The late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo spoke about his desire to be reborn in a particular region in a resurfaced video

An X user reacted to the footage while reflecting on the actor's private struggles and recent absence from the public eye

The movie star passed away at the age of 40 on Monday, May 11, 2026, following a private battle with stage 4 liver cancer

A lady has sparked emotional conversations online after reacting to a video of the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo talking about where he would love to be birthed in his next life.

The 40-year-old actor passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after battling stage 4 liver cancer.

A Nigerian lady reacts to a video of Alex Ekubo talking about his next life. Photo credit: @Rebeccagbemudia/X, Alex Ekubo

Source: Twitter

In the video shared on X, the late actor expressed deep pride in his Igbo heritage and his hometown.

He stated that if he were to have a next life, he would proudly choose to be reborn as a son of the Arochukwu kingdom.

He also described the Mketoko, a prestigious masquerade from his home, which he identified as a symbol of manhood and strength.

Alex Ekubo said:

"I love my culture. Arochukwu! Hey, Aro-Okụ! In my next life, proudly Arochukwu! So Mketoko would just... then if you talk back at him and he responds, he would just now bend for you."

Lady reacts to Alex Ekubo's passing

The X user, @Rebeccagbemudia, who posted the clip on May 12, 2026, shared a lengthy note about the actor's recent milestones and his health battle.

She noted that the actor had gone quiet since December 30, 2024, amid rumours of a terminal illness.

Rebecca Gbemudia wrote:

"Alex Ekubo was so close to attaining a few milestones in his life and everything came crashing down. First he lost his relationship with his fiancé due to reasons unknown. Shortly after, he went MIA since December 30, 2024. Since then, we have heard rumors that he’s seriously ill with a terminal illness. We understand that life can be full of ups and downs moments but I’m hoping he is staying strong and healthy wherever and not dead. This great talent cannot be dead at 40. He’s full of talent and young!"

Reactions as lady mourns Alex Ekubo's passing

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@Rebeccagbemudia said:

"Dead with cancer at 40? Kidney cancer? Never heard anything of such."

@comfortfajugbag said:

"So sad."

@SkyGemini6 said:

"Mehn since I left IG I don’t know sh!t. I didn’t even know he’s relationship ended with his wife."

Watch the emotional video below:

Lady posts heartbreaking chat with Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alex Ekubo’s reported demise.

Source: Legit.ng