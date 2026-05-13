Are Taylor and Bergie still together? Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen and Taylor Smith are in a committed relationship as of this writing. The Love Island USA Season 5 finalists celebrated their second anniversary in August 2025 and got engaged on 3 May 2026.

Taylor and Bergie pictured at the Columbia Restaurant (L). A close up of the couple' hands at their engagement (R). Photo: @LoveIslandUS on Facebook, @bergielicious35 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Taylor and Bergie have been dating since August 2023 .

. Being in a long-distance relationship , Taylor and Bergie would FaceTime frequently and make occasional physical visits.

, Taylor and Bergie would FaceTime frequently and make occasional physical visits. Bergie proposed to Taylor on 3 May 2026 at the Signor Vineyards in Fredericksburg, Texas, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Nicole Smith Carsten Bergersen Nickname Tay Bergalicious, Bergie, Iceberg Gender Female Male Date of birth 4 February 1998 31 August 1999 Age 28 years as of 2026 26 years as of May 2026 Zodiac sign Aquarius Virgo Hometown Orange County, California, United States Cottage Grove, Minnesota, United States Residence McKinney, Texas, United States Minnesota, United States Ethnicity African American White Nationality American American Religion Christian Christian Hair colour Honey blonde Dark brown Eye colour Brown Blue Parents Rene Latrice Brown Eric and Gitte Bergersen Siblings - 2 Relationship status Engaged Engaged Education California State University, Long Beach Park High School Dakota State University Profession Model, hotel manager, HR manager Dairy Queen manager, physical therapist

Are Taylor and Bergie still together?

Taylor and Bergie are the second Love Island USA Season 5 couple to get engaged, after Hannah and Marco. The couple met during Casa Amor week, built a stable bond, and finished the show in third place.

In the Instagram post announcing his engagement, Bergie talked about some of the problems they had had to deal with, such as living far apart, finishing physical therapy school, being unemployed, and the cost of flying to see each other.

Bergie and Taylor's relationship timeline

Taylor and Bergie pictured at a photoshoot. Photo: @bergielicious35

Source: Instagram

Carsten Bergersen entered the Love Island USA villa on day 1. Before meeting Taylor on day sixteen, his journey in the villa was far from smooth.

Upon arrival at the villa, Bergie coupled up with Anna Kurdy, a pairing that was soon voted the least compatible. In keeping with his gentlemanly character, Bergie opted to sacrifice himself by voting himself off the show.

Bergie was later brought back as a bombshell, and he proceeded to build connections with Kassy Castillo and Carmen Kocourek until Taylor entered the villa on day seventeen. Here is a breakdown of Love Island’s Bergie and Taylor love story and where they are now.

August 2023: Taylor arrives at the villa

During Casa Amor week, Taylor entered the villa as a bombshell. She chose to couple up with Bergie, whom she had nicknamed her big bad Bergie.

Taylor and Bergie pictured during filming for Love Island USA Season 5. Photo: @bergielicious35

Source: Instagram

The couple faced their fair share of doubts from viewers and even Bergie's family. During a segment of the show, Bergie's grandfather shares concerns about the relationship's authenticity in a video message.

In Taylor and Bergie's post-villa interview with PopCulture, Bergie shed light on his grandfather's message,

He thought he was gonna be talking to me, not a producer, and it was like an hour and a half interview, and they just took out bits and clips from that interview, and then they edited it in the way that they wanted. Like that ticker of 'it was a forced connection,' you know, like, really hit hard. My grandparents did not like that at all.

He added that his family had given their stamp of approval,

They’re all for it. They’re super excited to meet Taylor... All of my family has been supportive of our relationship, and they’re just super excited to meet Taylor.

Taylor and Bergie pictured during their final date on Love Island USA Season 5. Photo:loveislandusa

Source: Facebook

Before the finale, Taylor, Bergie and other Love Island USA Season 5 contestants headed to their final dates. During the date, Bergie asked the big question, marking the official start of their romantic journey as girlfriend and boyfriend.

August 2023: Taylor and Bergie leave the villa

On 27 August 2023, Taygie (Taylor and Bergie) left the villa as finalists of Love Island USA Season 5, finishing in third place after the season's winners, Hannah and Marco, and the runners-up couple, Kassy and Leonardo.

During their final speeches, Bergie acknowledged the moment as a dream come true, having Taylor as his girlfriend. In her speech, Taylor partly said,

I didn't think it was easy to fall for anyone, but you made it easy to fall for you. You make me feel valued, like I am the most important person in the world. So special, safe, and most importantly, so loved.

