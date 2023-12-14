Who are Nicole Kidman’s children? Meet her four kids

Nicole Kidman is an American-Australian actress and producer best known for her roles in numerous movies and TV shows such as Days of Thunder, The Hours, Rabbit Hole, and Special Ops: Lioness. She has been consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses. Besides her successful acting career, she is a dedicated mother of four. Who are Nicole Kidman’s children?

Nicole Kidman has been in the entertainment industry since 1983. She has starred in numerous notable movies and TV shows, including Moulin Rouge and Big Little Lies. She is the recipient of multiple accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards. Her children have gained public attention due to her popularity. Discover lesser-known facts about Nicole Kidman’s kids.

Full name Nicole Mary Kidman Gender Female Date of birth 20 June 1967 Age 56 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Current residence New South Wales, Australia, Los Angeles, and Nashville Nationality American-Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 33-23-36 Body measurements in centimetres 84-58-91 Hair colour Red Eye colour Blue Father Antony Kidman Mother Janelle Ann Kidman Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Husband Keith Urban Children 4 Profession Actress, producer Net worth $250 million Instagram @nicolekidman Facebook @Nicole Kidman

Who are Nicole Kidman’s children?

The prominent actress has four children, three daughters and a son. She shares two children, Bella and Connor, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom. Additionally, she has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her longtime partner Keith Urban.

Kidman was married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. She has been married to country singer Keith Urban since 2006. Here is all you need to know about Nicole Kidman’s children.

Isabella Jane

Bella was born on 22 December 1992 in Miami, Florida and is 30 years old as of 2023. She is Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s eldest child. Bella was adopted shortly after her birth and remained under their care until their divorce in 2001. Following her parents' separation, Bella lived with her father in Beverly Hills. She reportedly became a Scientologist like her father.

Bella attended West London's Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair. She is an artist and fashion designer. She launched a clothing line, Bella Kidman Cruise (BKC), in 2018, selling bags and T-shirts adorned with her drawings. She has married Max Parker, a British IT consultant, since 2015. The pair currently resides in London.

Connor Cruise

Connor Anthony Kidman Cruise is Nicole Kidman's only son. He was born on 17 January 1995 in Florida, United States and is 28 years old as of 2023. Like his older sister, Connor was adopted by Nicole and Tom Cruise shortly after his birth.

Following his parents’ divorce, Connor was raised in the Church of Scientology alongside his adoptive sister. Like his parents, he is also an actor and has appeared in a few films, including Will Smith's film Seven Pounds (2008) and Red Dawn (2012). Connor is also a musician, having released his debut single in 2023. He is also a DJ and has performed at numerous functions.

The celebrity son is active on Instagram, where he boasts nearly 44 thousand followers as of writing. He occasionally showcases his passion for fishing and barbecuing. He currently resides in Florida, USA.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Sunday Rose is Kidman’s first daughter with Keith Urban. She was born on 7 July 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She is 15 years old as of 2023. Sunday is an aspiring actress known for her roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019), The Undoing (2020) and Big Little Lies (2017).

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban is the youngest child and daughter of The Big Little Lies star and Mission Impossible actor. She was born via gestational surrogate on 28 December 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

Like his older sister, Faith has also appeared in her mom's Max show Big Little Lies( 2017). She is also known for her roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019) and The Undoing (2020).

Nicole Kidman’s children have won the attention of many due to their mother's popularity in the entertainment industry. She is a mother of four—three daughters and a son. Two are her biological children, and the other two are adopted.

