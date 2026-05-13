Eke Hit has told the court how Agunechemba operatives invaded his home and allegedly took valuables during his arrest operation

The native doctor denied allegations of “Oke Ite” ritual practices and insisted he operated as a registered herbalist with certification

Court proceedings, however, show conflicting claims between the prosecution's evidence and the defence statements

The embattled Anambra native doctor, Ekene Igwekweze (Eke Hit), has told the Anambra State High Court in Awka that Agunechemba security operatives who invaded his house in early 2025 during an attempt to arrest him carted away valuables.

Eke Hit is facing a four-count charge bordering on alleged assistance to criminal elements, obtaining by false pretence, fraud through supernatural claims, and promotion of “Oke Ite” rituals linked to money-making and alleged criminal fortification.

Court hears Eke Hit’s claims of raid, missing valuables, and denial of “Oke Ite” ritual accusations in Awka. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon

Source: Original

During cross-examination on Monday, May 11, Eke Hit told the court that Agunechemba operatives invaded his compound, broke into his house, and damaged windows and doors.

He alleged they also took $75,000 in an envelope, a laptop, two Infinix phones, four car keys, five motorcycle keys, three necklaces, a wristwatch, and other valuables.

His words:

"That fateful day, I was away for a birthday party. My second wife, Mrs Elizabeth Igwekweze, called me on the phone and told me what happened. I asked my wife about the identity of the invaders, and she said they told her they were Agunechemba security operatives. Immediately, I called my kinsman, Chief Ken Emeakayi, who is heading the Agunechemba security outfit. He confirmed that he was aware of the operation and told me to come to their headquarters in Awka."

"I contacted my lawyer about the development, and when I went there based on the invitation, I was arrested and detained. I was made to write a statement concerning my activities as a native doctor. I was persuaded to accept that I did engage in Oke Ite ritual practices, but I refused, because I don't do such things."

The native doctor also complained that he was arrested when the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025, was not yet in force, suggesting that his arrest was not backed by any known law.

"The governor of Anambra state, His Excellency, Professor Charles Soludo, gave a January 28, 2025, deadline for native doctors to stop 'Oke Ite' (the evil pot) criminal rituals and other nefarious activities."

"I was surprised that as early as January 11, 2025, when I visited the Lion House, which is the headquarters of Agunechemba in Awka, on the invitation of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Chief Ken Emeakayi, I was arrested and detained to date."

Eke Hit denies ritual claims, cites herbal practice

When prosecuting counsel, Mr C.B. Obi (SAN), asked about his practices as a native doctor, Eke Hit said he is a registered herbalist and traditional healer with a certificate. He added that he is also a member of the Odinani Okija Traditional Association, under which he practices.

He told the court that his work as a native doctor includes divination, preparing good luck charms, and administering herbs and roots for various ailments.

According to him, he makes charms to help people whose businesses are allegedly affected by witchcraft, but denies engaging in “Oke Ite” or any criminal charms.

He further maintained that his preparations are strictly based on herbs and roots, with no blood or human parts involved.

Eke Hit insists viral videos are old content as prosecution counters with evidence in ongoing case. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon, X/ejykmykel1

Source: UGC

As of November 2024, after the state governor announced a crackdown on native doctors allegedly involved in “evil” charms, he pointed out that he stopped all traditional practices, including divination (afa).

He claimed that videos circulating on social media were old clips created for content before the Anambra Homeland Security Law, 2025, came into force.

Eke Hit also said that when police officers and Agunechemba operatives searched his home in Okija, nothing incriminating was found.

He further argued that since his detention over a year ago, no one has come forward to say he prepared “Oke Ite” charms for them,

However, the prosecuting counsel told the court that the defendant’s account differed from the evidence and exhibits before it. He said video clips, including those played in court, showed Eke Hit claiming to prepare “Oke Ite” charms for people.

After listening to the arguments, the presiding judge, Justice Jude Obiora, adjourned the case to June 15, 2026, for continuation of cross-examination.

Wife says claims are social media content

Meanwhile, speaking with Legit.ng correspondent after the court session, Eke Hit’s wife, Elizabeth Igwekweze, insisted that her husband does not prepare “Oke Ite” for criminals, kidnappers, or armed robbers.

She said her husband specialises in using herbs and roots to treat various ailments and illnesses, insisting he has never engaged in “Oke Ite” ritual practices.

While acknowledging that he appears in social media videos claiming to perform such charms, Mrs Igwekweze said the clips were meant for content creation and not a reflection of real-life practices.

The defence counsel, Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Egbunonu, in a chat with Legit.ng, said that his client is innocent of the allegations levelled against him. He assured that he would pursue the case until justice is served.

Soludo's aide reacts to Eke Hit's detention claim

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Soludo’s aide reacted to a viral video of Eke-Hit’s wife lamenting her husband’s one-year detention.

The wife, in an emotional video, alleged that her husband, arrested in February 2025 over ritual-related accusations, has been unlawfully held.

Source: Legit.ng