September 2023: Taylor visits Bergie's hometown

Taylor and Bergie pictured outdoors in Minnesota. Photo: @bergielicious35

Source: Instagram

On 8 September 2023, Bergie took to Instagram to share photos of Taylor's visit to Minnesota. The couple toured the Mall of America, went on interviews, and had movie and dinner dates. During the visit, Taylor met Bergie's entire family.

In October, the couple spent Halloween together, visiting the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Dallas, Taylor's hometown.

Over the Christmas holidays, Taylor returned to Minnesota, where she spent the holidays with Bergie.

January 2024: Bergie joins The Traitors Season 2

In January 2024, Bergie joined the cast of Traitors Season 2 as a faithful. On the show, he formed a close alliance with Peter Weber, Janelle Pierzina, and Trishelle Cannatella.

He was protected by a shield trap in episode six but was ultimately murdered by traitors Parvati Shallow and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks, ending his run in episode eight of the game.

Bergie pictured in a cast promotional poster for The Traitors. Photo: @BBInTheHouse

Source: Facebook

February 2024: Taylor and Bergie celebrate their six-month anniversary

The Love Island couple celebrated their six-month anniversary at the Rhinory and Signor Vineyards in Fredericksburg, Texas, in the United States.

Between 14th and 17th March, the couple shared Instagram videos and posts, collaborating with The Golf Channel during the Players Championship week at TPC Sawgrass. Taylor began playing golf at 10 years old and still played at the time of the event.

August 2024: Taylor and Bergie's first anniversary

Both Bergie and Taylor posted heartfelt tributes to each other to mark their first anniversary. Bergie wrote:

Babe, thank you for making me a better man this past year; thank you for caring for me like no other person, and thank you for being my words of wisdom when I have needed guidance!

Similarly, the couple celebrated their second anniversary with touching messages on their Instagram profiles, this time with a dinner date at the STK Steakhouse in Dallas.

Taylor and Bergie pictured outdoors while attending a wedding ceremony. Photo: @bergielicious35

Source: Instagram

January 2026: Taylor helps Bergie battle eczema

On 3 January 2026, Bergie released a mini vlog sharing his struggle with eczema, or atopic contact dermatitis. Following the announcement, he posted a series of videos of grocery shopping, meal prep, and healing updates featuring Taylor.

May 2026: Bergie proposes to Taylor

In a full-circle moment, Bergie and Taylor returned to Fredericksburg, Texas, where he went down on one knee. In his engagement post, Bergie revealed that he intended for the proposal to be a surprise.

May 3rd, 2026. For the past 6 months, I have been planning my proposal for the love of my life, Taylor Nicole Smith... My mission with my proposal was for Taylor not to know when or where I was going to ask that 4-word question. In my case, 5 because I asked: “Will you marry me, please?”

Taylor's engagement ring was a lab-grown spellbound-diamond pavé engagement ring by Shane Company. The ring features a rose-bound decorative crown with a hidden halo surrounding the centre stone. The centre stone of the ring had the words "Always & Forever" written in Bergie's handwriting, which made it even more special.

Bergie and Taylor pictured during their proposal. Photo: @bergielicious35

Source: Instagram

FAQs

What is Bergie's real name? Bergie's formal name is Carsten Bergersen. How old is Bergie from Love Island Season 5? Born on 21 August 1999, the reality show star is 26 years old as of May 2026. What does Bergie do for a living? He is a physical therapist, media personality, and brand ambassador. Where do Bergie and Taylor live? Taylor lives in Dallas, Texas, while Bergie is based in Minnesota. When does Bergie come back to the villa? Bergie was given a second chance after voting himself off in episode one, returning as a bombshell in episode two. Who does Bergie couple up with before Taylor? Between episodes one and five, Bergie coupled with Anna Kurdy and Kassy Castillo. Are Taylor and Bergie from Love Island still together? Love Island's Taylor Smith and Carsten Bergersen are still in a relationship. Are Bergie and Taylor engaged? The Love Island USA Season 5 finalists got engaged on 3 May 2026. Did Bergie appear on any other shows after Love Island? Bergie was cast on The Traitors Season 2 while he was still in Fiji filming Love Island.

Taylor and Bergie are still together. After two years of a long-distance relationship, they recently got engaged and are getting ready for a more committed relationship closer to each other.

Legit.ng recently published an update article about Amaya and Bryan's relationship. The Love Island USA Season 7 winners appeared to be a perfect match, capturing viewers' hearts and taking home the grand prize.

Unfortunately, their romance was short-lived, ending in August 2025, just one month after leaving the villa. Read on to find out what happened and where the season winners are now.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng