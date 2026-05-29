2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ogun State showcased vibrant culture and excitement among attendees

Prominent figures, including Governor Abiodun, Seyi Tinubu, and Gbenga Daniel, celebrated Yoruba heritage together

Festival emphasizes unity, tradition, and tourism while highlighting the Ijebu people's rich cultural heritage

Lagos state - Colourful scenes and excitement filled the air at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival in Ogun State as Governor Dapo Abiodun, Seyi Tinubu and former Ogun State governor and senator, Gbenga Daniel, arrived at the cultural celebration amid cheers from attendees.

Videos circulating online captured the arrival of the prominent figures at the annual festival, which drew large crowds and cultural groups from different parts of the state and beyond.

Viral Videos Capture Moment Ogun Gov, Tinubu's Son, Top Senator Storm Ojude Oba 2026 Festival

Source: Twitter

Festival atmosphere draws attention online

The Ojude Oba Festival, widely recognised as one of the biggest cultural gatherings in southwestern Nigeria, witnessed colourful displays, traditional attire and horse-riding processions as guests celebrated Yoruba heritage and tradition.

The arrival of Governor Abiodun generated excitement among participants and residents who gathered at the venue to witness the annual celebration.

Seyi Tinubu and Gbenga Daniel make appearance

Seyi Tinubu’s appearance at the event also attracted significant attention online, with several attendees recording videos and photographs as he arrived at the festival grounds.

Senator Gbenga Daniel, who currently serves as senator representing Ogun East, was equally received by supporters and festival participants during his arrival.

The annual Ojude Oba Festival traditionally holds in Ijebu-Ode shortly after the Eid celebrations and is attended by traditional rulers, political leaders, business figures and cultural enthusiasts.

The event is known for promoting unity, culture and tourism in Ogun State while showcasing the rich heritage of the Ijebu people.

Source: Legit.ng