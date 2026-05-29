Osun State Police seek fugitive motorist involved in fatal hit-and-run of two officers

Investigation launched as Lexus vehicle and motorcycle from accident are recovered

Incident raises urgent concerns over reckless driving and road safety enforcement in Osun State

The Osun State Police Command has begun a manhunt for a motorist who allegedly fled the scene after knocking down and killing two police officers along the Osogbo–Gbongan Road in Oogi community, Osun state.

The officers, identified as Kehinde and Tobi, were reportedly riding on a motorcycle when they were struck by a Lexus vehicle on Wednesday, May 27.

Tragedy as Hit-and-Run Driver Kills 2 Police Officers in Osun

Source: Getty Images

Police launch manhunt for fleeing driver

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the suspect abandoned the vehicle and escaped immediately after the crash, Punch reported.

“The two police operatives were travelling on a motorcycle when they got hit. One Lexus car hit them. Kehinde and Tobi are the two operatives involved,” he said.

Vehicle recovered as investigation begins

Ojelabi disclosed that security operatives had since recovered both the Lexus car and the motorcycle involved in the fatal crash.

He added that efforts were ongoing to track down the driver responsible for the incident.

“We have launched probe into the accident, and we are tracking the driver of the car. The vehicle and motorcycle involved have been recovered and taken to station,” he said.

One officer buried as police mourn colleagues

According to the police spokesperson, one of the deceased officers has already been laid to rest in line with Islamic burial rites, Vanguard reported.

He further confirmed that investigations had commenced to determine the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“We have commenced an investigation into the accident,” Ojelabi added.

The incident has sparked renewed concern over reckless driving and hit-and-run cases on major roads in Osun State, with calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and improved road safety measures.

Police officer killed in Kano clash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a police officer attached to the Hotoro Division in Kano, identified as Sani S.O., had been killed during a violent clash between rival thugs. The incident occurred just weeks before his scheduled retirement, leaving his community in shock.

The officer was deployed with colleagues to disperse fighting groups when he was allegedly shot by one of the thugs using a dane gun.

Source: Legit.ng