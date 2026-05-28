Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her rumoured former lover Somadina stirred conversations online

This was after the duo were spotted at a recent event hosted by Regina and her charity foundation

A trending video highlighted subtle gestures between the two, which got both fans and netizens talking

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her rumoured lover, Somadina Adinma, made waves online after their recent appearance at an event.

Legit.ng reports that the movie star hosted her annual Children's Day in Asaba after a long break.

Regina Daniels spotted with Somadina, social media erupts. Credit: @somadinaadinma, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

A video from the fun-filled event with primary and secondary pupils showed Somadina in attendance, as he and Regina Daniels sat beside each other to enjoy performances from the children.

However, fans did not fail to notice the interaction between the two as they trended online.

See the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Somadina Adinma, widely known as the alleged ex-boyfriend of Regina Daniels, broke his silence following the actress’ recent marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came just hours after a disturbing video of Regina Daniels surfaced online, in which she was seen visibly distressed and in tears.

In the viral clip, Regina was reportedly protected by her brother from a group of men allegedly sent by her husband.

The actress, who appeared shaken, cried out about enduring domestic abuse, saying she could no longer bear the pain.

Amid the unfolding drama, Somadina took to his social media page to highlight that he was trending on Elon Musk’s X.

He further addressed the buzz surrounding his name by pointing out that gossip mongers were targeting him.

Still on the duo, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Somadina Adinma caused a stir on social media after he reshared his movie featuring actress Regina Daniels.

This was after he reacted to a viral video of Regina making bold claims of maltreatment against her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, and took to his Facebook page to share the movie released eight months ago.

The highlight, however, was the title of the movie, The Emergency Husband, which left many talking.

Fans spot Regina Daniels with alleged ex Somadina. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Regina and Somadina's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Naomi Titus Daniel Yakubu said:

"Joke apart, Soma still loves Gina."

Ify Diamond Eberechukwu said:

"No be soma be that, Guy take over ur property full time."

Loveth Yua said:

"Jesus, Ned will not sleep tonight because what is somadina doing there."

Tasha Harrison said:

"We the online in-laws make we check on Pa Ned O BP is real o."

Cindy Nsor Agbor said:

"Check on Ned fast fast."

Stella Obi said:

"Somadina no dey look Regina self Regina stan up he bring his face down.."

Madami Mercy said:

"That cameraman no try, weitin for happen if to say u set that camera make person watch the dance small?"

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng