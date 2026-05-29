Viral Videos Capture Moment Ogun Gov, Tinubu's Son, Top Senator Storm Ojude Oba 2026 Festival
- 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ogun State showcased vibrant culture and excitement among attendees
- Prominent figures, including Governor Abiodun, Seyi Tinubu, and Gbenga Daniel, celebrated Yoruba heritage together
- Festival emphasizes unity, tradition, and tourism while highlighting the Ijebu people's rich cultural heritage
Lagos state - Colourful scenes and excitement filled the air at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ogun State as Governor Dapo Abiodun, Seyi Tinubu and former Ogun State governor and senator, Gbenga Daniel, arrived at the cultural celebration amid cheers from attendees.
Videos circulating online captured the arrival of the prominent figures at the annual festival, which drew large crowds and cultural groups from different parts of the state and beyond.
Festival atmosphere draws attention online
The Ojude Oba Festival, widely recognised as one of the biggest cultural gatherings in southwestern Nigeria, witnessed colourful displays, traditional attire and horse-riding processions as guests celebrated Yoruba heritage and tradition.
The arrival of Governor Abiodun generated excitement among participants and residents who gathered at the venue to witness the annual celebration.
Seyi Tinubu and Gbenga Daniel make appearance
Seyi Tinubu’s appearance at the event also attracted significant attention online, with several attendees recording videos and photographs as he arrived at the festival grounds.
Senator Gbenga Daniel, who currently serves as senator representing Ogun East, was equally received by supporters and festival participants during his arrival.
The annual Ojude Oba Festival traditionally holds in Ijebu-Ode shortly after the Eid celebrations and is attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, business figures and cultural enthusiasts.
The event is known for promoting unity, culture and tourism in Ogun State while showcasing the rich heritage of the Ijebu people.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944