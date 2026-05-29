Ana de Armas' boyfriend history features A-listers such as Ben Affleck and Tom Cruise, as well as Paul Boukadakis, Manuel Anido Cuesta, Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, and Franklin Latt. In 2011, she entered a three-year marriage with Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet.

Ana de Armas pictured for a HIA Magazine 2025 issue (L). The actress pictured in a campaign for Louis Vuitton (R). Photo: @apoyoanadearmas on Instagram, @Ana Caso on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ana de Armas is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Jacob Elordi .

. Her most recent confirmed relationship was with Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise.

actor Tom Cruise. Between 2010 and 2013, she was in a committed relationship with her ex-husband, Marc Clotet.

The Knives Out actress dated Franklin Latt for about a year between 2015 and 2016 .

actress dated Franklin Latt for about a year between . For nearly three years, between 2019 and 2021, Ana de Armas was in a relationship with Ben Affleck.

Profile summary

Full name Ana Celia de Armas Common name Ana de Armas Nickname Baby Yaga Gender Female Date of birth 30 April 1988 Age 38 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Havana, Cuba Residence Woodstock, Vermont, United States Nationality Cuban Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Catholic Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements 34"24"36" Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Ana Caso Father Ramón de Armas Sibling Francisco Javier de Armas Caso Relationship status Single Profession Actress Education National Theatre School of Havana Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram

A close look at Ana de Armas' boyfriend history

Ana de Armas has been linked to several high-profile individuals. Here is a detailed dating history of the actress who admitted to F Magazine (through the Daily Mail) that love is unpredictable.

David Victori (2013–2014)

Ana de Armas and David Victori pictured at the Málaga Film Festival. Photo: @divinity_es

Source: Twitter

According to La Razón, Ana de Armas and David Victori began dating in 2013. This was her first known relationship after confirming the end of her marriage to fellow actor Marc Clotet on 17 February 2013.

The Spanish screenwriter and director and the actress moved in together in Los Angeles.

The pair were pictured sharing a meal with friends on 5 September 2013. They accompanied each other to the 2014 Málaga Film Festival, where Ana is presenting her film, Por un puñado de besos (For a Handful of Kisses), but later broke up sometime in 2014.

Franklin Latt (2016–2017)

Franklin Latt, Ana de Armas' former boyfriend. Photo: @franklin.latt on Facebook, @anadearmasdaily on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ana de Armas and Franklin Latt began dating in 2015. At the time, de Armas had featured in her breakout role on Knock Knock with Keanu Reeves.

According to Vanity Fair, the two became engaged soon after, but the engagement was called off less than a year later. Franklin Latt works for Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and currently manages Pedro Pascal.

Alejandro Piñeiro Bello (2017–2019)

Ana de Armas pictured with Cuban artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello. Photo: @anadearmasbr

Source: Twitter

In 2017, de Armas started dating Havana-born artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello. During their relationship, the couple often posted about each other on social media. These posts have since been deleted.

Bello accompanied his girlfriend to the Napa Film Festival in November 2017. Ana de Armas and Alejandro Pineiro Bello attended the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on 16 November 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple also attended the opening of Beverly Hills Boutique at The Sunset Tower Hotel on 19 January 2018.

According to Net-A-Porter, Ana and Alejandro broke up in 2019.

Ben Affleck (2019–2021)

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas pictured sharing a moment on the set of their film Deep Water in late 2019. Photo: @BestAffleck

Source: Twitter

Ana de Armas and the Mallrats cast member met on the set of Deep Water in late 2019 and later began dating during the initial COVID-19 pandemic quarantine in March 2020.

In March 2020, the pair were seen together in Havana, Cuba, and photographed visiting restaurant La Corte del Principe and Clandestina shop, as reported by the Daily Mail. An insider confirmed the relationship through US Weekly on 13 March 2020.

In the same month, the confirmed couple were photographed on a walk with their dogs in a residential neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas pictured walking together with a dog in Los Angeles. Photo: @thewaitisogre

Source: Twitter

In May 2020, tabloids spotted the couple wearing matching half-heart pendant necklaces. They put their love on display by participating in Residente’s music video for Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe, alongside stars like original Menudo Band member Ricky Martin.

