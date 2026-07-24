Gladys Knight’s net worth: A look at the empress of soul’s legendary career

Gladys Knight's net worth is alleged to be approximately $8 million. She has built her fortune through a music career spanning more than seven decades as a singer, songwriter, and performer. In addition to music, she earns income from acting, television appearances, books, business ventures, and real estate investments.

Singer Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 44th NAACP Image Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Knight built a legacy that crowned her the “ Empress of Soul" with Gladys Knight & the Pips and as a solo artist.

with Gladys Knight & the Pips and as a solo artist. Her wealth comes from acting, television appearances, book sales, business ventures, and real estate investments .

and . In 2025 , she secured a deal with Reservoir Media , ensuring long‑term royalties from her catalog.

, she secured a deal with , ensuring long‑term royalties from her catalog. Her husband, William McDowell, contributes as an author, songwriter, and community leader, with an estimated net worth of $1 to $2 million.

Profile summary

Full name Gladys Maria Knight Nickname The Empress of Soul Gender Female Date of birth 28 May 1944 Age 82 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Fairview, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Sarah Elizabeth Knight and Merald Woodlow Knight Sr. Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner William McDowell Children 3 School Shaw Street Elementary School Profession Singer, songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Net worth $8 million Instagram @msgladysknight Facebook @msgladysknight

What is Gladys Knight’s net worth?

Gladys Knight has an alleged net worth of approximately $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Earnings from her music career have significantly contributed to her wealth, but she also makes money from other sources, including acting and real estate investments. Below is a look at each of her income sources.

Five facts about Gladys Knight. Photo: @msgladysknight on Instagram (modified by author)

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Music

Gladys Knight began her professional music career in the early 1950s as the lead vocalist of Gladys Knight & the Pips. The group achieved widespread success throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s with successful albums such as Everybody Needs Love, If I Were Your Woman, Neither One of Us, Imagination, I Feel a Song, and Claudine, as well as chart-topping singles including Midnight Train to Georgia.

Knight also established a successful solo career after the group disbanded in 1989. She released about ten solo albums, collaborated with renowned artists, and recorded the theme song for the 1989 James Bond film Licence to Kill.

Gladys Knight & the Pips are reported to have sold more than 60 million records worldwide, generating substantial income through record sales, music publishing, royalties, streaming, licensing, and decades of concert tours.

Acting and TV appearances

Gladys Knight performs during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

In addition to her music career, Gladys Knight has enjoyed a successful career in acting and television. She has appeared in films, television dramas, sitcoms, reality shows, and stage productions, showcasing her versatility as an entertainer. Below is a list of some of Gladys Knight’s film and TV appearances:

Film/TV series Period Role Pipe Dreams 1976 Maria Wilson I Can Do Bad All by Myself 2009 Wilma The Jeffersons 1984 Living Single 1994 The Jamie Foxx Show 1997 Touched by an Angel 2001 American Juniors 2003 Judge Dancing with the Stars 2012 Contestant The Masked Singer 2019 Bee

Knight has also performed on Broadway, starring as Grizabella in Cats during its national tour and later on Broadway. Her work across music, film, television, and theatre has helped solidify her reputation as one of the entertainment industry's most enduring performers.

Book sales

Gladys Knight performs onstage at the Broward Center for Performing Arts - Au-Rene Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Knight has also earned income as an author of several books. In 1997, she published her memoir, Between Each Line of Pain and Glory: My Life Story, which recounts her childhood, rise to stardom, personal challenges, and decades-long music career.

She followed it with At Home with Gladys Knight in 2001, a cookbook and lifestyle book that combines favourite recipes with personal stories and reflections on family, faith, and Southern cooking.

Real estate investments

The American singer also has significant investments in the real estate industry and has owned several high-value properties in the United States. In 1997, she purchased a home in Las Vegas, Nevada, for approximately $695,000, which she later sold in 2018 for $720,000.

In 2007, Gladys Knight and her husband bought a five-bedroom home with a mountain view, a tennis court, a pool, and a spa for slightly more than $500,000. The home was later sold for $435,000.

Business ventures

Gladys Knight attends the Special Merit Awards Ceremony & 66th Annual GRAMMY Nominees Reception during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Anna Webber

Source: Getty Images

One of the singer’s best-known businesses was Gladys Knight's Chicken & Waffles, a restaurant chain established in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The restaurants became popular with residents and tourists, combining Southern cuisine with the singer's celebrity appeal.

Gladys Knight and her husband, William McDowell, helped launch the renovation of the historic Reynolds High School in Canton, North Carolina. McDowell purchased the abandoned school in 2013 to preserve its legacy. Together, they established the RHS Community Foundation to oversee the project, which had an estimated cost of $5 million.

Gladys Knight’s early life

Gladys Maria Knight was born on 28 May 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. As of July 2026, she is 82 years old, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. She was born to Merald Woodlow Knight Sr., a postal worker, and Sarah Elizabeth Knight, a nurse's aide. Both of her parents were active singers in church and local gospel choirs.

Gladys Knight attends LA Regional Food Bank's "A Million Reasons" Celebration in Hollywood, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

Knight grew up alongside her older brother Merald Knight Jr., younger brother David Knight, and sister Brenda Knight. She began singing gospel music at Mount Moriah Baptist Church when she was four years old and later performed with the Morris Brown College Choir.

At age seven, she won Ted Mack's The Original Amateur Hour after performing Nat King Cole's Too Young, earning national recognition for her talent. Knight attended Shaw Street Elementary School before pursuing music full-time. Although she did not attend college, Shaw University awarded her an honorary doctorate in 2016.

Who is Gladys Knight’s husband?

Gladys Knight has been married to William "Billy" McDowell since 12 April 2001. A former corporate consultant, songwriter, and author, McDowell reportedly met Knight about a decade before they began dating. They exchanged marriage vows in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

Gladys Knight (L) and William McDowell arrive at the 44th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

The couple has collaborated on several projects, including co-writing the song This Is Our Time. They have also worked together on charitable initiatives, most notably through the RHS Community Foundation, which is restoring the historic Reynolds High School in Canton, North Carolina, into a community centre.

Before marrying McDowell, Knight was married three times: to James Newman (1960 – 1973), Barry Hankerson (1974 – 1979), and motivational speaker Les Brown (1995 – 1997). The singer has three children from her previous marriages, while she and McDowell have no children together.

FAQs

What is Gladys Knight’s age? The singer was born on 28 May 1944, making her 82 years old as of 2026. Where does Gladys Knight currently live? She resides in Fairview, North Carolina, United States. How did Gladys Knight make her money? The Midnight Train to Georgia singer built her wealth primarily through her music career as the lead singer of Gladys Knight & the Pips and later as a solo artist. She has also earned income from acting, television appearances, book sales, and business ventures. Is Gladys Knight married? She has been married to William McDowell since 12 April 2001. McDowell is her fourth husband. How much older is Gladys Knight than her husband? The legendary Motown artist is 16 years older than her husband, William McDowell. Knight was born on 28 May 1944, while McDowell was born in 1960. What does Gladys Knight's husband William McDowell do for a living? He is a corporate consultant, motivational speaker, and author. McDowell is also involved in community and faith-based initiatives alongside his wife. Does Gladys Knight have any children? She has three children: James Newman III, Kenya Newman, and Shanga Hankerson, all from her first two marriages.

Gladys Knight's net worth reflects a remarkable career built on talent, perseverance, and lasting influence in the entertainment industry. From chart-topping music and acting to business ventures and real estate, she has created multiple streams of income over the decades.

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