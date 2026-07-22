Who is Laura Clarke? Meet the mother of 'Stranger Things' star Nell Fisher

Laura Clarke is a prominent British diplomat best known for serving as the British High Commissioner to New Zealand from 2018 to 2022. She is also known as the mother of rising actress Nell Fisher, who gained international attention for her portrayal of Holly Wheeler in the fifth season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things.

Actress Nell Fisher's mother Laura Clarke. Photo: @lauraclarkeuk on Instagram (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Laura Clarke is a British diplomat who served as the British High Commissioner to New Zealand from 2018 to 2022 and as the Governor of Pitcairn .

from 2018 to 2022 and as the . Laura Clarke is the mother of actress Nell Fisher , who plays Holly Wheeler in the final season of Stranger Things.

, who plays Holly Wheeler in the final season of Laura is the Chief Executive Officer of ClientEarth , a global non-profit environmental law organisation.

, a global non-profit environmental law organisation. She is married to Toby Fisher , a New Zealand environmental lawyer and former actor.

, a New Zealand environmental lawyer and former actor. Her diplomatic career allowed Nell Fisher to grow up in both the United Kingdom and New Zealand, where she began her acting career.

Profile summary

Full name Laura Mary Clarke Gender Female Date of birth 3 June 1978 Age 48 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Husband Toby Fisher Children Nell, Blake, Margot Education University of Cambridge, London School of Economics Profession Diplomat, CEO of ClientEarth

Inside Laura Clarke’s early life and background

Laura Mary Clarke was born on 3 June 1978 in England, where she was raised. She is 48 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Gemini. Laura is a British national of white ethnicity.

While Laura keeps the names of her parents and siblings private, she has shared that her mother’s side of the family possesses aristocratic English roots. Her mother’s cousins are direct descendants of Lord Liverpool (Arthur Foljambe), who served as the first Governor-General of New Zealand.

In a November 2019 Instagram post, Clarke shared that her father passed away in 1999. She captioned the post:

My Dad died 20 years ago today. He taught me that everyone is interesting if you write ask the right questions; that there are a few things better in the world than climbing a mountain with friends; and that you fill your children with love until it overflows.

Five fast facts about Laura Clarke. Photo: @lauraclarkeuk on Instagram (modified by author)

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Laura Clarke’s educational background

After completing her high school education, Clarke attended the University of Cambridge, where she earned a Master of Arts (MA) in Modern Languages, specialising in German and Russian. She later studied at the London School of Economics (LSE) from 2002 to 2003, graduating with a Master of Science (MSc) in International Relations.

A closer look at Laura Clarke's career journey

According to her ClientEarth profile, Laura began her career in public service before joining the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 2006. She held several senior roles, including Team Leader for EU Justice and Home Affairs, Chief of Staff to the Minister for Europe, Political Counsellor in South Africa, and Head of the South Asia Department.

Laura also worked on UK relations with countries such as India, Sudan, and Yemen. In recognition of her public service, she was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Between 2018 and 2022, Clarke served as the British High Commissioner to New Zealand, High Commissioner to Samoa and Governor of the Pitcairn Islands.

Laura Clarke, Nell Fisher and Toby Fisher at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK & IE Honours 2026 at Raffles on 19 February 2026 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

As British High Commissioner, she helped negotiate the UK-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and facilitated critical climate cooperation across the South Pacific region during the UK's COP26 Presidency.

Laura also issued a formal statement of regret on behalf of the British government to Māori communities over the killing of nine of their leaders during Captain James Cook's first voyage in 1769.

According to her LinkedIn profile, in 2022, Clarke left diplomacy to become the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ClientEarth, a global environmental law organisation. As CEO, she leads teams across Europe, Asia, and Africa, using legal action to help protect the environment and hold governments and companies accountable for environmental harm.

Laura Clarke in the United Kingdom. Photo: @lauraclarkeuk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Laura Clarke's husband?

Laura Clarke’s husband is Toby Fisher, a New Zealand barrister who specialises in international, public, environmental, and human rights law. The couple has been married since December 2006 and has three children: Blake Fisher, Margot Fisher, and breakout Stranger Things actress Nell Fisher.

Nell Fisher's parents, especially her mother, played an unexpected role in her casting on the television series Stranger Things. For years, Laura did not let Nell watch the popular sci-fi show because she thought it was too scary.

Laura Clarke's daughter Nell Fisher at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 13 November 2025 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

However, after Nell, who is also known for her roles in Evil Dead Rise and Bookworm, was cast as the new young Holly Wheeler in the final season, Clarke finally allowed her to watch the series. During a January 2026 interview on the British morning show This Morning on ITV, Nell admitted:

I have been lobbying to watch it for a long time, but my mum claimed that it would be too scary, she meant it would be too scary for her! But then I got this audition, and it was like … so first of all, 'Oh I could be in Stranger Things, that's exiting.' But my main thought was 'OK, I now get to watch it!'

FAQs

Who is Laura Clarke? Laura Clarke OBE is a former British diplomat who currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the global environmental law charity ClientEarth. Where is Laura Clarke from? She is from the United Kingdom and grew up in the rural English countryside. What is Laura Clarke famous for? She is famous for serving as the British High Commissioner to New Zealand and for being the mother of Stranger Things actress Nell Fisher. What is Laura Clarke's religion? Laura follows Christianity as her religion. Where did Laura Clarke attend college? Laura Clarke attended the University of Cambridge for her undergraduate degree and later earned her master's degree from the London School of Economics. Who is Laura Clarke's husband? Her husband is Toby Fisher, a New Zealand barrister who specialises in environmental and public law. Who are Nell Fisher's siblings? The young rising actress has two siblings: an older brother, Blake, and a younger sister, Margot. Where does Laura Clarke live? Laura currently lives and works in London, England.

Laura Clarke is a British diplomat and the mother of Stranger Things star Nell Fisher. She served as the UK’s High Commissioner to New Zealand from 2018 to 2022 and has played a key role in supporting Nell’s international upbringing and acting career. Laura is currently the CEO of ClientEarth, a global environmental law NGO.

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