Until September 2020, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were photographed on several PDA-filled strolls with their dogs. The lovebirds even got to spend time together in Ireland, where Affleck was filming a movie.

In January 2021, an inside source confirmed to Us Weekly that de Armas and Ben Affleck had broken up. They said,

The breakup was amicable. Ben and Ana were moving in different directions in their lives and stopped seeing eye to eye. The two couldn’t work through their differences and have decided to end their relationship.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take a selfie during a desert trip in April 2020. Photo: @anadearmasnews

Source: Twitter

An insider close to the couple exclusively told the Daily Mail that the couple shared a special and unique relationship because they were holed up together throughout the day during the pandemic.

The publication also shared the source's concern over Ben Affleck's regrets after they broke up. The source said,

He ended up marrying Jen after not being able to commit to Ana. In hindsight, he realises how wrong this was and sees that he could have dodged the JLo bullet by not ending things with Ana. He knows how she must have felt.

Paul Boukadakis (2021–2024)

Ana de Armas pictured alongside her former boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis. Photo: @postsanadearmas

Source: Twitter

In June 2021, Page Six confirmed that Ana de Armas and Paul Boukadakis were in a romantic relationship. The pair were first spotted together at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. At the time, Paul Boukadakis was the vice president at Tinder.

At the time, Paul Boukadakis had introduced de Armas to members of his family. A source close to the couple told the publication,

Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He had been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.

In September 2022, de Armas and Boukadakis were spotted enjoying a water taxi ride by the Daily Mail. The duo had travelled to Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where de Armas was promoting her film Blonde.

Ana de Armas pictured in a water taxi with her former boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis in Venice. Photo: @evans_armas

Source: Twitter

Ana de Armas celebrated the Christmas holidays with Boukadakis and his siblings in Woodstock, Vermont.

Paul Boukadakis and Ana de Armas made their red carpet debut on 12 March 2023 at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts. The couple accompanied each other to Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown’s wedding in May 2023.

Paul Boukadakis accompanied his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, to the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

The couple called it quits in 2024 but kept the details of their breakup under wraps.

Manuel Anido Cuesta (2024)

Ana de Armas pictured in conversation with Manuel Anido Cuesta while on an evening walk in Madrid, Spain. Photo: @wallstwolverine

Source: Twitter

On 20 November 2024, Ana de Armas was spotted on an evening stroll with her dog, Salsa, and her new love interest, Manuel Anido Cuesta, in Madrid, Spain. The pair had earlier been seen with Lourdes Dával and were later photographed sharing a kiss.

In December, the new couple were seen walking hand in hand in Madrid, despite facing harsh criticism since their first sighting.

The actress faced political backlash for her romantic connection with Manuel Anido Cuesta, who is the stepson of Cuba’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Ana de Armas pictured holding hands with Manuel Anido Cuesta while on a walk in Madrid in December 2024. Photo: @MVallejoTV

Source: Facebook

The pair were also spotted enjoying a day out in February 2025, days after Ana de Armas was seen with Tom Cruise in London. As reported by Hola!, Manuel Anido Cuesta was also in London during that time.

Tom Cruise (2025)

In February 2025, rumours of a romance brewing between Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise began swirling after the actors were seen having dinner in London. The Top Gun actor and Ana were pictured entering the restaurant in Soho, London, before leaving with food bags.

According to the Daily Mail and Hola!, the outing happened on Valentine’s Day. Days later, Ana de Armas was pictured holding hands with Manuel Anido in Madrid, casting doubt over the dating rumours.

On 14 March 2025, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted at the London Heliport. In an exclusive, a source told People that the stars shared dinner with their agents, discussing potential collaborations down the line, adding that they were only friends and had no romantic connection.

A month later, the pair arrived in London in a helicopter piloted by Tom Cruise. Although the actors and their representatives had not offered any insight about their connection at the time, this was the third public sighting. The next evening, the duo celebrated Ana's 37th birthday with a lavish meal at a Mexican restaurant, KOL, in Marylebone, London, as reported by Page Six.

