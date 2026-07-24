The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has opened its Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) portal for qualified applicants

The available job opportunities span various professional roles, with application deadlines extending up to August 4, 2026

The US Mission has issued an important warning to job seekers, cautioning them against fraudulent activities

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria have announced several job vacancies, inviting qualified and interested Nigerians to apply for various positions within the US Mission.

According to the official job portal of the US Embassy in Nigeria, the open positions are available to the public, with different closing dates specified for each role.

The US embassy posts a list of available jobs for Nigerians can apply for. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

List of available jobs in US embassy

Interested candidates are encouraged to review the details and eligibility criteria for the following vacant positions:

1. Consulate General Residence (CGR) Vegetarian Chef:

Closing Date: Open until filled

2. Agricultural Specialist

Closing Date: July 24, 2026 (Closes today)

3. Emerging Voices Exchanges Coordinator (Public Engagement Assistant)

Closing Date: August 4, 2026

4. Procurement Agent

Closing Date: August 4, 2026

5. Surveillance Detection Coordinator

Closing Date: August 4, 2026

How to apply for US embassy jobs

The US Embassy emphasised that all interested applicants must submit their applications electronically to be considered for any of the roles.

Application Channel: Candidates must apply online through the official Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) site hosted by the US Department of State.

Paper or Email Applications: The Embassy noted that physical or email applications that bypass the ERA system will not be evaluated.

User Guide: First-time applicants can access the "ERA Applicant User Guide" on the US Embassy website, which includes a step-by-step video tutorial on navigating the application platform.

US Embassy issues disclaimer

To protect job seekers from exploitation, the US Mission in Nigeria stressed that it maintains a highly transparent recruitment process and does not demand money from applicants at any stage

US military publishes 2026 basic salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the monthly salaries of military personnel in the United States have been disclosed to the public.

Information made available on the U.S military website shows the monthly salary of its personnel by rank and years of service.

Source: Legit.ng