Knight was born on 28 May 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. As of July 2026, she is 82 years old, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She was born to Merald Woodlow Knight Sr., a postal worker, and Sarah Elizabeth Knight, a nurse's aide. Both of her parents were active singers in church and local gospel choirs.
Knight grew up alongside her older brother Merald Knight Jr., younger brother David Knight, and sister Brenda Knight. She began singing gospel music at Mount Moriah Baptist Church when she was four years old and later performed with the Morris Brown College Choir.
At age seven, she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour after performing Nat King Cole's Too Young, earning national recognition for her talent. Knight attended Shaw Street Elementary School before pursuing music full-time. Although she did not attend college, Shaw University awarded her an honorary doctorate in 2016.
Who is Gladys Knight’s husband?
Gladys Knight has been married to William "Billy" McDowell since 12 April 2001. A former corporate consultant, songwriter, and author, McDowell reportedly met Knight about a decade before they began dating. They exchanged marriage vows in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California.
The couple has collaborated on several projects, including co-writing the song This Is Our Time. They have also worked together on charitable initiatives, most notably through the RHS Community Foundation, which is restoring the historic Reynolds High School in Canton, North Carolina, into a community centre.
Before marrying McDowell, Knight was married three times: to James Newman (1960 – 1973), Barry Hankerson (1974 – 1979), and motivational speaker Les Brown (1995 – 1997). The singer has three children from her previous marriages, while she and McDowell have no children together.
FAQs
- What is Gladys Knight’s age? The singer was born on 28 May 1944, making her 82 years old as of 2026.
- Where does Gladys Knight currently live? She resides in Fairview, North Carolina, United States.
- How did Gladys Knight make her money? The Midnight Train to Georgia singer built her wealth primarily through her music career as the lead singer of Gladys Knight & the Pips and later as a solo artist. She has also earned income from acting, television appearances, book sales, and business ventures.
- Is Gladys Knight married? She has been married to William McDowell since 12 April 2001. McDowell is her fourth husband.
- How much older is Gladys Knight than her husband? The legendary Motown artist is 16 years older than her husband, William McDowell. Knight was born on 28 May 1944, while McDowell was born in 1960.
- What does Gladys Knight's husband William McDowell do for a living? He is a corporate consultant, motivational speaker, and author. McDowell is also involved in community and faith-based initiatives alongside his wife.
- Does Gladys Knight have any children? She has three children: James Newman III, Kenya Newman, and Shanga Hankerson, all from her first two marriages.
Gladys Knight's net worth reflects a remarkable career built on talent, perseverance, and lasting influence in the entertainment industry. From chart-topping music and acting to business ventures and real estate, she has created multiple streams of income over the decades.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya Muhonji is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in July 2021 and has over five years of experience. Muhonji specialises in covering entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from Egerton University in 2014. To advance his technical expertise, he completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023. Additionally, he finished the Google News Initiative training in March 2024 and a Fact-Checking and Research training in September 2024. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com.