In subsequent months, the pair were seen together at major pop culture events, including Oasis’s Wembley Stadium concert and David Beckham’s 50th birthday party. They were also pictured sharing private moments at dinners in London and walks at Ana's home in Vermont.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise arriving at a heliport in London with their pets on 13 April 2025. Photo: @hiroshi_aj on Threads

Source: UGC

In May 2026, an inside source shed light on the pair's relationship in an interview with the Daily Mail, revealing that,

Tom and Ana's paths crossed years back, but they've grown closer in recent months... They are talking about working together on a new film and have been spending time together, both just the two of them, as well as with friends.

While on a promotional tour for her movie Ballerina, Ana de Armas told Women's Wear Daily,

Obviously, everyone knows I’m working with Tom Cruise... And of course, I’m doing crazy training, as you do when you’re working with Tom. It’s another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher. But it’s so much fun. And we’re not only working on that thing that we’re training for, but also a couple of other things too.

In the same month, production for a supernatural thriller, Deeper, starring Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, was put on hold.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise pictured during a boat trip along the coast of Menorca, Spain. Photo: @SonTranQ

Source: Twitter

Tom Cruise and de Armas were photographed on a vacation in Menorca, Spain, in July 2025. Photos showed the actors relaxing on a boat as they cruised around the island.

Later in the month, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise attended Oasis’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London and were later photographed in Woodstock, Vermont, where de Armas lives.

As per TMZ, the duo began their weekend getaway on 26 July 2025 and were seen around town, at a national park, shopping, and before stopping for ice cream.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas pictured walking through Woodstock, Vermont in July 2025. Photo: @tmz_tv on Threads

Source: UGC

In October 2025, an exclusive by People reported that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas had a mentor-mentee relationship amid rumours of a breakup. A source close to Ana de Armas confirmed that the Ballerina actress was single. They added,

She stays in touch with Tom, and they still have an upcoming movie project that she's looking forward to.

Marcelo Valente (2025)

Ana de Armas pictured with Marcelo Valente in Los Angeles. Photo: @pagesix

Source: Instagram

In November 2025, paparazzi photos of Ana de Armas showed her strolling along a sidewalk with American venture capitalist Marcelo Valente. Marcelo is a partner at venture capital firm BABEL.Ventures and is the founder of Shepherd & Co.

According to Yahoo, the pair stopped to look at a plant shop and a household items shop. Ana held her dog's leash while in conversation with Valente.

Jacob Elordi (2026)

Jacob Elordi and Ana de Armas chatting at the 2026 Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @newideamagazine

Source: Facebook

On 11 January 2026, an interaction between Ana de Armas and Jacob Elordi at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes got tongues wagging. In images captured during the event, the pair who co-starred in the 2022 psychological thriller Deep Water held hands while in deep conversation.

As of May 2026, Ana de Armas has not confirmed having a romantic connection with Saltburn actor, Jacob Elordi.

FAQs

Is Ana de Armas currently in a relationship? At the time of this writing, the Knives Out actress is single. Who is Ana de Armas' ex-husband? Ana de Armas was married to Marc Clotet until their divorce in 2013. Does Ana de Armas have a child? The actress has no children as of May 2026. How many boyfriends has Ana de Armas had? Ana de Armas' confirmed former boyfriends are David Victori, Franklin Latt, Alejandro Piñeiro Bello, Ben Affleck, Paul Boukadakis, Manuel Anido Cuesta, Tom Cruise, and Marcelo Valente. When did Ana de Armas get married? The Cuban actress got married to Marc Clotet in 2011 in Costa Brava, Spain. Why did Ben Affleck dump Ana de Armas? At the time of their breakup, sources close to the couple cited different goals and paths as the reason for the split. Is Tom Cruise in a relationship with Ana de Armas? The Hollywood actors reportedly broke up in October 2025.

Ana de Armas' boyfriend history includes high-profile individuals in Hollywood, such as Ben Affleck, Franklin Latt, and Tom Cruise. Between 2024 and 2025, Ana de Armas dated Manuel Anido Cuesta, a relationship that brought her widespread criticism because of his political ties.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends, including Bridget Hall, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, Camila Morrone, and Vittoria Ceretti.

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history includes a series of high-profile relationships that have captured global attention. Read on for details of the actor’s relationships, which have long fascinated fans and made headlines.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng