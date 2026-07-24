Spike Lee's brothers and sister — the whole family ended up in the film business

Spike Lee's brothers and sister have all carved out creative careers, making the Lee family one of Hollywood's most accomplished artistic dynasties. The acclaimed filmmaker grew up with four younger siblings, David Lee, Joie Lee, Cinqué Lee, and Christopher Lee, and has a younger half-brother, Arnold Lee.

Spike and Cinque pay tribute to their mother and brother (L) and Joie, Spike and Cinque during Spike's 20th Anniversary Celebration Benefit (R). Photo: @officialspikelee, Johnny (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Spike Lee is the eldest of five siblings, with younger siblings David, Joie, Cinqué, and Christopher Lee, as well as a younger half-brother, Arnold Lee.

David Lee has worked for decades as a unit still photographer and has worked on many of Spike's films.

has worked for decades as a and has worked on many of Spike's films. As an actor and filmmaker, Cinqué Lee notably co-wrote the screenplay for Crooklyn alongside his siblings Joie and Spike

notably co-wrote the screenplay for alongside his siblings Joie and Spike Joie Lee is an actress, screenwriter , and producer who rose to fame after starring in films like Do the Right Thing .

is an , and who rose to fame after starring in films like . Spike's brother, Christopher Lee, died on 30 December 2013, at the age of 55

Profile summary

Full name Shelton Jackson Lee Known as Spike Lee Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1957 Age 69 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 146 Weight in kilograms 66 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father William James Edwards Lee III (Bill Lee) Mother Jacqueline Carroll Siblings 5 Marital status Married Wife Tonya Lewis Lee Children 2 High school John Dewey High School College Morehouse College, Columbia University School of the Arts Profession Film director, producer, writer, actor Instagram @officialspikelee

Meet Spike Lee's brothers and sister

The American filmmaker is the eldest among his siblings. Christopher, David, Joie, and Cinqué share the same mother, Jacquelyn Lee. After Jacquelyn died in 1976, their father, jazz musician Bill Lee, married Susan Kaplan, and they welcomed Spike's younger half-brother, Arnold Lee. Here is a look at the director's siblings, from eldest to youngest:

Christopher Lee

Spike Lee's brother, Christopher Lee, posing for a portrait. Photo: @lazar.fennell (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Christopher "Shadow" Lee

Christopher "Shadow" Lee Date of birth: 23 December 1958

23 December 1958 Date of death: 30 December 2013 (aged 55)

30 December 2013 (aged 55) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Graffiti and street artist

Christopher (Chris) Lee was Spike's immediate younger brother, born shortly after him. Known in New York's art world as "Shadow," he was a pioneer of the early street art and graffiti scenes in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Chris was an original member of the Brooklyn-based graffiti crew Soul Stoned Brothers (SSB), founded in the early 1970s. He attended the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan and created graffiti and murals across New York City's subway system and neighbourhood walls for decades.

Chris died on 30 December 2013 at the age of 55. The following day, Spike paid tribute to his brother on Instagram, writing:

Mr. Christopher Lee R.I.P December 23,1958-December 30,2013. Chris Is My Brother Born Right After Me.Not A Good Way To Start The New Year.May God Bless His Soul

Following his death, the renowned Bronx graffiti collective TATS CRU joined members of SSB to paint train car-style memorial murals across the city in his honour.

In a September 2014 interview with The Bronx Free Press, Chris' close friend and SSB founder, George Colón, reflected on his legacy:

We were one of the first graffiti crews in existence. Back in the '70s and '80s, to be in SSB was a big deal... [Chris] was a gifted and renowned graffiti artist in New York City for decades. I think this mural is an honorable way to bring awareness to his life and work.

David Lee

Spike Lee and his brother David Lee launch the book SPIKE. Photo: Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Lee

David Lee Date of birth: 16 February 1961

16 February 1961 Age: 65 years old (as of 2026)

65 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Unit still photographer

David Lee, Spike's brother, is an accomplished unit still photographer whose career spans several decades. He is renowned for capturing iconic behind-the-scenes and promotional images for some of cinema's most acclaimed films.

David has worked on nearly all of Spike's major films, including She's Gotta Have It, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and Clockers. Beyond his brother's productions, he has also photographed films such as The Best Man, Precious, and American Gangster.

Speaking to Huck Magazine in November 2021 while promoting the retrospective book Spike, David reflected on the creative freedom he enjoys when working with his older brother:

Spike allows me the space to make my own contribution and create a moment that is not a scene from the movie but conveys [the spirit] of it. I get a chance to do my own improvisation.

Joie Lee

Joie and Cinque Lee arrive on the red carpet for the TIFF gala screening. Photo: Donald Weber (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joie Susannah Lee

Joie Susannah Lee Date of birth: 22 June 1962

22 June 1962 Age: 64 years old (as of 2026)

64 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actress, screenwriter, producer

Joie Lee is Spike's only sister. She has built a successful career in the film industry as an actress, screenwriter, and producer, often collaborating with her brothers on projects inspired by their shared experiences.

The American actress appeared in several of Spike's landmark early films, portraying Jade in Do the Right Thing, Indigo Downes in Mo' Better Blues, and Clorinda Bradford in She's Gotta Have It. She later teamed up with Spike and their brother Cinqué to co-write the critically acclaimed 1994 comedy-drama Crooklyn.

Beyond her collaborations with her brothers, Joie has appeared in films and television series including She Hate Me, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Harlem, and Window on Your Present.

During a September 2024 Q&A celebrating the 30th anniversary of Crooklyn in Brooklyn, Joie reflected on the emotional experience of bringing their childhood to the screen:

It’s a story about childhood. It’s a story about family and loss. Filming the movie … was almost like a summer camp: this immersion of the period, of the language, the relationship between the siblings

Cinqué Lee

Cinqué Lee attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: "The Last Ride". Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cinqué Lee

Cinqué Lee Date of birth: July 1966

July 1966 Age: 60 years old (as of 2026)

60 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, screenwriter, director, producer

Cinqué Lee is a filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter who has established himself as a versatile talent in independent cinema. He has appeared in several of Spike's films, including School Daze and the 2013 remake of Oldboy, and co-wrote the screenplay for Crooklyn.

In addition to his collaborations with Spike, Cinqué has written, directed, and produced independent films such as Four Beats, U.R.F., and Window on Your Present. He has also starred in Beck, Coffee and Cigarettes, UR4 Given, Limousine Drive, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Arnold Lee

Spike Lee attends "The Odyssey" New York Premiere. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Arnold Lee

Arnold Lee Date of birth: Around 1985

Around 1985 Age: Approx. 41 years old (as of 2026)

Approx. 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Musician, saxophonist, composer, producer

Arnold Lee is Spike's younger half-brother, born to their father, Bill Lee, and his second wife, Susan Kaplan. Surrounded by music from an early age, Arnold began playing the drums at two before switching to the alto saxophone at seven.

The American singer Arnold spent much of his childhood touring with his father and later earned a degree in music performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in 2009. After graduation, he performed with bands including Wallace Roney's before expanding into electronica, rock, and independent music production.

FAQs

Who is Spike Lee? He is an American film producer, director, writer, and actor. How many siblings does Spike Lee have? The filmmaker has five younger siblings: four brothers and a sister. Does Spike Lee have any half-siblings? He has one half-sibling, Arnold Lee. Does Spike Lee have a brother? He has four brothers: Christopher, David, Cinqué, and Arnold Lee. Does Spike Lee have a sister? Spike has one sister, Joie Lee. How old is Spike Lee's youngest sibling? His youngest sibling, Arnold Lee, is approximately 41 years old as of 2026. Who are Spike Lee's parents? His parents were jazz musician Bill Lee and arts educator Jacquelyn Lee.

Spike Lee's brothers and sister each built careers in the creative arts, extending the family's influence across film, photography, and music. Their individual achievements, along with Spike's groundbreaking career, reflect a family whose passion for storytelling has shaped generations of audiences.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Gwen Stefani's parents and siblings. The American singer-songwriter grew up with three siblings: her older brother, Eric Stefani, her younger brother, Todd Stefani, and her younger sister, Jill Stefani.

Gwen Stefani's parents are Dennis Stefani and Patti Flynn. Raised in a strict, devout Catholic family in Anaheim, California, Gwen continued living with her parents until her late 20s. Her older brother, Eric, is a musician and animator who co-founded No Doubt in 1986.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng