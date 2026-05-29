The NBS has revealed that Nigerians paid an average of N1,532.93 per litre for petrol in April 2026

Yobe, Edo, and Bauchi recorded the highest petrol prices, while Niger, Sokoto, and Katsina the lowest

By zone, the South-South recorded the highest average price, while the North West recorded the lowest in April 2026.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism and in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and broader market trends.

The average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) stood at N1,532.93 in April 2026, representing a 23.69% increase from N1,239.33 in April 2025.

The figure also reflects a sharp month-on-month increase of 18.97% from N1,288.54 recorded in March 2026.

Petrol prices in Nigeria vary widely across states in April 2026 Photo: NBS

Source: Twitter

This was contained in the latest petroleum price watch report tracking retail fuel prices across Nigeria.

On state-level analysis, Yobe State recorded the highest average retail price for petrol at N1,599.05, followed closely by Edo State (N1,595.74) and Bauchi State (N1,589.07).

At the other end of the spectrum, Niger, Sokoto and Katsina recorded the lowest average retail prices at N1,403.89, N1,404.16 and N1,406.28 respectively.

Top states with the highest petrol prices (April 2026)

Yobe – N1,599.05 Edo – N1,595.74 Bauchi – N1,589.07 Delta – N1,588.86 Gombe – N1,586.62 Akwa Ibom – N1,585.60 Benue – N1,582.75 Taraba – N1,581.31 Plateau – N1,580.79 Kano – N1,579.30

Top states with the lowest petrol prices (April 2026)

Niger – N1,403.89 Sokoto – N1,404.16 Katsina – N1,406.28 Adamawa – N1,417.58 Enugu – N1,430.18 Kogi – N1,474.31 Borno – N1,476.12 Lagos – N1,486.17 Kebbi – N1,501.03 Cross River – N1,514.14

Cross River remains among the states with relatively moderate petrol pricing Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Zonal average petrol prices (April 2026)

South South: N1,566.76

North East: N1,541.62

South West: N1,535.71

North Central: N1,525.45

South East: N1,522.77

North West: N1,508.81

Crude oil drives petrol price hike

The changes in petrol prices come as global crude oil markets react sharply to rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, pushing international oil benchmarks to fresh highs.

Industry data shows that NNPCL reviewed prices upward across all 37 Nigerian crude streams, with major export grades recording significant gains.

Nigeria’s flagship Bonny Light crude rose by about $6.13 per barrel compared to April levels, while Forcados crude increased by approximately $7.01 per barrel.

NNPC petrol prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlets have reduced the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

The changes came just three days after the Dangote Refinery had reduced its petrol gantry price by N85 to N1,200 per litre from N1,285.

Petrol was now selling at N1,255 per litre, down from N1,330, representing a reduction of N75.

Source: Legit.ng