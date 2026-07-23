MTN Nigeria launched a nostalgia-themed campaign asking customers to bring in old SIM packs, recharge cards, dongles, and phones to collection centres for prizes

The telecom company named eight drop-off locations across Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Jos, Delta, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan for the trade-in exercise

Several customers responded to the campaign asking about the prizes on offer and raising concerns about states not covered by the drop-off locations

MTN Nigeria has invited customers to bring in old SIM packs, recharge cards, booster cards, dongles, and MTN-branded phones in exchange for prizes, as part of a nostalgia campaign the company is running under the hashtag **#YelloMoments**.

The telecom giant announced the exercise on Wednesday, July 23, via its official social media pages, telling followers that items kept in drawers over the years could be worth something.

TN launches nationwide collection exercise for old telecom items Photo: AFP

Source: Facebook

Customers who participate will also be featured on what MTN described as a "Memory Wall."

Drop-Off Locations for the Trade-In

MTN named eight collection centres across the country where customers can deposit their items:

MTN collection centres nationwide

Lagos: MTN Plaza, No. 1 Awolowo Road, Falomo, Ikoyi

Lagos: 43 Allen Avenue, Ikeja

Abuja (FCT): No. 4, Medeira Street, Maitama

Kano: 2, Civil Centre Road, Kano

Jos, Plateau State: Plot 3119, Royalfield Road, Jos

Asaba, Delta State: KLM 129, Benin–Asaba Expressway, Asaba

Port Harcourt, Rivers State: 234, Old Aba Expressway, Opposite Hannah Fast Food

Ibadan, Oyo State: MTN Regional Office 1, Olubadan Avenue and Up/Zartech Road, Oluyole Estate

MTN did not specify in the post what prizes customers would receive in exchange for their items.

Customers Raise Concerns Over Coverage and Prizes

The campaign generated mixed reactions from followers, with a number pointing out that large parts of the country were left out of the drop-off network.

Oseghale Ese Victory wrote:

"I have the old pack but I live in Edo State and Edo State is not added to the drop location."

Godwin Jesse (Gk Graphix) shared a similar concern:

"I have this MTN USB Modem MTN Nigeria But I'm from Adamawa State."

MTN's old SIM pack collection campaign trends online Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Šhoyemi Tajudeen Owolabi Megastar pressed the company on the value of participating:

"Let us know the gift you want to offer if it worth the stress."

Ifunanya Victor, based in Abuja, was willing to take part but wanted clarity first:

"I have the pack and the card but would like to know what to get before coming."

Oyinloye Emmanuel Mayowa took a lighthearted approach, writing:

"When you guys do the same promo in the next 10 years, I will be eligible."

Some commenters used the post to air unrelated grievances about data loss and customer service, including Fidelis Emmanuel, who asked:

"How the hell do I sub 5gb in the evening I wake up in the morning and the data is gone??"

Relief as MTN restores airtime, data borrowing service

Earlier, MTN Nigeria resumed its airtime and data borrowing service, enabling eligible subscribers to access emergency credit again after weeks of disruption caused by a regulatory disagreement.

The telecom operator said customers can dial *303# to borrow airtime or data, subject to their approved credit limits.

The development followed the earlier restoration of the service by Airtel and Glo.

Source: Legit.ng