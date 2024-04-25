Who is Paul Inouye's wife? His family life, career and net worth

Paul Inouye is a technology investment banker, businessman, and philanthropist from the United States. He rose to prominence after becoming the founder and CEO of Western Hill Partners. Besides his successful career, many have been curious about his personal life, especially his marriage. Who is Paul Inouye's wife?

Paul Inouye and his wife, Jackline, posing for a photo in Paris (L). The American businessman in a black hood shirt (R). Photo: @paul.t.inouye on Facebook (modified by author)

Paul Inouye started his financial journey after graduating from UC Berkeley. In 2020, he founded Western Hill Partners, a financing advisory company. The American businessman is also a family man.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Inouye Gender Male Date of birth 1992 Age 32 Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence Portola Valley, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 163 Shoe size 6 (US) Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Jacqueline Inouye Children 2 School Bellarmine College Prep, San Jose University University of Pennsylvania, University of California, Berkeley Profession Technology investment banker, businessman, philanthropist Net worth $25 million

Who is Paul Inouye's wife?

The finance specialist is married to Jacqueline Inouve. The two met in 1992 while working at Morgan Stanley. Jacqueline is a former nurse who became a finance professional.

The two love birds dated for four years before getting married in 1996. Paul Inouye's wife transitioned from finance in 2005 to focus on philanthropy. She is involved in various nonprofits and sits on several boards of esteemed institutions. They include UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital and San Francisco Symphony.

Early background and education

The American entrepreneur was born in 1992 in San Francisco, California, United States. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. He grew up in grew up in San Carlos alongside his two brothers.

Paul attended Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose. He later pursued an undergraduate degree in Political Science at UC Berkeley, graduating in 1988. In 1993, he joined The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating with an MBA in 1995.

Top-5 facts about Paul Inouye. Photo: Paul Inouye on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Career

Paul Inouye is a businessman, technology investment banker, and philanthropist. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his finance career at Morgan Stanley, where he served as a finance analyst.

Paul later moved to Robertson Stephens, where he became the managing director and head of the technology group. He brought his expertise in mergers, acquisitions, private placements for technology companies, and initial public offerings to the company.

The finance expert joined Piper Jaffray in 2000 after leaving Robertson Stephens. Here, he was the co-head of the technology investment banking group. Some high-profile transactions he has worked on include the IPOs of Google, Salesforce, and Netflix. Other companies he has worked with include Lehman Brothers, Perella Weinberg, and Union Square Advisors.

The business mogul established a financing advisory company, Western Hill Partners, in 2020. The company got its name from the foothills of the mountain range along the Peninsula in the Bay Area. Its main objective is to advise companies on mergers and acquisitions. The main focus is on technology services, software, and Internet companies looking to be bought by other companies or private buyers.

What is Paul Inouye's net worth?

According to Slight Wave, The Tech Education and other similar sources, the businessman's alleged net worth is $25 million. He has amassed significant wealth from his career in tech investment banking.

Who are Paul Inouye's kids?

According to one of his Facebook posts, Paul and his wife Jacqueline have two children. However, he has not disclosed any more information about them.

FAQs

Who is Paul Inouye? He is an American technology investment banker, businessman and philanthropist. Where is Paul Inouye from? He hails from San Francisco, California, United States. How old is Paul Inouye? The American entrepreneur is 32 years old as of 2024. He was born in 1992. Is Paul Inouye married? He is married to Jacqueline Inouye. The two have been married since 1996. What does Paul Inouye's wife do for a living? She is a former nurse-turned-finance professional and philanthropist. How many kids does Paul Inouye have? He has two kids. How much is Paul Inouye worth? The businessman is allegedly worth around $25 million.

Paul Inouye's wife is Jacqueline Inouye. She is a finance professional and philanthropist. The American businessman and technology investment banker shares two kids with his wife. They live in Portola Valley, California, United States.

