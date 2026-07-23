Residents around Benin Airport described hearing a loud bang before an Enugu Air aircraft skidded off the runway

Two eyewitnesses recounted what they saw during the incident and what appeared to fall from the aircraft

Nigerians have been taking to several social media platforms to react to the unexpected incident involving Enugu Air

Residents living near Benin Airport narrated moments of panic after an aircraft operated by Enugu Air left the runway.

According to a now-viral report, locals said they heard a loud sound and rushed out to see what had happened.

Eyewitness speaks about Enugu Air incident. Photo credit: Premium Times.

Source: UGC

What eyewitnesses said they saw

According to Vanguard, one resident, Michael Udoh, spoke about the noise that drew people outside.

Vanguard quoted him as saying:

"I heard a loud noise. I thank God nobody died. I thought something fell from the sky. I came out to see an airplane on the ground."

Another eyewitness, Moses Idowu, described seeing the aircraft before it touched down and later veered off.

"We were in our store. We saw the plane coming down and then went up. It appears the engine failed and the plane came down again," he said.

Idowu also spoke about the weather at the time and what he believed detached from the aircraft.

Vanguard quoted him as saying:

"The rain was falling. It was something that fell from the plane."

The residents said the sound prompted them to leave their shops and homes.

They described the aircraft as struggling during its approach, and noted that it appeared to go up again before descending.

Airline confirmed no casualties

Enugu Air had later addressed the incident involving its aircraft at Benin Airport.

The airline stated that the plane experienced a runway excursion after landing. It added that all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

The carrier also confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties.

Man speaks about Enugu Air Incident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an X user drew attention to the pilot’s role after an Enugu Air aircraft ran off the runway at Benin Airport on Thursday.

Family members who came to receive passengers rushed some travellers to hospital following the incident.

Source: Legit.ng