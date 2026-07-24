The UK government has outlined a strict process foreign spouses must follow immediately after receiving their British citizenship certificate

Newly naturalised citizens must return an important document within a specific number of working days or face a financial penalty

The UK government also clarified what documents can and cannot be used to enter the country after naturalisation

The UK government has published official guidance detailing what foreign spouses who gain British citizenship must do once they receive their naturalisation certificate.

According to the guidance published on the UK government's official website, newly naturalised citizens who applied as a spouse of a British national are required to destroy and return their biometric residence permit (BRP) to the Home Office within five working days of receiving their certificate of British citizenship.

UK explains what foreign spouses must do after becoming citizens. Photo: Janis Abolins

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UK Citizenship: How to Return BRP

The instructions are specific about how the card must be sent back. The holder must cut the BRP into four pieces, place the fragments inside a windowless envelope, and include a handwritten note confirming the reason for the return.

The note should contain the individual's full name, date of birth, and the document number printed on the front of the card.

The envelope should be posted to: Naturalisation BRP Returns, PO Box 195, Bristol, BS20 1BT.

Anyone who fails to return the permit within the five-working-day window faces a fine of up to £1,000.

What Changes After Getting UK Citizenship Certificate

Beyond the BRP requirement, the guidance also addresses travel. Once a newly naturalised citizen obtains a British passport, they are required to use it when entering the United Kingdom.

Neither the BRP nor the certificate of British citizenship is accepted as a valid travel document for entry.

For those who choose not to apply for a British passport, the government advises applying for a certificate of entitlement as an alternative.

The guidance also notes that applicants should expect a decision on their citizenship application within six months. However, some cases may take longer, with the Home Office committing to notify applicants before that threshold is reached.

Those whose personal circumstances change during the application period, including a change of address, marriage, or arrest, are advised to contact UK Visas and Immigration directly at nationalityenquiries@homeoffice.gov.uk.

In some instances, applicants may also be invited to attend an interview, which must be conducted without the assistance of an interpreter.

UK mentions fees for British citizenship application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government published official guidelines and fees for foreigners who want to become British citizens through marriage to a UK national

The guidelines specify a mandatory three-year physical presence requirement in the UK, and the fees were also broken down.

Source: Legit.ng