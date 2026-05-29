A University of Ibadan student has taken to social media to share her post-UTME experience after she secured admission

The young lady mentioned that she was offered admission to study Law due to the score she got in her examination

She also spoke about her JAMB examination and mentioned the specific score she got that helped her admission

The University of Ibadan has offered a young lady admission to study Law at the institution after she got a high score in the post-UTME exam and also a high score in her JAMB examination.

The young lady shared this on her page as she mentioned the exact score she got when she wrote the JAMB examination before she was offered admission by the University of Ibadan.

University of Ibadan student reveals JAMB score that secured her Law admission. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/The_GreatAdun, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan student posts JAMB score

A user had shared a post online, explaining that his sister hopes to study Law at the University of Ibadan while also mentioning the score his sister got in JAMB.

Responding to the statement, @The_GreatAdun, a student of the University of Ibadan, took to the comment section of the post to speak about her JAMB exam and also her post-UTME score.

According to her, she was offered admission to study Law at the University of Ibadan after she passed the post-UTME examination with a high score, and also the fact that she scored a total of 257 in her JAMB exam.

University of Ibadan Law student shares post-UTME experience after gaining admission. Photo Source: Twitter/The_GreatAdun

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan student shares UTME experience

The young lady wrote on her page:

"A good score, she can get in once she has a good post-UTME score. I got into UI Law with my 257 JAMB score, my post-UTME score was high sha."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Mechanical Engineering student shared the JAMB and post-UTME scores that helped him secure admission into the university.

The young man explained that he scored 276 in JAMB and aimed for a strong post-UTME score to meet the required aggregate for his course. He added that courses like Mechanical Engineering and Law at UI require high aggregate scores for admission.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant shared his experience after scoring 10 in his first post-UTME exam.

The young man said he thought the exam was simple until he saw his result. He later explained that UI post-UTME is not just about reading hard, but also about understanding the question pattern and the aggregate system.

University of Ibadan aspirant asks serious question

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant who missed the 2025 admission cut-off mark by just 3 points has sought advice online after posting her 2026 UTME score.

The young lady said she was unsure about a claim she heard regarding using connections to secure admission into UI. Many people advised her not to rely on such claims, adding that admission into the University of Ibadan is strictly based on merit.

Source: Legit.ng