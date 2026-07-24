Spike Lee's brothers and sister — the whole family ended up in the film business
Spike Lee's brothers and sister have all carved out creative careers, making the Lee family one of Hollywood's most accomplished artistic dynasties. The acclaimed filmmaker grew up with four younger siblings, David Lee, Joie Lee, Cinqué Lee, and Christopher Lee, and has a younger half-brother, Arnold Lee.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Spike Lee is the eldest of five siblings, with younger siblings David, Joie, Cinqué, and Christopher Lee, as well as a younger half-brother, Arnold Lee.
- David Lee has worked for decades as a unit still photographer and has worked on many of Spike's films.
- As an actor and filmmaker, Cinqué Lee notably co-wrote the screenplay for Crooklyn alongside his siblings Joie and Spike
- Joie Lee is an actress, screenwriter, and producer who rose to fame after starring in films like Do the Right Thing.
- Spike's brother, Christopher Lee, died on 30 December 2013, at the age of 55
Profile summary
Full name
Shelton Jackson Lee
Known as
Spike Lee
Gender
Male
Date of birth
20 March 1957
Age
69 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christian
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'6"
Height in centimetres
168
Weight in pounds
146
Weight in kilograms
66
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
William James Edwards Lee III (Bill Lee)
Mother
Jacqueline Carroll
Siblings
5
Marital status
Married
Wife
Tonya Lewis Lee
Children
2
High school
John Dewey High School
College
Morehouse College, Columbia University School of the Arts
Profession
Film director, producer, writer, actor
Meet Spike Lee's brothers and sister
The American filmmaker is the eldest among his siblings. Christopher, David, Joie, and Cinqué share the same mother, Jacquelyn Lee. After Jacquelyn died in 1976, their father, jazz musician Bill Lee, married Susan Kaplan, and they welcomed Spike's younger half-brother, Arnold Lee. Here is a look at the director's siblings, from eldest to youngest:
Christopher Lee
- Full name: Christopher "Shadow" Lee
- Date of birth: 23 December 1958
- Date of death: 30 December 2013 (aged 55)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Profession: Graffiti and street artist
Christopher (Chris) Lee was Spike's immediate younger brother, born shortly after him. Known in New York's art world as "Shadow," he was a pioneer of the early street art and graffiti scenes in Brooklyn and the Bronx.
Chris was an original member of the Brooklyn-based graffiti crew Soul Stoned Brothers (SSB), founded in the early 1970s. He attended the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan and created graffiti and murals across New York City's subway system and neighbourhood walls for decades.
Chris died on 30 December 2013 at the age of 55. The following day, Spike paid tribute to his brother on Instagram, writing:
Mr. Christopher Lee R.I.P December 23,1958-December 30,2013. Chris Is My Brother Born Right After Me.Not A Good Way To Start The New Year.May God Bless His Soul
Following his death, the renowned Bronx graffiti collective TATS CRU joined members of SSB to paint train car-style memorial murals across the city in his honour.
In a September 2014 interview with The Bronx Free Press, Chris' close friend and SSB founder, George Colón, reflected on his legacy:
We were one of the first graffiti crews in existence. Back in the '70s and '80s, to be in SSB was a big deal... [Chris] was a gifted and renowned graffiti artist in New York City for decades. I think this mural is an honorable way to bring awareness to his life and work.
David Lee
- Full name: David Lee
- Date of birth: 16 February 1961
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Profession: Unit still photographer
David Lee, Spike's brother, is an accomplished unit still photographer whose career spans several decades. He is renowned for capturing iconic behind-the-scenes and promotional images for some of cinema's most acclaimed films.
David has worked on nearly all of Spike's major films, including She's Gotta Have It, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and Clockers. Beyond his brother's productions, he has also photographed films such as The Best Man, Precious, and American Gangster.
Speaking to Huck Magazine in November 2021 while promoting the retrospective book Spike, David reflected on the creative freedom he enjoys when working with his older brother:
Spike allows me the space to make my own contribution and create a moment that is not a scene from the movie but conveys [the spirit] of it. I get a chance to do my own improvisation.
Joie Lee
- Full name: Joie Susannah Lee
- Date of birth: 22 June 1962
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Profession: Actress, screenwriter, producer
Joie Lee is Spike's only sister. She has built a successful career in the film industry as an actress, screenwriter, and producer, often collaborating with her brothers on projects inspired by their shared experiences.
The American actress appeared in several of Spike's landmark early films, portraying Jade in Do the Right Thing, Indigo Downes in Mo' Better Blues, and Clorinda Bradford in She's Gotta Have It. She later teamed up with Spike and their brother Cinqué to co-write the critically acclaimed 1994 comedy-drama Crooklyn.
Beyond her collaborations with her brothers, Joie has appeared in films and television series including She Hate Me, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Harlem, and Window on Your Present.
During a September 2024 Q&A celebrating the 30th anniversary of Crooklyn in Brooklyn, Joie reflected on the emotional experience of bringing their childhood to the screen:
It’s a story about childhood. It’s a story about family and loss. Filming the movie … was almost like a summer camp: this immersion of the period, of the language, the relationship between the siblings
Cinqué Lee
- Full name: Cinqué Lee
- Date of birth: July 1966
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Profession: Actor, screenwriter, director, producer
Cinqué Lee is a filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter who has established himself as a versatile talent in independent cinema. He has appeared in several of Spike's films, including School Daze and the 2013 remake of Oldboy, and co-wrote the screenplay for Crooklyn.
In addition to his collaborations with Spike, Cinqué has written, directed, and produced independent films such as Four Beats, U.R.F., and Window on Your Present. He has also starred in Beck, Coffee and Cigarettes, UR4 Given, Limousine Drive, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
Arnold Lee
- Full name: Arnold Lee
- Date of birth: Around 1985
- Age: Approx. 41 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Profession: Musician, saxophonist, composer, producer
Arnold Lee is Spike's younger half-brother, born to their father, Bill Lee, and his second wife, Susan Kaplan. Surrounded by music from an early age, Arnold began playing the drums at two before switching to the alto saxophone at seven.
The American singer Arnold spent much of his childhood touring with his father and later earned a degree in music performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in 2009. After graduation, he performed with bands including Wallace Roney's before expanding into electronica, rock, and independent music production.
FAQs
- Who is Spike Lee? He is an American film producer, director, writer, and actor.
- How many siblings does Spike Lee have? The filmmaker has five younger siblings: four brothers and a sister.
- Does Spike Lee have any half-siblings? He has one half-sibling, Arnold Lee.
- Does Spike Lee have a brother? He has four brothers: Christopher, David, Cinqué, and Arnold Lee.
- Does Spike Lee have a sister? Spike has one sister, Joie Lee.
- How old is Spike Lee's youngest sibling? His youngest sibling, Arnold Lee, is approximately 41 years old as of 2026.
- Who are Spike Lee's parents? His parents were jazz musician Bill Lee and arts educator Jacquelyn Lee.
Spike Lee's brothers and sister each built careers in the creative arts, extending the family's influence across film, photography, and music. Their individual achievements, along with Spike's groundbreaking career, reflect a family whose passion for storytelling has shaped generations of audiences.
Legit.ng recently published an article on Gwen Stefani's parents and siblings. The American singer-songwriter grew up with three siblings: her older brother, Eric Stefani, her younger brother, Todd Stefani, and her younger sister, Jill Stefani.
Gwen Stefani's parents are Dennis Stefani and Patti Flynn. Raised in a strict, devout Catholic family in Anaheim, California, Gwen continued living with her parents until her late 20s. Her older brother, Eric, is a musician and animator who co-founded No Doubt in 1986.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.