Who is Ashlyn Castro beyond the headlines? Meet Jude Bellingham's girlfriend

Jude Bellingham's girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro, is an American model. Although she has often captivated audiences with her social media posts, her sighting alongside Bellingham and his family at Santiago Bernabéu in January 2025 sparked widespread speculation.

Ashlyn Castro pictured in a promotional shoot (L). The model seen with her boyfriend, Jude Bellingham (R). Photo: @AthleteVanity on X (Twitter), @ashlyncastro on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ashlyn Castro is best known for Instagram modelling and music video appearances .

and . Castro worked at her late father's med spa and later at his commercial car detailing company alongside her brother, Trever Castro.

alongside her brother, Trever Castro. In January 2025, she gained significant attention after she was sighted in the family box with Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham and his mother.

with Real Madrid player Jude Bellingham and his mother. The couple are rumoured to have met through social media; however, Bellingham reportedly left the Raya celebrity dating app in February, a month after their first meeting.

Profile summary

Full name Ashlyn Renee Castro Common name Ashlyn Castro Nickname Lynn, Ash Gender Female Date of birth 17 December 1997 Age 28 years (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Height in centimetres 172 Height in feet 5'8" Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Tina Marie (Tia Young) Father Michael John Castro Sibling(s) 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Jude Bellingham Higher education University of Southern California Profession Model Social media TikTok, Instagram

Who is Ashlyn Castro?

Ashlyn Renee Castro was born on 17 December 1997 to Tina Marie and Michael John Castro in Long Beach, California, United States. She has one younger sibling, Trever Michael Castro.

While information about her personal life remains private, her father's passing on 31 July 2021 was a moment Ashlyn mourned in the public eye. In a rare personal Instagram post following her father's death, she wrote:

I’ll never be able to fully make sense of why his time with us was cut so short. He was only 59 years old. He contracted COVID on July 17th and passed away on July 31st. He fought incredibly hard, reassuring me every day that he was going to make it out of there.

Top five facts about American model, Ashlyn Castro. Photo: @ashlyncastro on Instagram (modified by author)

A look at Ashlyn Castro's age and background

Born on 17 December 1997, Ashlyn Castro is 28 years old as of February 2026. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

In 2025, her age became a topic of public discussion when false rumours began circulating, claiming she was 32 years old. The soccer WAG addressed the claims directly in a TikTok video, stating:

I always thought addressing things that aren't true was pointless, but this has gotten out of hand. People lying about my age (I'm 27)... have gone too far.

What is Ashlyn Castro best known for?

Ashlyn Castro pictured outdoors. Photo: @No10PlayerX

The fashion and lifestyle content Ashlyn curates for Instagram and TikTok is a side project, in contrast to commercial influencers like Coco Bliss and Natalie Buffet, among others. Through a TikTok video, she revealed details of her career journey working in a restaurant, as a commercial model, and even as a music video model. She said,

I'm not an influencer, making money off of you guys, trying to give you a certain perception. I post on Instagram for fun. I post selfies and some stuff from some photoshoots I have done.

In the video, she revealed that she had appeared in music videos, including Baby Keem's 2019 single Orange Soda and DJ Khaled's 2021 hit Popstar, featuring Drake. Although she aspired to be a singer, she pivoted into songwriting and has penned demo tracks for various musical artists.

She later worked with her father's med spas and commercial car detail company. At the time of her post in March 2025, she still worked at that company alongside her brother.

Ashlyn Castro pictured on holiday at The Pier at Paradise Cove. Photo: @No10PlayerX

FAQs

Where is Ashlyn Castro from? The American model was born in Long Beach, California, United States. What is Ashlyn Castro's age? As of February 2026, she is 28 years old. Who are Ashlyn Castro's parents? Her parents are Tina Marie and Michael John Castro. How many siblings does Ashlyn Castro have? She has one younger brother, Trever Castro. Where did Ashlyn Castro study? Little is known about Castro's educational background. Who are Ashlyn Castro's ex-boyfriends? The model has been falsely rumoured to have dated Michael B. Jordan and Terance Mann. Is Ashlyn Castro on Instagram? She has a verified Instagram profile with more than 650,000 followers. What is Ashlyn Castro best known for? She is best known for her appearance in DJ Khaled and Baby Keem's music videos and her high-profile relationship with Jude Bellingham. How did Ashlyn Castro and Jude Bellingham meet? The couple has not revealed details of their initial meeting.

Ashlyn Castro is a California-born model who has built a diverse career through music video appearances and songwriting. Although she has had a public online presence since 2013, her fame expanded significantly in 2025 following news of her relationship with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

